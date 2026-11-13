A MOTOWN CHRISTMAS Returns to Cleveland's Hanna Theatre at Playhouse Square This Holiday Season

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Tickets are currently on sale for the return of the hit holiday production A Motown Christmas, produced by Karamu House in partnership with Playhouse Square. Presented for its second consecutive year at the Hanna Theatre at Playhouse Square, performances will run from November 27 through December 13, 2026. Tickets start at $25 each and are available at playhousesquare.org or by calling 216-241-6000.

Created and adapted by Nate Jacobs, A Motown Christmas is a lively, toe-tapping musical experience that pairs the magic of the holiday season with the timeless appeal of Motown's greatest hits. Returning by popular demand for 17 performances, this joyful production takes audiences on an unforgettable journey through the legendary Motown catalogue. The show showcases iconic songs by artists like The Temptations, The Supremes, and The Jackson 5, alongside original festive classics by Motown legends Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson, and Marvin Gaye.

The production is led by a dynamic creative team. Together, they bring to life the soulful sounds that defined generations, creating an uplifting theatrical celebration that will have audiences of all ages singing and dancing along. 'Audiences will relive timeless Motown classics while celebrating the holiday season. We're thrilled to once again share this beloved tradition at Playhouse Square,' says Tony F. Sias, Director. 'For me, choreography is not simply about steps, I wanted to honor the spirit and legacy of Motown while allowing the body to interpret, respond, and bring its own voice to the story,' says Associate Director & Choreographer, Errin Weaver. 'Sharing music with talented and awesome people can be therapy to one's soul,' says Dr. David M. Thomas, Music Director.

The production was previously announced by BroadwayWorld in A MOTOWN CHRISTMAS to Return to Playhouse Square, Produced by Karamu House.

Cast

Destiny Black (Vocal Ensemble) is excited to be part of this production! A Cleveland native, Destiny is an actress, vocalist, and dancer currently pursuing her bachelor's degree in Theatre and Dance at Cleveland State University, with a minor in Business. Her passion for the performing arts has led her to explore musical theatre, dance, and live vocal performance. Her theatrical credits include a leading role in The Called Girl and portraying Cindy Lou Who in The Grinch. Her performance background also includes The Singing Angels and Showagon, where she developed her foundation in singing, dancing, and stage performance. Destiny has received acting training through D.O.C. Studios and continues expanding her versatility through contemporary, lyrical, hip-hop, and other dance styles. Her vocal experience spans gospel, R&B, pop, and musical theatre, including opportunities to serve as a worship leader and ensemble vocalist. Beyond performing, Destiny proudly served in the Army National Guard and has dedicated time to mentoring and inspiring young people. She aspires to build a lasting career in theatre, television, and film while creating opportunities for underserved communities to experience the arts. Destiny is grateful to God, her mentors, and everyone who continues to encourage and support her artistic journey, and she is blessed to be making her Karamu and Playhouse Square debut.

Isaiah Blue (Vocal Ensemble) is thrilled to be making his Playhouse Square and Karamu debut in A Motown Christmas at the Hanna Theatre! Select credits include Papa Ge in Once on This Island at Beck Center, Ken in Ain't Misbehavin' at Near West, Eddie Souther in Sister Act at Cassidy Theatre, and the ensemble of Memphis at Cain Park. Isaiah studied musical theatre at Ball State University and is proud to perform locally in Northeast Ohio. Endless thanks to Mom, Dad, and my family for their unwavering love and support.

Christian Javon 'CJ' (Vocal Ensemble) is excited to return for his fourth production with Karamu House. A proud Cleveland native, CJ has had a passion for singing since childhood, which fueled his love for theatre and storytelling. You may have seen him in last year's production of A Motown Christmas here at the Hanna Theatre. His other credits include Rent (Ensemble/Angel u/s), A Behanding in Spokane (Toby), Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (Drifter/Ensemble), Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (2023 and 2024 Encore – Judah), Choir Boy (Pharus), and his most recent, Jubilee (Isaac Dickerson). Christian is grateful for the support and dedication of the cast and crew. He thanks his friends and family for their endless love and encouragement. Instagram: @iam.ceej

Joshua McElroy (Vocal Ensemble) is a graduate of the Cleveland Institute of Art with a Bachelor's in Video, and he is the CEO of ANZI Productions. Joshua started in theatre over a decade ago, while he was the Director of the Shaker Heights Improv Team at Shaker Heights High School. He's also been a part of Case Western Reserve University's improv initiatives and part of a weekly performing comedy group at the Hilarities 4th Street Theater in downtown Cleveland's Pickwick & Frolic. Joshua has been in several plays around the city of Cleveland at Ensemble Theatre, Waterloo Arts Center, Cuyahoga Community College, Convergence-Continuum, French Creek Theatre, Great Lakes Theater, Cleveland Public Theatre, Dobama Theatre, and at Cain Park in Rent! Joshua got his start at Karamu House in plays and musicals such as The Color Purple, The Wiz, Passing Strange, Aida, The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin, Purlie Victorious, and Langston Hughes' Black Nativity. Not a season has gone by that Joshua hasn't been in a production at Karamu in the last 10 years. IG: @kingmcelroy93

Brandon McGhee (Vocal Ensemble) is thrilled to make his Karamu House and Playhouse Square debut in A Motown Christmas. Recent regional credits include Rent (Benny) at Blank Canvas Theater, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (Levi) at Beck Center for the Arts, and The Wizard of Oz (Scarecrow) at Theater Agapé. A proud Princeton University alumnus, he performed with the R&B and soul a cappella ensemble Old Nassoul and currently serves in his church's worship ministry. Gratitude to the production team, cast, family, and friends for their unending love and support. IG: @iambmcghee

Mary-Francis Miller (Vocal Ensemble) is an actor, vocalist, musician, and proud Cleveland native. A former member of the Cleveland Orchestra Chorus and Chamber Chorus, Mary-Francis' performance credits include the Karamu House productions of Elton John and Tim Rice's Aida, Passing Strange, Simply Simone, A Motown Christmas (2025), and most recently, Jubilee; Cleveland Public Theatre productions of Fire on the Water and the world premiere of Panther Women as actor and music director/composer; Dobama Theatre productions of Significant Other, Skeleton Crew, and the Ohio premiere of Sunset Baby; and Near West Theatre productions of BKLYN The Musical and Next to Normal. Mary-Francis also served as a swing for the Cleveland Play House production of James Ijames' Fat Ham. She also starred in an educational web series in collaboration with PNC Bank and The Cleveland Orchestra entitled Music Explorers, now available on YouTube. Film credits include The Emancipation of Miss Millie, Black Hiding Place, and Figure It Out, now streaming on Tubi. Voiceover credits include the Emmy-nominated world premiere of The End of Black Excellence. Mary-Francis is truly honored to return to the legendary Karamu House, performing on the historic Hanna Theatre's mainstage once again. IG: @iam_mary.francis

Leslie Munford (Vocal Ensemble) is a Cleveland native whose passion for music began at age two. Educated in the Bedford School System, she earned an Associate of Arts from Cuyahoga Community College in 2013 with a Theatre major and Music Education minor, later attending Cleveland State University for Communications and Music. Nurtured in the church, Leslie developed diverse gifts as a vocalist, musician, choir director, and arranger. She founded the Chosen Generation Gospel Group in 2007 and has served as Choir Director at Alpha Missionary Baptist Church since 2004. Her multi-instrumental talents span the clarinet, trombone, drums, piano, and violin. Professionally, Leslie has taught music across districts like Bedford, Cleveland Metropolitan, and Wickliffe, and coached at the Rainey Institute. Her performance credits feature background vocals for BET Sunday Best winners Amber Bullock and Geoffrey Golden. In 2024, she sang backup for John Legend, as well as for Kelly Clarkson and Foreigner at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. In December 2025, she toured Italy with David Gulley and the Cleveland Chorale. Her theatrical credits feature The Wiz, Black Nativity, and In the Red and Brown Water. In 2026, she performs in Karamu House's A Motown Christmas. Whether directing, teaching, or performing alongside national icons, Leslie remains rooted in faith, music, and service.

Latrice Farmer Roberts (Vocal Ensemble): Music has always been an important part of Latrice Farmer Roberts' life. She began singing in her church choir and is excited to bring her love of music to the stage. This is Latrice's first year with Karamu House, and she is proud of this milestone. Participating in this production marks a new chapter in her creative journey and lets her share her voice with audiences. Latrice is the creator of The Lumi Files, a children's book series that began with Lumi's Big Tryout. Through her stories, she encourages young readers to believe in themselves and keep trying, even when faced with challenges. Writing for children gives her another way to share uplifting messages and connect with young readers and families. Alongside her creative pursuits, Latrice has worked as a barber for 17 years and currently works at Quintana's Barber and Dream Spa. She owned a barbershop for 13 years and has earned first place in a barber competition. Her years in barbering have shaped her dedication, artistry, and connection with the people she serves. Latrice is grateful for the opportunity to share her talents with Karamu House and looks forward to continuing to grow as a performer, writer, and artist.

Adéwé Stovall (Vocal Ensemble) is a Cleveland native visiting home from the Washington, D.C. area for her first full-length performance at Karamu on the Playhouse Square stage. A member of the Recording Academy's Grammy U, she is a working singer, church musical director, and lifelong dance enthusiast. AdéWé's Cleveland roots run deep. A Shaker Heights High School alumna and member of International Thespian Society Troupe 815, she began participating in performing arts programs around Cleveland from a young age, including at Karamu and Cuyahoga Community College (Tri-C), cultivating a lifelong love of music and theater. A former Singing Angel and featured vocalist with Let It Ride, she performed at the Cuyahoga County Fair, opened for Carlos Santana at the Cleveland Garlic Festival, and sang at Cleveland Guardians and Cleveland Monsters games. She also performed with Kenny Loggins as part of the Cleveland Youth Orchestra. Having studied both opera and jazz, AdéWé developed a versatile musical foundation that continues to shape her artistry. From her animated communication style to the way she moves through a room, the arts are central to whom she's become. She is thrilled to be home, sharing the stage with an exceptionally talented cast full of both familiar and new faces.

Angus King Williams (Vocal Ensemble) is a Cleveland-based composer, pianist, and performer. Trained at the Cleveland Institute of Music, he uses the piano as a foundation for songwriting and music production, bridging storytelling with contemporary sound. Alongside his undergraduate degree in Economics at Boston College, Angus served as the founder and executive director of Living In Color, a multidisciplinary work celebrating Black life and culture in the United States through poetry, music, dance, and film. As an actor, he performed in Lisa Langford's Sankofa: An Epic Adventure at Playhouse Square's Mimi Ohio Theatre, and made his Karamu debut as the assistant music director and ensemble member for Tazwell Thompson's operatic musical, Jubilee, based on the Fisk Jubilee Singers. Angus is currently a teaching artist at Lake Erie Ink, where he works with students at Oxford Elementary to build their literacy skills. This winter, Angus is looking forward to bringing Christmas cheer to Cleveland through the power and soul of Motown.

Kodee Williams (Vocal Ensemble) was first introduced to the Arts during high school, cast as the Tin Man in the 18th annual All-City musical at Playhouse Square, which saw him nominated for The Dazzle Awards for Best Actor (2017). After graduating from Richmond Heights High School, Kodee has continued his passion for music in several productions for Karamu House (Choir Boy, Black Nativity), Weathervane Playhouse (Dreamgirls, Memphis, and Aida), but earned his well-known name at Playhouse Square (The Wiz). Kodee would like to thank his family, friends, Reggie Kelly, Tony Sias, David Thomas, and Richard Morris.

Production Details & Ticketing

A Motown Christmas will be staged at the Hanna Theatre at Playhouse Square for 17 performances, November 27 – December 13, 2026. Both matinee and evening showtimes are offered.

The full performance schedule is as follows:

Friday, November 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 28 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, November 29 at 3:00 p.m.

Wednesday, December 2 at 11:00 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, December 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, December 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 5 at 2:00 and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, December 6 at 3:00 p.m.

Wednesday, December 9 at 11:00 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, December 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, December 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 12 at 2:00 and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, December 13 at 3:00 p.m.

Tickets for all performances are currently on sale and can be purchased online at playhousesquare.org or by calling 216-241-6000. Groups of 10 or more are encouraged to call 216-640-8600.

About Karamu House

In 2023 Karamu House was the first organization to be granted Affiliate Company status at Playhouse Square, a designation for established, professional Northeast Ohio arts organizations that are significant to our cultural life and have a relationship with Playhouse Square. Karamu House, the nation's oldest Black producing theatre, was founded more than a century ago on the principles of improving conditions for the community. Established within the settlement house model, the Playhouse Settlement (precursor of Karamu House) invited all to commune in and through the arts. Today, its 'place of joyful gathering' contributes to the livability of Greater Cleveland and honors the Black experience by presenting high-quality theatre productions; educating students of all ages in dance, theatre, vocal performance, and other arts disciplines; and hosting community events that celebrate Black history and culture. On a consistent basis, Karamu develops new content to address systemic racism and contribute to the conversation about diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging.





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