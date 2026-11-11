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Beck Center for the Arts to Present Art Treasures 2026 Holiday Exhibition and Pop-Up Shop

The exhibition runs alongside performances of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO, a regional premiere at the Lakewood venue.

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Beck Center for the Arts to Present Art Treasures 2026 Holiday Exhibition and Pop-Up Shop

Beck Center for the Arts will present Art Treasures 2026, an annual holiday exhibition and pop-up shop featuring handmade goods by local Northeast Ohio artists. Free and open to the public, the exhibition will be on display November 6 through December 28, 2026.

This annual holiday exhibition features a variety of artist-made goods, including artwork, jewelry, handmade gifts, and more. Items are available for purchase through Beck Center's Customer Service, making Art Treasures 2026 a great opportunity to shop local and support the creative community this holiday season.

Art Treasures 2026 will take place in the Hoffman-Stach Gallery in Beck Center's main building. This year's participating artists include: Debbie Clapper – giclee print, Patsy Coffey Kline of Rust Belt Flannels- hand-dyed flannels, Ryan Finley - comics, drawing, stickers, Tanya Long - clay sculpture, T.J. Rovito – jewelry, Regina Dorfmeyer-paintings and prints, Heather McCormick-mixed media, Jocelynn Mejstrik-mixed media, Melinda Placko- mixed media, and Spencer Palko, fuse beads.

An Artists' Reception, free and open to the public, will take place on Friday, December 11, 2026, from 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM in the Daniels Lounge at Beck Center. The exhibition is free, appropriate for all ages, and open to the public during regular business hours, including performance and class times, at Beck Center for the Arts, located at 17801 Detroit Avenue in Lakewood. Visitors are invited to explore the gallery, discover unique handmade gifts, and support local artists.

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