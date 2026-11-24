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Canton Ballet returns to the historic Canton Palace Theatre December 4–6, 2026, with its beloved production of The Nutcracker, featuring live musical accompaniment by the Canton Symphony Orchestra and a distinguished lineup of professional guest artists performing alongside over 200 students from the School of Canton Ballet.

Under the direction of Executive Artistic Director Jennifer Catazaro Hayward, the production brings Tchaikovsky's timeless holiday classic to life through enchanting choreography, elaborate costumes, beautiful scenery, and the talents of Canton Ballet's young artists.

This year's production welcomes two Northeast Ohio natives in the featured roles of the Sugar Plum Fairy and her Cavalier: Emma Von Enck of New York City Ballet and Cameron Catazaro of Miami City Ballet, a Canton native and Canton Ballet alumnus. New this season, Cleveland Ballet dancers Johan Mancebo and Gabriela Checo will appear in featured soloist roles.

These artistic collaborations reflect Canton Ballet's 2026–27 season, SYNERGY, celebrating the power of collaboration across artistic disciplines and organizations.

Canton Ballet will also present a special educational performance for area schoolchildren, featuring live accompaniment by the Canton Symphony Orchestra. This initiative expands access to live music and dance, providing students with an enriching performing arts experience.

This year's production is dedicated to the memory of Robert “Bob” Vitale, a longtime Canton Ballet board member, philanthropist, and devoted steward of the organization. His commitment to Canton Ballet spanned more than five decades, creating a family legacy that included generations of Canton Ballet dancers.

Performance Schedule

Canton Palace Theatre | 605 Market Avenue North, Canton, Ohio

Friday, December 4 — 7 p.m.

Saturday, December 5 — 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday, December 6 — 2 p.m.

Tickets start at $30 and are available at www.cantonballet.com.

The race is on for the Cleveland Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 RENT Rubber City Theatre 10% 2 JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Cassidy Theatre 10% 3 DISASTER! Aurora Community Theatre 8% 4 JAGGED LITTLE PILL Broadview Heights Spotlights 7% 5 GREASE Porthouse Theatre 6% Best Play 1 LEND ME A TENOR Independence Community Theater 12% 2 DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS convergence-continuum 12% 3 I HATE HAMLET Aurora Community Theatre 10% 4 POTUS, OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE Broadview Heights Spotlights 8% 5 WITHOUT A CLUE Olde Towne Hall Theatre 7% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Aurora Community Theatre 11% 2 Cassidy Theatre 10% 3 Rubber City Theatre 9% 4 Porthouse Theatre 8% 5 Broadview Heights Spotlights 7% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Lucia Lazzara-Goodrich - GREASE Porthouse Theatre 9% 2 Amanda Bryant - DISASTER! Aurora Community Theatre 7% 3 Dylan Haught - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Cassidy Theatre 7% 4 Anna Foltz - RENT Rubber City Theatre 6% 5 Kyla Burks - JAGGED LITTLE PILL Broadview Heights Spotlights 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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