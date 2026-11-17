"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Cleveland Institute of Music to Hold 2027 Summer Institute with Two Weeks of Intensive Study
Participants will work with CIM faculty and guest artists through lessons, rehearsals, masterclasses and performance opportunities on campus in Cleveland.
The Cleveland Institute of Music (CIM) will welcome aspiring musicians to its 2027 Summer Institute, offering two weeks of immersive musical study, artistic exploration and performance opportunities from July 11–25, 2027. Designed for dedicated young musicians and emerging artists, the Summer Institute features specialized programs in brass, composition, violin, cello, piano, collaborative performance, voice and both string and mixed instrumentation chamber music.
Participants will work closely with distinguished CIM faculty and guest artists through intensive lessons, rehearsals, masterclasses, studio classes, and performance opportunities. Each program is designed to help musicians strengthen their technical skills, deepen their musical interpretation, and develop the collaborative and artistic skills essential to their continued growth. Summer participants don't just attend programs at CIM—they become part of the community. Living in CIM residence halls, learning alongside one another in classes, and sharing concerts and performances, they experience the immersive environment, artistic energy and camaraderie that define life at CIM.
“Summer study offers young musicians an invaluable opportunity to immerse themselves in their craft, challenge themselves artistically and learn alongside other musicians who share their passion,” said Jennifer Arnold, CIM Summer Institute Director. “At CIM, we believe that developing exceptional musicians means nurturing both individual artistry and the ability to collaborate, communicate and explore new creative possibilities. Our Summer Institute brings those experiences together through intensive study with outstanding faculty in an environment that encourages curiosity, ambition and artistic growth.”
Applications for the 2027 Summer Institute are now open. Applicants are encouraged to apply early, as admission decisions may be made on a rolling basis. Applications submitted by January 15, 2027, will receive priority consideration. The final application deadline is April 1, 2027.
For program details, eligibility requirements, and application information, visit cim.edu/prep/summer.
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