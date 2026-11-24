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A new trailer for A CHRISTMAS CAROL offers a look at the 2026 production at Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, which is now playing in Moe and Jack's Place – The Rouse Theatre.

The production is based on Charles Dickens' tale of Ebenezer Scrooge, a greedy curmudgeon whose heart changes when three spirits and the ghost of a long-lost friend show him the errors of his ways. Mark Mineart stars as Scrooge. The production is presented by First Financial Bank and continues through December 27.

Now in its 34th year at the Playhouse, the holiday tradition features a cast of 25 performers, including eight child actors. Blake Robison, Osborn Family Producing Artistic Director, adapted the script and directed the original production. The staging uses The Rouse Theatre's technical capabilities to recreate Victorian London through scenic, costume, lighting and sound design, and its set includes a working clock tower modeled after London's Big Ben, measuring 20 feet wide and 12 feet long.

As previously announced, Mineart returns to the production in the role of Scrooge, with Bridget Leak directing for her third consecutive year. The creative team includes scenic designer Wilson Chen, Costume Designer Bill Black, lighting designer Jaymi Lee Smith, and Matthew M. Nielson, who serves as sound designer and composer of the original music. Casey Sams is choreographer and intimacy coordinator, and Betsy Rosen is puppetry director. Joshua Friend and Evie Gomez complete the ensemble, with Tod Fish and Katie Scarlett serving as understudies.

The race is on for the Cincinnati Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 DEAR EVAN HANSEN The Carnegie Theatre 24% 2 ZANNA, DON'T! Loveland Stage Company 11% 3 1776 Footlighters, Inc 9% 4 ALWAYS ... PATSY CLINE Warsaw Federal Incline Theatre 8% 5 THE ADDAMS FAMILY Footlighters, Inc 8% Best Play 1 A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE Footlighters, Inc 18% 2 A STEADY RAIN Beechmont Players, Inc 15% 3 RABBIT HOLE Mariemont Players 11% 4 DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 11% 5 A SOLDIER'S PLAY Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 8% Favorite Local Theatre 1 The Carnegie Theatre 21% 2 Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 14% 3 Footlighters, Inc 11% 4 Cincinnati Music Theatre 10% 5 Warsaw Federal Incline Theatre 7% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Tommy Sanders - DEAR EVAN HANSEN The Carnegie Theatre 22% 2 Ian Meeker - ZANNA, DON'T! Loveland Stage Company 18% 3 Zoe Zoller - ALWAYS ... PATSY CLINE Warsaw Federal Incline Theatre 7% 4 Gabe Neal - THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Rise Up Performing Arts 7% 5 Kyle Rosa - CRAZY FOR YOU Warsaw Federal Incline Theatre 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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