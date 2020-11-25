Voting Open For The BroadwayWorld Cincinnati Awards; Cincinnati Playhouse Leads Theatre Of The Decade

Voting is open for the BroadwayWorld Cincinnati Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Voting is only only through December 31st, so make sure to have your say and vote!

Here are the current standings for Cincinnati:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Roderick Justice, The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 57%

Dee Ann Bryll 25%

Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati 18%

Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

Pones Inc 59%

Cincinnati Ballet Academy 27%

Revere Dance Studio 14%

Best Ensemble

DISNEY'S MARY POPPINS - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2018 26%

DREAMGIRLS - The Carnegie - 2018 14%

CHURCH GIRLS - Commonwealth Theatre Company/Cincinnati Landmark Productions - 2020 8%

Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Bakersfield 53%

Prime Cincinnati 47%

Best Theatre Staff

The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 50%

Cincinnati Playhouse 28%

The Carnegie 10%

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

The STAR Program, The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 88%

Summer Stock - Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati 10%

Commonwealth Theatre Company/Cincinnati Landmark Productions 2%

Costume Design of the Decade

Jeff Shearer - DISNEY THE JUNGLE BOOK - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2019 45%

Jeff Shearer - INTO THE WOODS - Northern Kentucky University - 2016 18%

Brian Horton - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Cincinnati Shakespeare Co. - 2018 14%

Dancer Of The Decade

Maddie Burgoon - PETER PAN - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2018 54%

Dedrick Weathersby - DREAMGIRLS - The Carnegie - 2018 23%

Darnell Pierre Benjamin - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Cincinnati Shakespeare Co. - 2018 15%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Roderick Justice - A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2019 48%

Ed Cohen and Dee Ann Bryll - TENDERLY - The Carnegie - 2017 16%

Ken Jones - SLEEPING BEAUTY: RISE AND SHINE - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2019 11%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Courtney Megan Kennell - YOU PEOPLE - Equality Productions - 2020 54%

Mary Tensing - SUFFRAGETTES: WITH LIBERTY AND VITING FOR ALL - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2019 31%

Daryl Harris - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - New Edgecliff Theatre - 2017 13%

Favorite Social Media

The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 65%

Know Theatre of Cincinnati 15%

Northern Kentucky University 10%

Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

ArtsWave 76%

Edith Lindner 24%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Ben Gantose - DISNEY THE JUNGLE BOOK - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2019 66%

Larry Csernik - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Commonwealth Theatre Company - 2015 21%

Elanor Eberhardt - SWING! - The Carnegie - 2019 8%

Original Script Of The Decade

Deondra Kamau Means - MARTIN'S DREAM - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2015 27%

Dedrick Weathersby - REMEMBERING JAMES - The Carnegie - 2020 21%

Janet Vogt and Mark Friedman - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2016 21%

Performer Of The Decade

Kavan Vadivelu - DISNEY THE JUNGLE BOOK - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2019 16%

Dedrick Weathersby - REMEMBERING JAMES - The Carnegie - 2020 15%

Bob Herzog - PETER PAN - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2017 13%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

MARY POPPINS - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2018 33%

DREAMGIRLS - The Carnegie - 2018 27%

FUN HOME - Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati - 2019 8%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

CAT IN THE HAT - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2017 26%

HARRIET TUBMAN: STRAIGHT UP OUTTA THE UNDERGROUND - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2020 20%

YOU PEOPLE - Equality Productions - 2020 15%

Set Design Of The Decade

Nate Bertone - DISNEY THE JUNGLE BOOK - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2018 31%

Tyler Gabbard - INTO THE WOODS - Northern Kentucky University - 2016 22%

Jennifer Rhodus - MARY POPPINS - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2017 11%

Sound Design of the Decade

Bill Fuss - ELF, THE MUSICAL - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2016 61%

Kevin Semancik - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Cincinnati Shakespeare Co. - 2020 39%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Cincinnati Playhouse 36%

The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 33%

The Carnegie 18%

Top Arts Supporting Organization

ArtsWave 64%

TriHealth 33%

Macy's 2%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Evan Koons - SUPERMAN, THE MUSICAL - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2018 28%

Dedrick Weathersby - DREAMGIRLS - The Carnegie - 2018 20%

Sara Mackie - FUN HOME - Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati - 2019 16%

Volunteer Of The Decade

Jeanette Altenau 47%

Heidi Moody 44%

Jerry Wahl 9%

