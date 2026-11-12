ANNIE to be Presented at Cleveland Playhouse This Holiday Season

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Cleveland Play House will celebrate the holidays with a new production of the beloved musical Annie. Patrick McCollum, who choreographed CPH’s Freak the Mighty last spring, returns to direct and choreograph the production.

Annie features a book by Thomas Meehan, music by Charles Strouse, and lyrics by Martin Charnin. The CPH production runs November 28 through December 27, 2026, with evening performances Wednesday through Sunday at 7:30 p.m. and matinees Saturday and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. in the Allen Theatre at Playhouse Square.

Set in Depression-era New York City, Annie follows a young orphan who dreams of finding her parents and whose life changes when she is invited to spend Christmas with billionaire Oliver Warbucks. Along the way, she encounters a cast of characters including the orphanage’s cruel Miss Hannigan, a stray dog named Sandy, and President Franklin Delano Roosevelt. The musical features such songs as “Tomorrow,” “Easy Street,” and “It’s the Hard-Knock Life.”

Leading the production is Lennon Rosiar as Annie, the irrepressible orphan whose hope lights up every corner of the story; Rosiar appeared on the CPH stage in Our Town (2025). As the irascible Miss Hannigan, Amy Fritsche, who teaches musical theatre at Kent State University, returns to CPH, where she last appeared as Fruma Sarah in Fiddler on the Roof. Paul Oakley Stovall joins the company as billionaire Oliver Warbucks, fresh from CPH’s 2025 production of Fat Ham, in which he played Rev/Pap.

Other cast members with local ties include Nyla Watson as Grace Farrell, Warbucks’s ever-capable assistant; Watson is a graduate of the Baldwin Wallace University musical theatre program. Alex Syiek, another Baldwin Wallace University Music Theatre alum, takes on the scheming Rooster Hannigan, with local actors Mikaela Ray (who last appeared in Freak the Mighty at CPH) as Lily St. Regis and Eric Fancher as Franklin Delano Roosevelt.

Cast

The young performers joining the company include Emily Ahler as Molly, Esmée Marie Baker as Pepper, Edith Foley as July, Josie Hoffman as Tessie, Morgan Lehman as Duffy, and Eleanor Marshall as Kate, with Tess McGettrick as an understudy for Tessie, Molly, and Kate; and Lucy Pasadyn serving as an understudy for Pepper, July, and Duffy.

The adult ensemble features Matthew J. Brightbill, Julia Laurenne Chambers, Hayley Drew, David Lenahan, Avery LaMar Pope, and Brynna Waters, with Christina Ciofani and Brendan Lowry as ensemble swings.

Creative Team

Director and choreographer Patrick McCollum’s Broadway credits include The Band’s Visit (2018 Tony Award for Best Musical), Angels in America (2018 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play), and Wicked, for which he served as North American Dance Supervisor. With an emphasis on collaboration and thoughtful storytelling, McCollum brings that craft to a fresh and inspiring Annie, following his choreography for CPH’s Freak the Mighty last spring.

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