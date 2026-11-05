Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Beck Center Youth Theater to Stage MOUSE IN THE HOUSE This December
The Todd Wallinger farce is staged by more than 30 student performers at the Studio Theater in Lakewood, Ohio.
Beck Center for the Arts will present Mouse in the House, the second production of its 2026–2027 Youth Theater season. More than 30 student performers take the stage in this fun and furry farce, directed by Kierstan Conway.
Written by Todd Wallinger, Mouse in the House follows Jeff and Quinn, who are trying to sell their charming Victorian house. Unfortunately, just as their open house is about to begin, Quinn spies a mouse in the upstairs hallway. Eek!
Mortified, their real estate agent insists they hire an exterminator before any potential buyers see it. The kindhearted Quinn insists that no traps, cats, or poisons be used, and so, unbeknownst to the others, each of the three calls exterminators specializing in “humane” methods.
“This screwball comedy represents any homeowner’s nightmare, a mouse loose on the day of an open house. It invites in a collection of zany exterminators and prospective buyers throughout. It’s been a joy to see the student actors embody and develop these eccentric characters. Their creativity and commitment to storytelling really make the show a joy to watch,” says director Kierstan Conway.
Mouse in the House runs Fridays, December 11 and 18, 2026 at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays, December 12 and 19 at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays, December 13 and 20 at 3:00 p.m. A student matinee will be held Thursday, December 17, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. All performances take place in Beck Center’s Studio Theater.
Beck Center Youth Theater alumni include: Michael Chernus (Orange is the New Black; Manhattan); Dee Hoty (three-time Tony Nominee); Isabela Merced (The Last of Us, Dora and the Lost City of Gold; Transformers: The Last Night); Rory O’Malley (Hamilton; Tony Nominee, Book of Mormon); and Daniel Reichard (Drama Desk Nominee, Jersey Boys).
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