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The first standings have been announced for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards, as of Monday, November 23. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2026 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2025 through September 30, 2026. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2026.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever. The Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

See a mistake? Please let us know here.

2026 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards - Current Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Emily Sindyla - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Cassidy Theatre 13%

Karen Colabianchi - JAGGED LITTLE PILL - Broadview Heights Spotlights 12%

Jen Justice - DISASTER! - Aurora Community Theatre 10%

Dana Brown - ANNIE - Olde Towne Hall Theatre 8%

Martin Cespedes - GREASE - Porthouse Theatre 8%

Jordon Matthew - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Aurora Community Theatre 6%

Jordan Boughner & Rachel Wuske - BRIGHTER: A PUNK ROCK LOVE STORY - Weathervane Playhouse 6%

Maureen Martin-Stocks and Cory Ott - FOOTLOOSE - The Wadsworth Footlighters 5%

Hannah Stephens - LOUDER THAN WORDS: A NEW MUSICAL - Starcatcher Theater 5%

Amber Ardolino - IN THE HEIGHTS - Youngstown Playhouse, Inc 5%

Nicci Cassara Billington - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Mighty Goliath Productions 4%

Jen Justice - GREASE - The Brecksville Theatre 4%

Colleen Chance - MEAN GIRLS - Millennial Theatre Company 3%

Melanie Leibold - WHITE CHRISTMAS - The Brecksville Theatre 3%

Melanie Leibold - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Independence Community Theater 3%

Errin Weaver - STARMITES - Cleveland State University 2%

Jasmine Renee - MY DEAR AUNT FLOW: A PLAY ABOUT PERIODS - Starcatcher Theater 2%

Errin Weaver - A MOTOWN CHRISTMAS - Hanna Theatre at Playhouse Square 2%

Danielle Mentzer - STRANGER SINGS - Millennial Theatre Company 1%

Jen Boehmer - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Cleveland Fine Arts Association 1%

Colleen Chance - URINETOWN THE MUSICAL - Youngstown Playhouse, Inc 1%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Laurie Gartman - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Cassidy Theatre 14%

Katie Coyne - DISASTER! - Aurora Community Theatre 11%

Jennifer Capp - ANNIE - Olde Towne Hall Theatre 9%

Sarah D'Anella - LERNER AND LOEWE'S BRIGADOON - Porthouse Theatre 8%

Reilly Davidson - POTUS, OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Broadview Heights Spotlights 8%

Amanda Rowe Van Allen - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - convergence-continuum 6%

Amy Lence - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Mighty Goliath Productions 6%

Kasey Ziska - FOOTLOOSE - The Wadsworth Footlighters 5%

D. Justin Bilewicz, III - GUYS AND DOLLS SR. - Grafton Ghostlight Theater 5%

Jenniver Sparano - BUBBLE BOY - Blank Canvas Theatre 5%

Kate Smith - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Aurora Community Theatre 4%

Mia Jones - RAGTIME - Near West Theatre 4%

Amanda Magpoc - WHITE CHRISTMAS - The Brecksville Theatre 4%

Cheryl Sebjenics - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - OCC Theatre 3%

Susanne Houstle - SPEECH & DEBATE - Beck Center for the Arts - Studio Theater 2%

Esther Haberlen - EPIPHANY BY BRIAN WATKINS - CWRU/Cleveland Play House MFA Acting Program 2%

Pete Sherman - URINETOWN THE MUSICAL - Youngstown Playhouse, Inc 2%

Daniel Chiaberta - STRANGER SINGS - Millennial Theatre Company 1%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Chris Simmons - RENT - Rubber City Theatre 13%

Nicole Lucas - DISASTER! - Aurora Community Theatre 11%

Terri Kent - GREASE - Porthouse Theatre 10%

Trinidad Snider - RAGTIME - Near West Theatre 8%

Jordan Boughner - BRIGHTER: A PUNK ROCK LOVE STORY - Weathervane Playhouse 7%

Christian Andrews - LOUDER THAN WORDS: A NEW MUSICAL - Starcatcher Theater 7%

Brenton Cochran - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Independence Community Theater 6%

Marci Saxon - GUYS AND DOLLS SR. - Grafton Ghostlight Theater 6%

Luke Scattergood - RENT - Blank Canvas Theatre 5%

Cory Ott - FOOTLOOSE - The Wadsworth Footlighters 5%

Kevin Cline - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Aurora Community Theatre 5%

Doug Bailey - GODSPELL - Theatre Agape 3%

Terri Kent - BRIGADOON - Porthouse Theatre 3%

Jonathan Kronenberger - BUBBLE BOY - Blank Canvas Theatre 3%

Neil Scheibelhut - WHITE CHRISTMAS - The Brecksville Theatre 2%

Michael Barakiva - FREAK THE MIGHTY - Cleveland Play House 2%

Bill Corcoran - FRANKLY BEN FRANKLIN: A MUSICAL MEMOIR - Theatre in the Circle 2%

Tony Sias - A MOTOWN CHRISTMAS - Hanna Theatre at Playhouse Square 1%

Joe Asente - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Millennial Theatre Company 1%

Joe Asente - MEAN GIRLS - Millennial Theatre Company 1%

Kelley Plats - HELP 50TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT - Happy Ending Lyric Players 0%

Michael Barakiva - THE CHRISTINE JORGENSEN SHOW - Cleveland Play House 0%

Nate Beagle - URINETOWN THE MUSICAL - Youngstown Playhouse, Inc 0%

Mike Skerritt - HELP 50TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT - Happy Ending Lyric Players 0%

Best Direction Of A Play

Lou Petrucci - LEND ME A TENOR - Independence Community Theater 12%

Ryan Bergeron - POTUS, OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Broadview Heights Spotlights 10%

Bob Maddox - I HATE HAMLET - Aurora Community Theatre 9%

Scott Zolkowski - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - convergence-continuum 7%

Cory Ott - ROTTEN APPLES - The Wadsworth Footlighters 7%

Emily East - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - OCC Theatre 7%

Sean Donovan - REMEMBER FOR A LIFETIME - Twin Masks Performing Arts Center 6%

John Schneider - WITHOUT A CLUE - Olde Towne Hall Theatre 6%

Jasmine Renee - MY DEAR AUNT FLOW: A PLAY ABOUT PERIODS - Starcatcher Theater 5%

Patrick Ciamacco - NOISES OFF - Blank Canvas Theatre 5%

Julia Rosa Sosa Chaparro - THE HEART SELLERS - Dobama Theatre 4%

Valerie Farschman - HARVEY - Workshop Players 4%

Brendan Boyle - THE SHARK IS BROKEN - Youngstown Playhouse / Downtown 3%

Donald Carrier - EPIPHANY BY BRIAN WATKINS - CWRU/Cleveland Play House MFA Acting Program 3%

Donald Carrier - SPEECH & DEBATE - Beck Center for the Arts - Studio Theater 2%

Marilyn McIntyre - THE ABNORMAL HEART - Playhouse Square, Kennedy's Theatre 2%

Kari Barclay - PLANO - convergence-continuum 2%

Maggie Kettering - MS. HOLMES & MS. WATSON - APT 2B - Great Lakes Theater 2%

Rose Leininger - MAYTAG VIRGIN - Clague Playhouse 2%

Ian Wolfgang Hinz & Rebecca Moseley - THE FERRYMAN - Ensemble Theatre Cleveland 1%

Michael Barakiva - THE CHRISTINE JORGENSEN SHOW - Cleveland Play House 1%

Best Ensemble

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Cassidy Theatre 10%

RENT - Rubber City Theatre 10%

DISASTER! - Aurora Community Theatre 9%

JAGGED LITTLE PILL - Broadview Heights Spotlights 8%

COME FROM AWAY - Weathervane Playhouse Akron 6%

ANNIE - Olde Towne Hall Theatre 5%

FOOTLOOSE - The Wadsworth Footlighters 4%

BRIGHTER: A PUNK ROCK LOVE STORY - Weathervane Playhouse 4%

LERNER AND LOEWE'S BRIGADOON - Porthouse Theatre 4%

RENT - Olde Towne Hall Theatre 4%

GUYS AND DOLLS SR. - Grafton Ghostlight Theater 3%

LOUDER THAN WORDS: A NEW MUSICAL - Starcatcher Theater 3%

BUBBLE BOY - Blank Canvas Theatre 3%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Aurora Community Theatre 3%

RAGTIME - Near West Theatre 2%

RENT - Blank Canvas Theatre 2%

A MOTOWN CHRISTMAS - Hanna Theatre at Playhouse Square 2%

ANGEL STREET (GASLIGHT) - Clague Playhouse 2%

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Independence Community Theater 2%

WHITE CHRISTMAS - The Brecksville Theatre 2%

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Broadview Heights Spotlights 1%

FREAK THE MIGHTY - Cleveland Play House 1%

THE FERRYMAN - Ensemble Theatre Cleveland 1%

MEAN GIRLS - Millennial Theatre Company 1%

URINETOWN THE MUSICAL - Youngstown Playhouse, Inc 1%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Lance Switzer - DISASTER! - Aurora Community Theatre 16%

Van Wornkey - BRIGHTER: A PUNK ROCK LOVE STORY - Weathervane Playhouse 15%

Tommy Forrer - FOOTLOOSE - The Wadsworth Footlighters 12%

Patrick Ciamacco - BUBBLE BOY - Blank Canvas Theatre 12%

Rob Wachala - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Aurora Community Theatre 10%

Rob Wachala - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - convergence-continuum 9%

Jeff Lockshine - ANGEL STREET (GASLIGHT) - Clague Playhouse 7%

Joe Asente - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Millennial Theatre Company 6%

CHERI DEVOL - SPEECH & DEBATE - Beck Center for the Arts - Studio Theater 6%

Sierra Smith - EPIPHANY BY BRIAN WATKINS - CWRU/Cleveland Play House MFA Acting Program 6%

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Rob Schneider - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Cassidy Theatre 15%

Ryan Bergeron - JAGGED LITTLE PILL - Broadview Heights Spotlights 12%

David W Coxe - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Aurora Community Theatre 11%

Jennifer Korecki - GREASE - Porthouse Theatre 9%

Angelina Nicholas - FOOTLOOSE - The Wadsworth Footlighters 6%

Marci Saxon - GUYS AND DOLLS SR. - Grafton Ghostlight Theater 6%

Nick Klein - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Cassidy Theatre 5%

Jennifer Korecki - BRIGADOON - Porthouse Theatre 5%

Noah Ryan Lewis - LOUDER THAN WORDS: A NEW MUSICAL - Starcatcher Theater 5%

Andy Novak - HELP 50TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT - Happy Ending Lyric Players 4%

Rachel Woods - FALSETTOS - Blank Canvas Theatre 4%

Olivia Tassone - RAGTIME - Near West Theatre 4%

Brad Wyner - GODSPELL - Theatre agape 3%

Heidi Herczeg - BUBBLE BOY - Blank Canvas Theatre 3%

Tyler Stouffer - URINETOWN THE MUSICAL - Youngstown Playhouse, Inc 2%

Cari Auth - MEAN GIRLS - Millennial Theatre Company 2%

Joe Spurio - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Millennial Theatre Company 1%

Bill Corcoran - FRANKLY BEN FRANKLIN: A MUSICAL MEMOIR - Theatre in the Circle 1%

Olivia Tassone - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Cleveland Fine Arts Association 1%

Steve Eva - HELP 50TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT - Happy Ending Lyric Players 0%

Best Musical

RENT - Rubber City Theatre 10%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Cassidy Theatre 10%

DISASTER! - Aurora Community Theatre 8%

JAGGED LITTLE PILL - Broadview Heights Spotlights 7%

GREASE - Porthouse Theatre 6%

COME FROM AWAY - Weathervane Playhouse Akron 5%

ANNIE - Olde Towne Hall Theatre 5%

BRIGADOON - Porthouse Theatre 4%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Aurora Community Theatre 4%

BRIGHTER: A PUNK ROCK LOVE STORY - Weathervane Playhouse 4%

RENT - Olde Towne Hall Theatre 4%

LOUDER THAN WORDS: A NEW MUSICAL - Starcatcher Theater 4%

RENT - Blank Canvas Theatre 4%

BUBBLE BOY - Blank Canvas Theatre 3%

FOOTLOOSE - The Wadsworth Footlighters 3%

GUYS AND DOLLS SR. - Grafton Ghostlight Theater 3%

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 3%

A MOTOWN CHRISTMAS - Hanna Theatre at Playhouse Square 2%

RAGTIME - Near West Theatre 2%

FREAK THE MIGHTY - Cleveland Play House 2%

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Independence Community Theater 2%

WHITE CHRISTMAS - The Brecksville Theatre 2%

ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Cleveland Fine Arts Association 2%

MEAN GIRLS - Millennial Theatre Company 1%

MAN OF LA MANCHA - Ohio Shakespeare Festival 1%

Best New Play Or Musical

FREAK THE MIGHTY - Cleveland Play House 34%

BRIGHTER: A PUNK ROCK LOVE STORY - Weathervane Playhouse 28%

LOUDER THAN WORDS: A NEW MUSICAL - Starcatcher Theater 18%

MY DEAR AUNT FLOW: A PLAY ABOUT PERIODS - Starcatcher Theater 12%

FRANKLY BEN FRANKLIN: A MUSICAL MEMOIR - Theatre in the Circle 8%

Best Performer In A Musical

Lucia Lazzara-Goodrich - GREASE - Porthouse Theatre 9%

Amanda Bryant - DISASTER! - Aurora Community Theatre 7%

Dylan Haught - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Cassidy Theatre 7%

Anna Foltz - RENT - Rubber City Theatre 6%

Kyla Burks - JAGGED LITTLE PILL - Broadview Heights Spotlights 6%

Chelsea Kacinari - BUBBLE BOY - Blank Canvas Theatre 5%

Lici Sarafian - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Cassidy Theatre 5%

Jackson Gift - RENT - Olde Towne Hall Theatre 4%

Alex Tilson - FOOTLOOSE - The Wadsworth Footlighters 3%

Brandon Alexander-Smith - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Aurora Community Theatre 3%

Frank Lucas - DISASTER! - Aurora Community Theatre 3%

Jonas Baird - HADESTOWN - Olde Towne Hall Theatre 3%

James Robert Newton - RENT - Blank Canvas Theatre 3%

Grayson Griffith - RENT - Rubber City Theatre 3%

Barry Saxon - GUYS AND DOLLS SR. - Grafton Ghostlight Theater 2%

Tony Heffner - BRIGHTER: A PUNK ROCK LOVE STORY - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Halle Shadrake - BRIGHTER: A PUNK ROCK LOVE STORY - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Marianna Young - GREASE - Porthouse Theatre 2%

Eleanor Capellas - ANNIE - Olde Towne Hall Theatre 2%

Katie Leland - LOUDER THAN WORDS: A NEW MUSICAL - Starcatcher Theater 2%

Stephanie Malfara - JAGGED LITTLE PILL - Broadview Heights Spotlights 2%

Hannah Stephens - LOUDER THAN WORDS: A NEW MUSICAL - Starcatcher Theater 1%

Brianna Rae Quinn - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Independence Community Theater 1%

Ben Decapua - RAGTIME - Near West Theatre 1%

Jackson Gift - ANNIE - Olde Towne Hall Theatre 1%

Best Performer In A Play

Brianna Boyko - LEND ME A TENOR - Independence Community Theater 17%

Michael Rajko - REMEMBER FOR A LIFETIME - Twin Masks Performing Arts Center 16%

Alex Craig - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - OCC Theatre 8%

Vince Stillitano - I HATE HAMLET - Aurora Community Theatre 6%

Samuel Bartlett - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - convergence-continuum 4%

Erin Becker - DEAR MRS. CLAUS - The Wadsworth Footlighters 4%

Bri Clark - MY DEAR AUNT FLOW: A PLAY ABOUT PERIODS - Starcatcher Theater 3%

Jen Justice - MAYTAG VIRGIN - Clague Playhouse 3%

Alasha Dunn - MY DEAR AUNT FLOW: A PLAY ABOUT PERIODS - Starcatcher Theater 3%

Justin Steck - I HATE HAMLET - Aurora Community Theatre 2%

Mykaela Euton - MY DEAR AUNT FLOW: A PLAY ABOUT PERIODS - Starcatcher Theater 2%

Brian Westerley - GOD OF CARNAGE - Aurora Community Theatre 2%

Corey East - LEND ME A TENOR - Independence Community Theater 2%

Jodi Dominick - MS. HOLMES & MS. WATSON - APT 2B - Great Lakes Theater 2%

Emily East - LEND ME A TENOR - Independence Community Theater 2%

Tara Gower - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - OCC Theatre 2%

Jess Lanning - GOD OF CARNAGE - Aurora Community Theatre 2%

Lindsay Pier - ANGEL STREET (GASLIGHT) - Clague Playhouse 2%

Maddy Cox - MY DEAR AUNT FLOW: A PLAY ABOUT PERIODS - Starcatcher Theater 2%

Cecil Eastman - ANGEL STREET (GASLIGHT) - Clague Playhouse 1%

Jonathan Koppelman - SPEECH & DEBATE - Beck Center for the Arts 1%

Tim Magee - EPIPHANY BY BRIAN WATKINS - CWRU/Cleveland Play House MFA Acting Program 1%

Parker Mills - THE ABNORMAL HEART - Playhouse Square, Kennedy's Theatre 1%

Steven Schuerger - LEND ME A TENOR - Independence Community Theater 1%

Dan Zalevsky - THE FERRYMAN - Ensemble Theatre Cleveland 1%

Best Play

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - convergence-continuum 12%

LEND ME A TENOR - Independence Community Theater 12%

I HATE HAMLET - Aurora Community Theatre 10%

POTUS, OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Broadview Heights Spotlights 8%

WITHOUT A CLUE - Olde Towne Hall Theatre 7%

REMEMBER FOR A LIFETIME - Twin Masks Performing Arts Center 6%

ANGEL STREET (GASLIGHT) 5%

ROTTEN APPLES - The Wadsworth Footlighters 5%

THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - OCC Theatre 5%

MY DEAR AUNT FLOW: A PLAY ABOUT PERIODS - Starcatcher Theater 4%

THE HEART SELLERS - Dobama Theatre 4%

SPEECH & DEBATE - Beck Center for the Arts - Studio Theater 3%

THE SHARK IS BROKEN - Youngstown Playhouse, Inc 3%

EPIPHANY BY BRIAN WATKINS - CWRU/Cleveland Play House MFA Acting Program 3%

MAYTAG VIRGIN - Clague Playhouse 3%

PLANO - convergence-continuum 2%

THE ABNORMAL HEART - Playhouse Square, Kennedy's Theatre 2%

THE WINTER'S TALE 2%

MS. HOLMES & MS. WATSON - APT 2B - Great Lakes Theater 2%

THE CHRISTINE JORGENSEN SHOW - Cleveland Play House 1%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Frankie Teuber - GREASE - Porthouse Theatre 19%

Kathalina Plummer - DISASTER! - Aurora Community Theatre 11%

Jackson Gift - RENT - Olde Towne Hall Theatre 9%

Joie Boughner - BRIGHTER: A PUNK ROCK LOVE STORY - Weathervane Playhouse 7%

Cory Ott - FOOTLOOSE - The Wadsworth Footlighters 7%

Jackson Gift - ANNIE - Olde Towne Hall Theatre 7%

Cameron Michalak - EPIPHANY BY BRIAN WATKINS - CWRU/Cleveland Play House MFA Acting Program 6%

Kathalina Plummer - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Aurora Community Theatre 6%

Cory Molner - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - convergence-continuum 6%

Todd Plone - ANGEL STREET (GASLIGHT) - Clague Playhouse 5%

Joseph Filipiak - GUYS AND DOLLS SR. - Grafton Ghostlight Theater 5%

CHERI DEVOL - SPEECH & DEBATE - Beck Center for the Arts - Studio Theater 4%

Connor Krohn - PLANO - convergence-continuum 3%

Jeff Herrmann - MS. HOLMES & MS. WATSON - APT 2B - Great Lakes Theater 2%

Isa Foltz - URINETOWN THE MUSICAL - Youngstown Playhouse, Inc 2%

Joe Asente - MEAN GIRLS - Millennial Theatre Company 1%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Audrey Szwec - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Cassidy Theatre 22%

Maggie Hamilton - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Aurora Community Theatre 20%

Jeff Polunas - GREASE - Porthouse Theatre 15%

Jay Boughner - BRIGHTER: A PUNK ROCK LOVE STORY - Weathervane Playhouse 11%

Angie Hayes - SPEECH & DEBATE - Beck Center for the Arts - Studio Theater 9%

Cory Molner - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - convergence-continuum 9%

Sean Donovan - REMEMBER FOR A LIFETIME - Twin Masks Performing Arts Center 6%

Jeff Polunas - BRIGADOON - Porthouse Theatre 5%

Patrick Kiernen - EPIPHANY BY BRIAN WATKINS - CWRU/Cleveland Play House MFA Acting Program 4%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Lilly Smart - GREASE - Porthouse Theatre 11%

Reilly Davidson - JAGGED LITTLE PILL - Broadview Heights Spotlights 9%

Elijah Landry - RENT - Rubber City Theatre 8%

Kareem Mchaourab - BUBBLE BOY - Blank Canvas Theatre 7%

Meredith Wakefield - DISASTER! - Aurora Community Theatre 7%

Adeline Pelletier - RENT - Rubber City Theatre 6%

Meghan Foisy - ANNIE - Olde Towne Hall Theatre 6%

Irene Molnar - DISASTER! - Aurora Community Theatre 4%

Ryden Chapman - FOOTLOOSE - The Wadsworth Footlighters 4%

Andrew Allen - BRIGHTER: A PUNK ROCK LOVE STORY - Weathervane Playhouse 4%

Anna Popa - GREASE - The Brecksville Theatre 4%

Juliana Schumaker - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Aurora Community Theatre 3%

Gary Samarin - GUYS AND DOLLS SR. - Grafton Ghostlight Theater 3%

Alasha Dunn - LOUDER THAN WORDS: A NEW MUSICAL - Starcatcher Theater 3%

Steve Krebill - GUYS AND DOLLS SR. - Grafton Ghostlight Theater 3%

Emily Slusarz - LOUDER THAN WORDS: A NEW MUSICAL - Starcatcher Theater 3%

Jordan Potter - BRIGHTER: A PUNK ROCK LOVE STORY - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Ev Brodsky - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Aurora Community Theatre 2%

Cory Bruner - GREASE - The Brecksville Theatre 2%

George Roth - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Cleveland Fine Arts Association 2%

Fiona Thackaberry Stevens - RAGTIME - Near West Theatre 2%

Lyric Zeager - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Cleveland Fine Arts Association 1%

Machai Christopher - RAGTIME - Near West Theatre 1%

Maggie Maust - BRIGHTER: A PUNK ROCK LOVE STORY - Weathervane Playhouse 1%

Cheyanne Carr - URINETOWN THE MUSICAL - Youngstown Playhouse, Inc 1%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Emily Schrader - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - convergence-continuum 15%

Brian Westerley - GOD OF CARNAGE - Aurora Community Theatre 10%

Quinn montgomery- A Winter's Tale (Cleveland State University) - MALIK MONTGOMERY- A WINTER'S TALE (CLEVELAND STATE UNIVERSITY) 9%

Larry Phillips - WITHOUT A CLUE - Olde Towne Hall Theatre 8%

Alasha Dunn - MY DEAR AUNT FLOW: A PLAY ABOUT PERIODS - Starcatcher Theater 7%

Corey Knick - ANGEL STREET (GASLIGHT) - Clague Playhouse 6%

Leo Fez - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - convergence-continuum 6%

Mykaela Euton - MY DEAR AUNT FLOW: A PLAY ABOUT PERIODS - Starcatcher Theater 5%

Alex De Foy - EPIPHANY BY BRIAN WATKINS - CWRU/Cleveland Play House MFA Acting Program 4%

Bo Smith - THE FERRYMAN - Ensemble Theatre Cleveland 4%

Lydia Tirakis - REMEMBER FOR A LIFETIME - Twin Masks Performing Arts Center 4%

Christine Wright - REMEMBER FOR A LIFETIME - Twin Masks Performing Arts Center 4%

Maddy Cox - MY DEAR AUNT FLOW: A PLAY ABOUT PERIODS - Starcatcher Theater 4%

Chloe Misorski - MY DEAR AUNT FLOW: A PLAY ABOUT PERIODS - Starcatcher Theater 3%

Tim Magee - EPIPHANY BY BRIAN WATKINS - CWRU/Cleveland Play House MFA Acting Program 3%

Kristina Rivera - HARVEY - Workshop Players 2%

Brynna Waters - EPIPHANY BY BRIAN WATKINS - CWRU/Cleveland Play House MFA Acting Program 2%

Jade Moujaes - EPIPHANY BY BRIAN WATKINS - CWRU/Cleveland Play House MFA Acting Program 2%

Jonathan Koppelman - EPIPHANY BY BRIAN WATKINS - CWRU/Cleveland Play House MFA Acting Program 1%

Julia Laurenne Chambers - EPIPHANY BY BRIAN WATKINS - CWRU/Cleveland Play House MFA Acting Program 1%

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

ANNIE - Olde Towne Hall Theatre 44%

RENT - Olde Towne Hall Theatre 27%

DEAR MRS. CLAUS - The Wadsworth Footlighters 15%

SUPERVILLAINS ANONYMOUS - The Wadsworth Footlighters 13%

Favorite Local Theatre

Aurora Community Theatre 11%

Cassidy Theatre 10%

Rubber City Theatre 9%

Porthouse Theatre 8%

Broadview Heights Spotlights 7%

Weathervane Playhouse 7%

Olde Towne Hall Theatre 7%

Blank Canvas Theatre 6%

Cleveland Play House 5%

Grafton Ghostlight Theater 4%

Beck Center for the Arts 4%

The Wadsworth Footlighters 3%

Starcatcher Theater 3%

Clague Playhouse 2%

convergence-continuum 2%

Hudson Players 2%

Near West Theatre 2%

Cleveland Fine Arts Association 1%

Great Lakes Theater 1%

Western Reserve Playhouse 1%

Twin Masks Performing Arts Center 1%

Cleveland Foundation Jelliffe Theatre at Karamu House 1%

OCC Theatre 1%

Ensemble Theatre Cleveland 0%

Millennial Theatre Company 0%

The race is on for the Cleveland Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 RENT Rubber City Theatre 10% 2 JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Cassidy Theatre 10% 3 DISASTER! Aurora Community Theatre 8% 4 JAGGED LITTLE PILL Broadview Heights Spotlights 7% 5 GREASE Porthouse Theatre 6% Best Play 1 DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS convergence-continuum 12% 2 LEND ME A TENOR Independence Community Theater 12% 3 I HATE HAMLET Aurora Community Theatre 10% 4 POTUS, OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE Broadview Heights Spotlights 8% 5 WITHOUT A CLUE Olde Towne Hall Theatre 7% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Aurora Community Theatre 11% 2 Cassidy Theatre 10% 3 Rubber City Theatre 9% 4 Porthouse Theatre 8% 5 Broadview Heights Spotlights 7% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Lucia Lazzara-Goodrich - GREASE Porthouse Theatre 9% 2 Amanda Bryant - DISASTER! Aurora Community Theatre 7% 3 Dylan Haught - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Cassidy Theatre 7% 4 Anna Foltz - RENT Rubber City Theatre 6% 5 Kyla Burks - JAGGED LITTLE PILL Broadview Heights Spotlights 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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