CLYDE'S Takes The Circuit Playhouse Stage

Performances run May 12th - June 4th, 2023.

Apr. 26, 2023  

In this new comedy by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage, a truck-stop sandwich shop in Reading, PA becomes a place of employment and redemption for the formerly incarcerated kitchen staff. Under the thumb of the callous and quick-tongued owner, the staff are given permission to dream of something big. Claire D. Kolheim (The Scottsboro Boys/Asst. Director; The Wizard of Oz/Asst. Director; Pass Over/Asst. Director) makes her directorial debut at The Circuit Playhouse with Clyde's.

Ostrander Winner Jessica "Jai" Johnson (Mississippi Goddamn, Sweat) takes the lead in this play alongside co-stars JS Tate (Mississippi Goddamn, Sweat) and Associate Company Members Cristian Nieves (P.Nokio A Hip-Hop Musical, The Wizard of Oz, Something Rotten!) and Courtney Noisette (P.Nokio A Hip-Hop Musical, Roe, The Wizard of Oz).

Cast

Clyde: Jessica "Jai" Johnson

Montrellous: JS Tate
Rafael: Cristian Nieves**
Letitia: Courtney Noisette**

Jason: Collin Baker

Creative Team

Director: Claire D. Kolheim

Stage Manager: Emma White

Lighting Designer: Sheric Hall

Scenic Designer: Lex van Blommestein

Costume Designer: Waverly Strickland
Props Designer: Gabrielle "Gabby" D'Arcangelo Calvert

Sound Designer: Joshua Crawford

Production Manager: Phillip Hughen
Technical Director: Mike Jurkovic

* Resident Company Member

**Associate Company Member




