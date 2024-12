First Standings Announced For The 2024 BWW Cleveland Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Check out the first stats for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Megan Cleland - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - The Youngstown Playhouse 18%

Martin Cespedes - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - PORTHOUSE THEATER 13%

Jailyn Harris - LEGALLY BLONDE - Near West Theatre 8%

Danielle Mentzer - CABARET - Millennial Theatre Company 7%

Glen Stacho - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Medina County Show Biz Company 7%

Jen Justice - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 6%

Kathleen Rooney Faubel - CABARET - Weathervane Playhouse 5%

Julio Agustin - IN THE HEIGHTS - Cleveland Playhouse 4%

Danielle Mentzer - SPAMALOT - The Millennial Theatre Company 3%

Samantha Ezell - BEAUTY and the BEAST - Buckeye Community Theatre 3%

Jordon Matthew - GYPSY - Aurora Community Theatre 3%

Erin Wolford and Sarah Horrigan-Ramos - A CHORUS LINE - Renaissance Theatre 2%

Marissa Leenaarts - THE PROM - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Erica Lohan - MEAN GIRLS, HIGH SCHOOL VERSION - Curtain 440 2%

Nehemiah Spencer - AIDA - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Kristy Cruz - THE PROM - Near West Theatre 2%

Marissa Leenaarts - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Maureen Martin-Stocks and Cory Ott - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - The Wadsworth Footlighters 2%

Kristy Cruz - CHESS - Brecksville Theatre 2%

Sarah Gordon - ELF - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 1%

Martin Cespedes - ANNIE - Porthouse Theatre 1%

Kevin Lambes - ELF THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 1%

Kathleen Faubel - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Weathervane Playhouse 1%

Kevin Lambes, Kathleen Faubel - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Weaothervane Playhouse 1%

Jordon Matthew - [TITLE OF SHOW] - Aurora Community Theatre 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Michelle Hunt Souza - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Porthouse Theatre 11%

Inda Blatch Geib - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Beck Center for the Arts 9%

Katie Wells - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Cassidy Theatre 9%

Daniel Chiaberta - CABARET - The Millennial Theatre Company 9%

David Glowe Jr - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Near West Theatre 6%

Inda Blatch-Geib - BOTANICA - LatinUs Theater Company 5%

Jasen Smith - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Weathervane Playhouse 4%

Ty Hanes and Daniel Chiaberta - MONTY PYTHONS SPAMALOT - The Millennial Theatre Company 4%

Jacklyn Kruyne - ELF - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 4%

Jasen Smith - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Weathervane Playhouse 4%

Larry Phillips - FOOLS - Olde Towne Hall Theatre 4%

Isis Quinones - TROPICO MACBETH - LatinUs Theater Company 3%

Katie Wells - DEATH OF A SALESMAN - Western Reserve Playhouse 3%

Korinne Courtwright - GYPSY - Aurora Community Theatre 3%

Kelly Miloro - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Curtain 440 2%

Kasey Ziska - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - The Wadsworth Footlighters 2%

Vanessa Cook - CHESS - Brecksville Theatre 2%

Jeffrey Van Curtis - MIDDLETOWN - CWRU/CPH MFA 2%

Jasen Smith - THE PROM - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Ty Hanes - SPAMALOT - Millennial Theatre Company 2%

Jasen Smith - AIDA - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Katie Wells - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Cassidy Theatre 2%

Katie Wells - GUYS & DOLLS - Cassidy Theatre 1%

Jenniver Sparano - DOLLS HOUSE PART 2 - Beck Center 1%

Laurie Gartman - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - The Brecksville Theatre 1%



Best Dance Production

IN THE HEIGHTS - Cleveland Playhouse 40%

CABARET - Millennial Theatre Company 27%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Near West Theatre 21%

THE PROM - Near West Theatre 11%



Best Direction Of A Musical

John Holt - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - The Youngstown Playhouse 16%

Terri Kent - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - PORTHOUSE THEATER 14%

Joe Asente - CABARET - The Millennial Theatre Company 7%

Ryan Bergeron - WORKING - Broadview Heights Spotlights 6%

Brenton Cochran - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Cassidy Theatre 5%

Kristy Cruz - LEGALLY BLONDE - Near West Theatre 4%

Trinidad Snider - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Near West Theatre 4%

Meredith Nelson - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Soft Belly Theatre 4%

Nicole Tuttle-Robb - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Olde Towne Hall Theatre 4%

Fred Gloor - CABARET - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Jim Dove - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Medina Showbiz 3%

James Vasquez - IN THE HEIGHTS - Cleveland Playhouse 2%

Melanie YC Pepe - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Pamela LaForce - THE PROM - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 2%

Joe asente - IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU - The Millennial Theatre Company 2%

Angela Miloro-Hansen - MEAN GIRLS, HIGH SCHOOL VERSION - Curtain 440 2%

Marissa Leenaarts - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Jennifer Sindyla - LES MISERABLES - Independence Community Theater 1%

Mark Cipra - GYPSY - Aurora Community Theatre 1%

Angela Hansen - MEAN GIRLS, HIGH SCHOOL VERSION - Curtain 440 1%

Bob Maddox - [TITLE OF SHOW] - Aurora Community Theatre 1%

Michael Younkin - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Buckeye Community Theatre 1%

Nathan Henry - BKLYN - Near West Theatre 1%

Cory Ott - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - The Wadsworth Footlighters 1%

Brenton Cochran - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Angela Wunderle - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Medina County Show Biz Company 10%

Monica Torres - TU TERNURA MOLOTOV - LatinUs Theater Company 8%

Chris Bizub - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Cassidy Theatre 8%

Fred Gloor - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EPRESS - Weathervane Playhouse 7%

Carrie Williams - POTUS - Dobama Theatre 7%

Melissa Rain Anderson - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Cleveland Play House 6%

Larry Phillips - FOOLS - Olde Towne Hall Theatre 6%

Paige Conway - FUNNY LIKE AN ABORTION - Cleveland Public Theater 4%

Don Bernardo - THE THREE MUSKETEERS - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 4%

Preston Crowder - AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN - Dobama 4%

Brian Westerley - I & YOU - KSU Trumbull 4%

Chris Bizub - DON'T DRESS FOR DINNER - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 4%

Ananias Dixon - THE TOOTHPASTE MILLIONAIRE - Talespinner Children's Theatre 4%

Chris Bizub - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Aurora Community Theatre 3%

Donald Carrier - A DOLLS HOUSE PART 2 - Beck Center 3%

April Deming - 8X10: THE EILEEN MOUSHEY THEATREFEST - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Donald Carrier - MIDDLETOWN - CWRU/CPH MFA 3%

Chris Bizub - ROMEO & JULIET - Geauga Center for the Arts 3%

John-Rivera-resto - TROPICO MACBETH - LatinUs Theater Company 2%

Kivin Bauzo - BOTANICA - LatinUs Theater Company 2%

Cory Ott - FOLK TAILS - The Wadsworth Footlighters 1%

Heather Utsler-Smith - CHICKEN STORY TIME - Talespinner Children's Theatre 1%

Toby Vera Bercovici - WHEN THE MIND’S FREE - Real live theater 1%

Brian Westerley - ON THE FARCE DAY OF CHRISTMAS - Wolf Creek Players 1%



Best Ensemble

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - The Youngstown Playhouse 15%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - PORTHOUSE THEATER 15%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Near West Theatre 8%

SWEENEY TODD - The Millennial Theatre Company 6%

WORKING - Broadview Heights Spotlights 6%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Cassidy Theatre 5%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Weathervane Playhouse 4%

FOOLS - Olde Towne Hall Theatre 4%

CABARET - The Millennial Theatre Company 4%

SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Medina County Show Biz Company 4%

POTUS - Dobama Theatre 3%

9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 2%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Medina County Show Biz Company 2%

BOTANICA - LatinUs Theater Company 2%

MIDDLETOWN - CWRU/CPH MFA 2%

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

THE PROM - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

GYPSY - Aurora Community Theatre 2%

BKLYN - Near West Theatre 2%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Cassidy Theatre 2%

HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - The Wadsworth Footlighters 1%

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Ohio Shakespeare Festival 1%

SPAMALOT - Rabbit Run 1%

DON'T DRESS FOR DINNER - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 1%

ELF THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Emma Bayless - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Beck Center for the Arts 12%

Joe Asente - CABARET - The Millennial Theatre Company 12%

Chris Jackson and Angela Wunderle - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Medina County Show Biz Company 8%

Ruby Rubenstahl - GYPSY - Aurora Community Theatre 7%

Ben Gantose - AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN - Dobama Theatre 7%

Jack-Anthony Ina - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Weathervane Playhouse 6%

Chris Jackson - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Medina County Show Biz Company 5%

Jesse Uguccini - BKLYN - Near West Theatre 4%

Rob Peck - ELF THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 4%

Jack Ina - THE PROM - Weathervane Playhouse (Akron, OH) 4%

Adam Ditzel - MIDDLETOWN - CWRU/CPH MFA 4%

Jack-Anthony Ina - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Weathervane Playhouse 4%

Reinaldo Garcia - BOTANICA - LatinUs Theater Company 4%

Adam Ditzel - SIGNIFICANT OTHER - Dobama Theatre 3%

Jack-Anthony Ina - THE PROM - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Jaemin Park - TROPICO MACBETH - LatinUs Theater Company 3%

Deborah Malcolm - AIDA - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Adam Ditzel - A DOLLS HOUSE PART 2 - Beck Center 2%

Joshua Smith - TROUBLED WATER - Cleveland Public Theater 1%

Joshua Smith - THE OUTSTRETCHED HAND - Cleveland Public Theater 1%

Jack-Anthony Ina - 8X10: THE EILEEN MOUSHEY THEATREFEST - Weathervane Playhouse 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Jen Koreckie - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - PORTHOUSE THEATER 15%

Michael J. Moritz Jr. - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - The Youngstown Playhouse 14%

Cari Auth and Rosie Bresson - SWEENEY TODD - The Millennial Theatre Company 7%

Larry Goodpasteur - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Beck Center for the Arts 6%

Dave Coxe - THE PROM - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 6%

Michael Caraffi - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Cassidy Theatre 6%

Cari Auth - SPAMALOT - The Millennial Theatre Company 6%

Angelina Nicholas - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - The Wadsworth Footlighters 5%

Brad Wyner - BKLYN - Near West Theatre 4%

Noah Landis - IN THE HEIGHTS - Cleveland Playhouse 4%

Tom Bonezzi - THE PROM - Near West Theatre 4%

Ron Hazelett - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Alexandre Marr - ANNIE - Porthouse Theatre 3%

Nathan Patrick Nelson - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Soft Belly Theatre 3%

Steven A. Miller - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Jordan Cooper - CHESS - Brecksville Theatre 2%

Kelly Knowlton - HELLO DOLLY! - Renaissance Theatre 2%

John Ebner - THE PROM - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Jack Anthony Ina - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Ashley Cunningham - WINNIE THE POOH KIDS - Curtain 440 1%

Edward E. Ridley Jr. - AIDA - Weathervane Playhouse 1%

Steven A. Miller - ELF THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 1%

Maddie Ferguson - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Curtain 440 0%



Best Musical

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - The Youngstown Playhouse 16%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - PORTHOUSE THEATER 12%

IN THE HEIGHTS - Cleveland Play House 10%

SWEENEY TODD - The Millennial Theatre Company 7%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Rubber City Theater 7%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Weathervane Playhouse 5%

9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 4%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - Beck Center 4%

GROUNDHOG DAY - Blank Canvas Theatre 3%

BKLYN - Near West Theatre 3%

CABARET - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Soft Belly Theatre 3%

ANNIE - Porthouse Theatre 3%

CABARET - The Millennial Theatre Company 2%

TITLE OF SHOW - Aurora Community Theatre 2%

GYPSY - Aurora Community Theatre 2%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Curtain 440 2%

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - The Wadsworth Footlighters 2%

THE PROM - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

SPAMALOT - The Millennial Theatre Company 1%

AIDA - Weathervane Playhouse 1%

A CHORUS LINE - Renaissance Theatre 1%

ELF THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 1%

CHESS - Brecksville Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

ENRIQUE MIGUEL (JESUS) - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - PORTHOUSE THEATER 19%

Brooke May - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - The Youngstown Playhouse 16%

James Robert Newton - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Rubber City Theater 5%

Danny Simpson - GROUNDHOG DAY - Blank Canvas Theatre 4%

Ron Hubbard - LEGALLY BLONDE - Near West Theatre 3%

Cameron Olin - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Cassidy Theatre 3%

Brandy Johanntges - SWEENY TODD - The Millennial Theatre Company 3%

Trinidad Snider - THE PROM - Near West Theatre 3%

George Maillis - SWEENEY TODD - The Millennial Theatre Company 3%

Joshua Foote - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Olde Towne Hall Theatre 2%

Summer Hussain - LEGALLY BLONDE - Near West Theatre 2%

Nicole Tuttle-Robb - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Medina County Show Biz Company 2%

Macie Pacheco - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Olde Towne Hall Theatre 2%

Madalyn Baker - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Soft Belly Theatre 2%

Connor Bezeredi - CABARET - Millennial Theatre Company 2%

Dan Reichert - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Addie Morales - IN THE HEIGHTS - Cleveland Playhouse 2%

Matthew Deus - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Cassidy Theatre 2%

Spencer Morgan - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Medina County Show Biz Company 2%

Ava Kimble - ANNIE - Porthouse Theatre 1%

Stephanie Malfara - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 1%

Matt Mccombs - CABARET - Weathervane Playhouse 1%

Ty Hanes - SPAMALOT - The Millennial Theatre Company 1%

Andrew Allen - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Weathervane Playhouse 1%

John Kolar - ELF - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Drew Pope - MAKE BELIEVE - Dobama Theatre 11%

James Robert Newton - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - French Creek Theater 7%

Alex Craig - FOOLS - Olde Towne Hall Theatre 6%

Nicole Tuttle-Robb - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Medina County Show Biz Company 6%

Kristy Cruz - POTUS - Dobama Theatre 5%

Adam C Alderson - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Weathervane Playhouse 5%

Caralyn Steck - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Cassidy Theatre 3%

Victoria Alev - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Cleveland Play House 3%

Patrick Ciamacco - THE CRUCIBLE - Blank Canvas Theatre 3%

Anjanette Hall - A DOLLS HOUSE PART 2 - Beck Center 3%

Madalyn Baker - MIDDLETOWN - CWRU/CPH MFA 3%

Blake Henri - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Cleveland Play House 3%

Anna Hernandez - FOOLS - Olde Towne Hall Theatre 3%

Jason Eno - AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN - Dobama Theatre 3%

Monica Torres - BOTANICA - LatinUs Theater Company 2%

Zack Tuttle-Robb - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Medina County Show Biz Company 2%

Michael Doherty - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Cleveland Play House 2%

Caralyn Steck - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Willoughby Summer Theatre Festival 2%

Nicole Sumlin - POTUS - Dobama Theatre 2%

Vince Stillitano - DON'T DRESS FOR DINNER - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 2%

Vince Stillitano - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Aurora Community Theatre 2%

Emily Schrader - CLIFTON MANOR -- WHERE DREAMS COME TRUE - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Brian Westerley - BARTENDERS - Twin Masks Performing Arts Center 2%

Natalie Green - POTUS - Dobama Theatre 2%

Joe Kenderes - DON'T DRESS FOR DINNER - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 1%



Best Play

POTUS - Dobama Theatre 13%

THE SHOW THAT WENT WRONG - Cleveland Play House 9%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Cassidy Theatre 8%

SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Medina County Show Biz Company 7%

TU TERNURA MOLOTOV - LatinUs Theater Company 7%

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - French Creek Theater 6%

THE CRUCIBLE - Blank Canvas Theatre 6%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Weathervane Playhouse 5%

FOOLS - Olde Towne Hall Theatre 5%

THE THREE MUSKETEERS - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 5%

ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Aurora Community Theatre 4%

ALTER - Cleveland Public Theater 4%

BOTANICA - LatinUs Theater Company 4%

A DOLLS HOUSE PART 2 - Beck Center 3%

MIDDLETOWN - CWRU/CPH MFA 2%

DON'T DRESS FOR DINNER - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 2%

THE TOOTHPASTE MILLIONAIRE - Talespinner Children's Theatre 2%

SHAKESPEARE'S LADIES BOOK CLUB - Weathervane Playhouse 1%

THE DECAPITATION OF THOMAS KENT - Weathervane Playhouse 1%

CLIFTON MANOR -- WHERE DREAMS COME TRUE! - Weathervane Playhouse 1%

DEATH OF A SOLOMON - Weathervane Playhouse 1%

THE PERFECT SPOT - Weathervane Playhouse 1%

THE CASTLE, HALF-OFF - Weathervane Playhouse 1%

SEEDS IN YOUR POCKET - Weathervane Playhouse 1%

ON THE FARCE DAY OF CHRISTMAS - Wolf Creek Players 0%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Diggle - IN THE HEIGHTS - Cleveland Playhouse 19%

Cheri Prough DeVol - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Beck Center for the Arts 11%

Joe Asente - CABARET - The Millennial Theatre Company 9%

Joe asente - SPAMALOT - The Millennial Theatre Company 7%

Tom West - DON'T DRESS FOR DINNER - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 6%

Richard Morris Jr. - BKLYN THE MUSICAL - Near West Theatre 5%

Cory Ott - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - The Wadsworth Footlighters 5%

Richard Morris Jr - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Weathervane Playhouse 4%

Richard Morris Jr - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Weathervane Playhouse 4%

Howie Hall - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Buckeye Community Theatre 4%

Laura Carlson-Tarantowski - THE PROM - Near West Theatre 4%

Todd Plone - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Aurora Community Theatre 4%

Richard Morris Jr - THE PROM - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Jill Davis - A DOLLS HOUSE PART 2 - Beck Center 3%

Laura Carlson-Tarantowski - POTUS - Dobama Theatre 3%

Drew Mast - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Curtain 440 3%

Richard Morris Jr - ELF THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Richard Morris Jr - AIDA - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Mark Kobak - GYPSY - Aurora Community Theatre 2%

Richard Morris Jr - 8X10: THE EILEEN MOUSHEY THEATREFEST - Weathervane Playhouse 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jeff Polunas - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - PORTHOUSE THEATER 26%

Lindsay Jones - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Cleveland Play House 11%

Christopher Pepe - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Weathervane Playhouse 10%

Katie Rowland - ELF THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 9%

Maggie Hamilton - [TITLE OF SHOW] - Aurora Community Theatre 9%

Pablo Gomez - TROPICO MACBETH - LatinUs Theater Company 8%

Angie Hays - A DOLLS HOUSE PART 2 - Beck Center 7%

Christopher Pepe - THE PROM - Weathervane Playhouse 7%

Angie Hays - MIDDLETOWN - CWRU/CPH MFA 5%

Daniel Braun - AIDA - Weathervane Playhouse 4%

Joshua Smith - ALTER - Cleveland Public Theater 3%

Robin Ungerleider - 8X10: THE EILEEN MOUSHEY THEATREFEST - Weathervane Playhouse 3%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Trinidad Snider - IN THE HEIGHTS - Cleveland Play House 13%

Brianna Rae Quinn - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - The Youngstown Playhouse 13%

Alexcia Ambroz - GYPSY - Aurora Community Theatre 7%

Connor Bezeredi - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - The Youngstown Playhouse 6%

Glen Stacho - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Medina County Show Biz Company 5%

Riss Nawa - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 4%

Daniel Chiaberta - CABARET - The Millennial Theatre Company 4%

Molly Galano - CABARET - The Millennial Theatre Company 3%

Brianna Rae Quinn - CABARET - The Millennial Theatre Company 3%

Michaela Snider - MEAN GIRLS, HIGH SCHOOL VERSION - Curtain 440 2%

Eric Oswald - THE PROM - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 2%

Bernadette Hisey - CABARET - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Anthony Williams - THE PROM - Near West Theatre 2%

Steve Browm - CABARET - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Brooke Hamilton - THE PROM - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 2%

Dan Reichert - THE PROM - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Brianna Rae Quinn - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - The Brecksville Theatre 2%

Jen Justice - THE PROM - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 2%

Joshua Larkin - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Emily East - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Cassidy Theatre 1%

Peyton Burnor - ELF THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 1%

Mikaela Ray - THE PROM - Near West Theatre 1%

Erin Becker - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - The Wadsworth Footlighters 1%

Corey East - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Cassidy Theatre 1%

Kodee Williams - AIDA - Weathervane Playhouse 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Amiee Collier - POTUS - Dobama Theatre 8%

Brett Heidinger - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Medina County Show Biz Company 8%

Katie Wells - THE CRUCIBLE - Blank Canvas Theatre 7%

Joshua Foote - FOOLS - Olde Towne Hall Theatre 6%

Barb Howitt - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Cassidy Theatre 6%

Liz Conrad - ROMEO & JULIET - Geauga Center for the Arts 5%

Byron Johnson - MIDDLETOWN - CWRU/CPH MFA 5%

Raul Duran - TROPICO MACBETH - LatinUs Theater Company 5%

T.J. Hayes - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Aurora Community Theatre 5%

Kaity Poschner - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Cassidy Theatre 5%

Adam V. Young - THE THREE MUSKETEERS - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 4%

Makenna Bird - DEATH OF A SOLOMON - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Spencer Morgan - GOING FOR THE SPARE - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Sarah Durham - SHAKESPEARE'S LADIES BOOK CLUB - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Jill Kenderes - THE THREE MUSKETEERS - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 3%

Gia Maglione - SEEDS IN YOUR POCKET - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Madalyn Baker - MIDDLETOWN - CWRU/CPH MFA 2%

Steve Johnson - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Aurora Community Theatre 2%

Chenelle Bryant-Harris - POTUS - Dobama Theatre 2%

Katie Wells - DON'T DRESS FOR DINNER - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 2%

Bill D. Kosteas - THE THREE MUSKETEERS - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 2%

Adam Ortega - MIDDLETOWN - CWRU/CPH MFA 2%

Meredith Nelson - MIDDLETOWN - CWRU/CPH MFA 2%

Katherine Nash - POTUS - Dobama Theatre 2%

Kellie McIvor - SHAKESPEARE'S LADIES BOOK CLUB - Weathervane Playhouse 2%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

LEGALLY BLONDE - Near West Theatre 38%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Near West Theatre 21%

WINNIE THE POOH KIDS - Curtain 440 12%

THE TOOTHPASTE MILLIONAIRE - Talespinner Children's Theatre 8%

STELLALUNA - Talespinner Children's Theatre 7%

FOLK TAILS - The Wadsworth Footlighters 6%

SCHOOL OF FISH - Talespinner Children's Theatre 5%

LAST STOP ON MARKET STREET - Talespinner Children's Theatre 3%



Favorite Local Theatre

Porthouse Theatre 10%

Millennial Theatre Company 10%

Weathervane Playhouse 9%

Cassidy Theatre 8%

Near West Theatre 7%

Rubber City Theater 5%

Cleveland Playhouse 5%

Medina County Show Biz Company 5%

Olde Towne Hall Theatre 5%

Blank Canvas Theatre 4%

Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 3%

CWRU/CPH MFA 2%

latinUs Theater Company 2%

Aurora Community Theatre 2%

Mad Factory Theater 2%

The Millennial Theatre Company 2%

Cleveland Public Theater 2%

Great Lakes Theatre 2%

Beck Center for the Arts 2%

Dobama Theatre 2%

Wolf Creek Players 1%

The Wadsworth Footlighters 1%

Beck Center 1%

Renaissance Theatre 1%

Twin Masks Performing Arts Center 1%



