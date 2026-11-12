My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Video: THE TWELVE DATES OF CHRISTMAS Trailer at Cincinnati Playhouse
The one-woman comedy follows Mary through a series of dates after a televised Thanksgiving Day Parade shock.
By: Michael Major
A new trailer previews THE TWELVE DATES OF CHRISTMAS, the one-woman comedy at Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park.
As previously reported, the play follows Mary after she sees her fiancé kissing another woman on the televised Thanksgiving Day Parade. Newly single, she stumbles through the emotional and often comically absurd world of dating.
Performances take place in the Rosenthal Shelterhouse Theatre and run through Dec. 27, 2026. Opening night is Nov. 12.
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