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Video: THE TWELVE DATES OF CHRISTMAS Trailer at Cincinnati Playhouse

The one-woman comedy follows Mary through a series of dates after a televised Thanksgiving Day Parade shock.

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A new trailer previews THE TWELVE DATES OF CHRISTMAS, the one-woman comedy at Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park.

As previously reported, the play follows Mary after she sees her fiancé kissing another woman on the televised Thanksgiving Day Parade. Newly single, she stumbles through the emotional and often comically absurd world of dating.

Performances take place in the Rosenthal Shelterhouse Theatre and run through Dec. 27, 2026. Opening night is Nov. 12.

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