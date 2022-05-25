Ensemble Theatre Takes Residency at Notre Dame College in South Euclid

After a long hiatus, Ensemble Theatre has announced its residency at Notre Dame College in South Euclid!

After spending the last couple of years navigating the COVID-19 pandemic as well as changing locations, the staff and board of Ensemble Theatre are excited to announce our new residency on the campus of Notre Dame College in South Euclid!

"Both my mother and I graduated from Regina Highschool, so in a lot of ways I am returning to the "stage" where a lot of this began for both of us!" -Celeste Cosentino, Executive Artistic Director.

Celeste Cosentino is the Executive Artistic Director of Ensemble which has served audiences in Northeast Ohio for over 40 years. The small professional theatre, founded by her late mother the year after she was born, has navigated this world alongside her in so many ways! She is also excited and grateful to have recently been named the Director of Theatre Studies at Notre Dame College where she will work alongside the amazing Performing Arts Department staff to guide Notre Dame College Performing Arts Majors/Minors (and non majors alike) as part of the college's Performing Arts yearly series, college classes, and community programing!

"NDC is thrilled about our newly formed partnership with Ensemble Theatre! Ensemble is a fantastic organization that has brought the joy of theatre into the lives of thousands. We know that they will quickly become welcomed as part of the NDC community! The Performing Arts Center and the Regina Auditorium will become the new home for Ensemble's productions and programming, which will be included as part of the Perform at NDC Community Series! We hope to see you at some incredible performances during the 22-23 season! -Michael Krueger, Co-Director of Performing Arts, Assistant Professor of Music, Director of Instrumental Studies.

Ensemble will be announcing the amazing selection of productions and programs planned for the company's return to live performing in early June!

Coming up in June will be Ensemble's first official in person program as a resident theatre at Notre Dame College, a staged reading of India Nicole Burton's new play "The Light Post" in the Regina Auditorium!

Visit Ensemble's website for more information at www.ensembletheatrecle.orgwww.notredamecollege.edu/academics/academic-divisions/performing-arts/