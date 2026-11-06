A SHERLOCK CAROL to be Presented at Dobama Theatre This Holiday Season

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This holiday season, Dobama Theatre is staging the festive A Sherlock Carol by Mark Shanahan. This mash-up of Dickens and Conan Doyle is directed by Erin E. Dolan and will be onstage in Cleveland Heights from December 3, 2026 - January 3, 2027.

It's Christmastime in London and, after many years of kindness and charity, Scrooge has passed on. But a grown-up Tiny Tim suspects foul play and asks for help from the World's Foremost Consulting Detective. Sherlock Holmes is not in the holiday spirit after the loss of his greatest adversary, but unable to deny his curiosity, he takes the case. As he proceeds in solving this latest mystery, he encounters spirits that challenge his every impulse, following in Scrooge's famous footsteps. A holiday adventure with darkness down every alley, fun surprises around every corner, and heartwarming moments throughout that will make anyone's season a little brighter.

The company includes Josh Innerst* as Sherlock, Neda Spears as Scrooge, Danny Simpson as Cratchit, Nanna Ingvarsson as Watson, Natalie Green* as Emma Wiggins, Christina Johnson as the Countess, with Maria Guardino Schreiner and Carson Betts acting as swings. (*indicates Member Actors' Equity Association)

The rest of the creative team includes scenic design by Ben Needham, props by Dred Geib, costumes by Terry Pieritz, lights by Jeremy Benjamin, sound by Angie Hayes, and video projections by Lindsay Webster. Barbara Kozlov is the stage manager and Dobama's Technical Director is Kelly Sherlock.

Performances are Thursdays through Sunday from December 3, 2026 - January 3, 2027. Evening performances are at 7:30pm and matinees at 2:30pm. For a complete performance schedule, ticket prices and reservations, call the Dobama Theatre box office at 216-932-3396. Ask about the "pay-what-you-can" performances and opportunities.

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