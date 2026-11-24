"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Canton Ballet to Stage THE NUTCRACKER with Canton Symphony Orchestra and New York City Ballet Guest Artists
Cleveland Ballet dancers Johan Mancebo and Gabriela Checo will appear in featured soloist roles, and the production is dedicated to the memory of Robert "Bob" Vitale.
Canton Ballet returns to the historic Canton Palace Theatre December 4–6, 2026, with its beloved production of The Nutcracker, featuring live musical accompaniment by the Canton Symphony Orchestra and a distinguished lineup of professional guest artists performing alongside over 200 students from the School of Canton Ballet.
Under the direction of Executive Artistic Director Jennifer Catazaro Hayward, the production brings Tchaikovsky's timeless holiday classic to life through enchanting choreography, elaborate costumes, beautiful scenery, and the talents of Canton Ballet's young artists.
This year's production welcomes two Northeast Ohio natives in the featured roles of the Sugar Plum Fairy and her Cavalier: Emma Von Enck of New York City Ballet and Cameron Catazaro of Miami City Ballet, a Canton native and Canton Ballet alumnus. New this season, Cleveland Ballet dancers Johan Mancebo and Gabriela Checo will appear in featured soloist roles.
These artistic collaborations reflect Canton Ballet's 2026–27 season, SYNERGY, celebrating the power of collaboration across artistic disciplines and organizations.
Canton Ballet will also present a special educational performance for area schoolchildren, featuring live accompaniment by the Canton Symphony Orchestra. This initiative expands access to live music and dance, providing students with an enriching performing arts experience.
This year's production is dedicated to the memory of Robert “Bob” Vitale, a longtime Canton Ballet board member, philanthropist, and devoted steward of the organization. His commitment to Canton Ballet spanned more than five decades, creating a family legacy that included generations of Canton Ballet dancers.
Performance Schedule
Canton Palace Theatre | 605 Market Avenue North, Canton, Ohio
Friday, December 4 — 7 p.m.
Saturday, December 5 — 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Sunday, December 6 — 2 p.m.
Tickets start at $30 and are available at www.cantonballet.com.
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