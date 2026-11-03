Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Video: Preview of A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
The clips look at the story's spirits, an 1843-themed party, and a screen-free family outing.
Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park has released new previews of its production of A CHRISTMAS CAROL. The videos give audiences a look at the Playhouse production, from its spirits to its setting to its family appeal. It stars Mark Mineart in the role of Ebenezer Scrooge.
In Charles Dickens' classic tale, Ebenezer Scrooge is a greedy curmudgeon who finds his heart changing when three spirits and the ghost of a long-lost friend show him the errors of his ways. Across one fateful Christmas Eve night, Scrooge recalls the warmth and generosity of past loved ones, learns the value of kindness through Tiny Tim and the Cratchit family and glimpses a terrifying future should his heart remain the same. Featuring dazzling set, costume and lighting designs, A Christmas Carol promises a magical holiday experience for your family.
Tickets from $39, depending on seat location and performance day, are available at cincyplay.com.
Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park's A CHRISTMAS CAROL joins a number of regional holiday stagings of the Dickens tale this season. Details on casting, creative team, performance dates and ticketing were not included with the videos. Other theatres are also mounting versions of the story this year. Alliance Theatre in Atlanta has announced its 37th holiday production, A CHRISTMAS CAROL Starring Andrew Benator, returning to The Coca-Cola Stage November 14 to December 27, 2026.
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