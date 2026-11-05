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Voting Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Cincinnati Awards

Vote for your favorites through December 31st, 2026.

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Featured Topic BWW Regional Awards More Coverage Voting Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Cincinnati Awards

Voting is now open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Cincinnati Awards.

The 2026 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2025 through September 30, 2026. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2026.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever - with over double the nominees over the previous year. The Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

Vote Now

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Cincinnati SHOWS

SIX (Boleyn Tour) in Cincinnati SIX (Boleyn Tour)
The Aronoff Center (1/05-1/10)
Past Echoes, Present Sound in Cincinnati Past Echoes, Present Sound
Corbett Auditorium, CCM Village, University of Cincinnati (4/14-4/14)
DR. SEUSS’S HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL in Cincinnati DR. SEUSS’S HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL
The Emery Theater (12/04-12/20)
RENT in Cincinnati RENT
Patricia Corbett Theater, CCM Village, University of Cincinnati (11/12-11/14)
PETER PAN JR. in Cincinnati PETER PAN JR.
The Emery Theater (2/19-3/07)
Bad Dates: End Game in Cincinnati Bad Dates: End Game
Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati (5/08-5/30)
The SpongeBob Musical in Cincinnati The SpongeBob Musical
Aronoff Center for the Arts (11/13-11/21)
Holidays Around the World! in Cincinnati Holidays Around the World!
 Corbett Auditorium, CCM Village, University of Cincinnati (12/12-12/12)
101 DALMATIANS, THE MUSICAL in Cincinnati 101 DALMATIANS, THE MUSICAL
The Emery Theater (4/16-5/02)
Grangeville by Samuel D. Hunter in Cincinnati Grangeville by Samuel D. Hunter
Know Theatre of Cincinnati (2/11-2/27)
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