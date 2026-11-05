Great Lakes Theater Launches $4 Million Setting the Stage Capital Campaign in Cleveland

NEW! Cleveland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cleveland & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Great Lakes Theater has launched Setting the Stage, a $4 million capital campaign designed to secure the long-term sustainability and artistic vitality of Playhouse Square's first resident theater company, ensuring GLT's acclaimed mainstage productions and educational programs continue to enrich Northeast Ohio audiences and students for generations to come.

Launched in conjunction with GLT's 65th Anniversary Season, Setting the Stage focuses on three strategic priorities: a long-term artist housing solution, essential production infrastructure improvements and endowment growth. Together, these investments will address rising costs, strengthen the organization's financial resilience and protect its ability to share the pleasure, power and relevance of live theater with Northeast Ohio audiences and students at the highest level of quality.

The Kelvin and Eleanor Smith Foundation and The Reinberger Foundation are leading contributors to the campaign, joining GLT in making this investment in the company and the community it serves. The campaign has also received 100% participation from GLT's Board of Trustees, reflecting the Board's commitment to the organization and its continued success. Bolstered by this generous support and the commitments of other early contributors, GLT has secured 60% of its $4 million goal ($2.4 million) as the campaign enters its public phase.

Since its founding in 1962, GLT has grown from a summer Shakespeare festival performing in the Lakewood Civic Auditorium into the first resident company of Playhouse Square, with an annual operating budget of more than $5 million. Today, the organization engages more than 70,000 adults and students each year through its mainstage productions and educational programming, generating more than $6.9 million in annual economic impact for the region.

Investing in Artist Housing

At the heart of Setting the Stage is a long-term artist housing solution. GLT provides housing for approximately 80 guest artists coming to Cleveland from all over the country each season, representing a significant and increasingly unpredictable annual expense.

Through a long-term partnership with Playhouse Square, GLT will secure a multi-decade lease on seven newly built apartments in the Bulkley Building, steps from rehearsal space and the company's Hanna and Mimi Ohio Theatre homes. This below-market, fixed-rate arrangement will let GLT redirect significant savings into productions and educational programming while offering greater stability for artists.

The housing investment is projected to save more than $4.3 million over 30 years, turning one of GLT's largest and most unpredictable expenses into a source of long-term financial stability.

Strengthening Production Infrastructure

A second campaign priority will upgrade critical production infrastructure equipment and systems owned by GLT, many of which date back to the 1980s. Campaign investments will support improvements including backstage communications systems, actor microphones, sewing machines, table saws, welders, lighting instruments, sound equipment and rehearsal hall technology, helping artists and technicians maintain the quality, safety and consistency of GLT productions.

Building the Financial Foundation

The campaign's third priority is endowment growth, providing greater long-term support for GLT's operations, education programs and accessibility initiatives. A larger endowment will help the organization weather economic fluctuations while supporting affordable access to mainstage productions and educational opportunities for students across Northeast Ohio.

Setting the Stage comes at an important moment for Great Lakes Theater. Like theaters across the country, GLT is navigating significant increases in production costs since the pandemic, including rising labor, housing and other operating expenses. Sustained philanthropic support for the arts is also becoming harder to secure. The campaign is not a response to any financial crisis, but a proactive investment in the organization's future. By addressing these needs now, GLT can strengthen its foundation, adapt to a changing environment and create lasting value for the artists, audiences and students it serves for generations to come.

Since moving to Playhouse Square in 1982, GLT has supported downtown Cleveland's growth and revitalization for more than four decades. The new artist housing initiative builds on that history and reflects a shared commitment to the continued strength of the Theater District. By providing housing close to where artists work, GLT and Playhouse Square are making a practical investment in the people who bring the district's stages to life and in its future as a place to live, work and experience the arts.

Visit GreatLakesTheater.org/SettingtheStage to learn more about Setting the Stage, watch a campaign video, explore the campaign's priorities and support Great Lakes Theater through the campaign's online giving portal.​

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming