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Beck Center for the Arts will present The Proclaim Art Show, a mixed-media exhibition featuring the work of Cleveland artist Amelia Casiano, on view December 18, 2026, through April 18, 2027, in the Music & Creative Arts Therapies Building Lobby Gallery. An artist reception will take place February 19, 2027.

The Proclaim Art Show explores personal identity, everyday experiences, and the stories that shape our lives. Through mixed-media and acrylic works featuring vibrant colors, expressive text, abstract forms, photographic and magazine collage, and varied textures, Casiano brings together visual storytelling and artistic expression. Each piece reflects elements of her everyday life, personal dreams, aspirations, and observations of the world around her.

Bringing together conversations about contemporary life and history, the exhibition highlights how individual experiences and stories can connect us. The works flow together to create a dynamic exploration of identity, inviting viewers to consider their own experiences and the many stories that shape how we see the world. Ultimately, The Proclaim Art Show celebrates finding one's artistic voice and using art to express personal experiences, ideas, and identity.

“What makes Proclaim compelling is the way Amelia brings together personal experience, observation, and imagination to create a visual conversation with the world around her. Her use of vibrant color, layered imagery, expressive text, and abstract forms invites viewers to look more closely and find their own connections within the work. The exhibition is both a reflection of Amelia's developing artistic identity and an invitation to consider the stories, ideas, and experiences we all carry with us,” shares Jamie Richey, Associate Director of Visual Arts.

Amelia Casiano is a Cleveland-based mixed-media artist whose work explores storytelling, cultural awareness, and personal identity. Drawing inspiration from her Puerto Rican heritage, everyday surroundings, and the experiences that shape her perspective, Casiano incorporates vibrant color, varied textures, and expressive forms to create layered compositions. Her work reflects an evolving artistic style, using texture and visual dialogue to communicate stories of persistence, connection, and lived experience.

The exhibition is free and open to the public for all ages.

For purchases, please see Customer Service in the main building. Contact Jrichey@beckcenter.org for further information.

To find out more about Beck Center visual arts classes for all ages please visit beckcenter.org. Enroll in classes and lessons for all art forms today at beckcenter.org/education-programs.

Beck Center for the Arts also offers arts education for all ages, all skill levels, and all abilities with classes and lessons in music, dance, visual arts, and theater, as well as creative arts therapies. Financial assistance is offered to qualified applicants so that these programs can be enjoyed by all.

Programming at Beck Center for the Arts is made possible through the generous support of the Ohio Arts Council. Beck Center gratefully acknowledges the generous funding provided by the citizens of Cuyahoga County through Cuyahoga Arts and Culture.

The race is on for the Cleveland Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 RENT Rubber City Theatre 10% 2 JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Cassidy Theatre 9% 3 DISASTER! Aurora Community Theatre 8% 4 JAGGED LITTLE PILL Broadview Heights Spotlights 7% 5 GREASE Porthouse Theatre 6% Best Play 1 LEND ME A TENOR Independence Community Theater 12% 2 DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS convergence-continuum 12% 3 I HATE HAMLET Aurora Community Theatre 10% 4 POTUS, OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE Broadview Heights Spotlights 8% 5 WITHOUT A CLUE Olde Towne Hall Theatre 7% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Aurora Community Theatre 11% 2 Cassidy Theatre 10% 3 Rubber City Theatre 9% 4 Porthouse Theatre 8% 5 Broadview Heights Spotlights 7% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Lucia Lazzara-Goodrich - GREASE Porthouse Theatre 9% 2 Amanda Bryant - DISASTER! Aurora Community Theatre 7% 3 Dylan Haught - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Cassidy Theatre 7% 4 Anna Foltz - RENT Rubber City Theatre 6% 5 Kyla Burks - JAGGED LITTLE PILL Broadview Heights Spotlights 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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