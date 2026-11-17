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The Cleveland Institute of Music (CIM) will welcome aspiring musicians to its 2027 Summer Institute, offering two weeks of immersive musical study, artistic exploration and performance opportunities from July 11–25, 2027. Designed for dedicated young musicians and emerging artists, the Summer Institute features specialized programs in brass, composition, violin, cello, piano, collaborative performance, voice and both string and mixed instrumentation chamber music.

Participants will work closely with distinguished CIM faculty and guest artists through intensive lessons, rehearsals, masterclasses, studio classes, and performance opportunities. Each program is designed to help musicians strengthen their technical skills, deepen their musical interpretation, and develop the collaborative and artistic skills essential to their continued growth. Summer participants don't just attend programs at CIM—they become part of the community. Living in CIM residence halls, learning alongside one another in classes, and sharing concerts and performances, they experience the immersive environment, artistic energy and camaraderie that define life at CIM.

“Summer study offers young musicians an invaluable opportunity to immerse themselves in their craft, challenge themselves artistically and learn alongside other musicians who share their passion,” said Jennifer Arnold, CIM Summer Institute Director. “At CIM, we believe that developing exceptional musicians means nurturing both individual artistry and the ability to collaborate, communicate and explore new creative possibilities. Our Summer Institute brings those experiences together through intensive study with outstanding faculty in an environment that encourages curiosity, ambition and artistic growth.”

Applications for the 2027 Summer Institute are now open. Applicants are encouraged to apply early, as admission decisions may be made on a rolling basis. Applications submitted by January 15, 2027, will receive priority consideration. The final application deadline is April 1, 2027.

For program details, eligibility requirements, and application information, visit cim.edu/prep/summer.

The race is on for the Cleveland Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 RENT Rubber City Theatre 10% 2 JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Cassidy Theatre 10% 3 DISASTER! Aurora Community Theatre 8% 4 JAGGED LITTLE PILL Broadview Heights Spotlights 7% 5 GREASE Porthouse Theatre 6% Best Play 1 DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS convergence-continuum 13% 2 I HATE HAMLET Aurora Community Theatre 10% 3 LEND ME A TENOR Independence Community Theater 9% 4 WITHOUT A CLUE Olde Towne Hall Theatre 8% 5 POTUS, OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE Broadview Heights Spotlights 8% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Aurora Community Theatre 11% 2 Cassidy Theatre 10% 3 Rubber City Theatre 9% 4 Porthouse Theatre 8% 5 Weathervane Playhouse 7% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Lucia Lazzara-Goodrich - GREASE Porthouse Theatre 9% 2 Dylan Haught - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Cassidy Theatre 7% 3 Amanda Bryant - DISASTER! Aurora Community Theatre 7% 4 Anna Foltz - RENT Rubber City Theatre 6% 5 Chelsea Kacinari - BUBBLE BOY Blank Canvas Theatre 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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