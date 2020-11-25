Voting Open For The BroadwayWorld Cincinnati Awards; Cincinnati Playhouse Leads Theatre Of The Decade
Voting is now open through December 31st only!
Voting is open for the BroadwayWorld Cincinnati Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Voting is only only through December 31st, so make sure to have your say and vote!
Our local editors have set the categories, our readers have submitted nominees, and now YOU get to vote for your favorites! The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix!
Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.
Winners will be announced in January!
Don't miss out! Click on the link to vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
Here are the current standings for Cincinnati:
Arts Educator Of The Decade
Roderick Justice, The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 57%
Dee Ann Bryll 25%
Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati 18%
Best Dance Studio Of The Decade
Pones Inc 59%
Cincinnati Ballet Academy 27%
Revere Dance Studio 14%
Best Ensemble
DISNEY'S MARY POPPINS - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2018 26%
DREAMGIRLS - The Carnegie - 2018 14%
CHURCH GIRLS - Commonwealth Theatre Company/Cincinnati Landmark Productions - 2020 8%
Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)
Bakersfield 53%
Prime Cincinnati 47%
Best Theatre Staff
The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 50%
Cincinnati Playhouse 28%
The Carnegie 10%
Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade
The STAR Program, The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 88%
Summer Stock - Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati 10%
Commonwealth Theatre Company/Cincinnati Landmark Productions 2%
Costume Design of the Decade
Jeff Shearer - DISNEY THE JUNGLE BOOK - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2019 45%
Jeff Shearer - INTO THE WOODS - Northern Kentucky University - 2016 18%
Brian Horton - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Cincinnati Shakespeare Co. - 2018 14%
Dancer Of The Decade
Maddie Burgoon - PETER PAN - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2018 54%
Dedrick Weathersby - DREAMGIRLS - The Carnegie - 2018 23%
Darnell Pierre Benjamin - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Cincinnati Shakespeare Co. - 2018 15%
Director of a Musical of the Decade
Roderick Justice - A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2019 48%
Ed Cohen and Dee Ann Bryll - TENDERLY - The Carnegie - 2017 16%
Ken Jones - SLEEPING BEAUTY: RISE AND SHINE - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2019 11%
Director of a Play of the Decade
Courtney Megan Kennell - YOU PEOPLE - Equality Productions - 2020 54%
Mary Tensing - SUFFRAGETTES: WITH LIBERTY AND VITING FOR ALL - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2019 31%
Daryl Harris - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - New Edgecliff Theatre - 2017 13%
Favorite Social Media
The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 65%
Know Theatre of Cincinnati 15%
Northern Kentucky University 10%
Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade
ArtsWave 76%
Edith Lindner 24%
Lighting Design of the Decade
Ben Gantose - DISNEY THE JUNGLE BOOK - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2019 66%
Larry Csernik - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Commonwealth Theatre Company - 2015 21%
Elanor Eberhardt - SWING! - The Carnegie - 2019 8%
Original Script Of The Decade
Deondra Kamau Means - MARTIN'S DREAM - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2015 27%
Dedrick Weathersby - REMEMBERING JAMES - The Carnegie - 2020 21%
Janet Vogt and Mark Friedman - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2016 21%
Performer Of The Decade
Kavan Vadivelu - DISNEY THE JUNGLE BOOK - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2019 16%
Dedrick Weathersby - REMEMBERING JAMES - The Carnegie - 2020 15%
Bob Herzog - PETER PAN - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2017 13%
Production Of A Musical Of The Decade
MARY POPPINS - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2018 33%
DREAMGIRLS - The Carnegie - 2018 27%
FUN HOME - Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati - 2019 8%
Production Of A Play Of The Decade
CAT IN THE HAT - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2017 26%
HARRIET TUBMAN: STRAIGHT UP OUTTA THE UNDERGROUND - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2020 20%
YOU PEOPLE - Equality Productions - 2020 15%
Set Design Of The Decade
Nate Bertone - DISNEY THE JUNGLE BOOK - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2018 31%
Tyler Gabbard - INTO THE WOODS - Northern Kentucky University - 2016 22%
Jennifer Rhodus - MARY POPPINS - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2017 11%
Sound Design of the Decade
Bill Fuss - ELF, THE MUSICAL - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2016 61%
Kevin Semancik - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Cincinnati Shakespeare Co. - 2020 39%
Theatre Company Of The Decade
Cincinnati Playhouse 36%
The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 33%
The Carnegie 18%
Top Arts Supporting Organization
ArtsWave 64%
TriHealth 33%
Macy's 2%
Vocalist Of The Decade
Evan Koons - SUPERMAN, THE MUSICAL - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2018 28%
Dedrick Weathersby - DREAMGIRLS - The Carnegie - 2018 20%
Sara Mackie - FUN HOME - Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati - 2019 16%
Volunteer Of The Decade
Jeanette Altenau 47%
Heidi Moody 44%
Jerry Wahl 9%
