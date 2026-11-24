"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Video: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
The holiday production, now in its 34th year at the Playhouse, features a cast of 25 and a working Big Ben-style clock tower.
A new trailer for A CHRISTMAS CAROL offers a look at the 2026 production at Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, which is now playing in Moe and Jack's Place – The Rouse Theatre.
The production is based on Charles Dickens' tale of Ebenezer Scrooge, a greedy curmudgeon whose heart changes when three spirits and the ghost of a long-lost friend show him the errors of his ways. Mark Mineart stars as Scrooge. The production is presented by First Financial Bank and continues through December 27.
Now in its 34th year at the Playhouse, the holiday tradition features a cast of 25 performers, including eight child actors. Blake Robison, Osborn Family Producing Artistic Director, adapted the script and directed the original production. The staging uses The Rouse Theatre's technical capabilities to recreate Victorian London through scenic, costume, lighting and sound design, and its set includes a working clock tower modeled after London's Big Ben, measuring 20 feet wide and 12 feet long.
As previously announced, Mineart returns to the production in the role of Scrooge, with Bridget Leak directing for her third consecutive year. The creative team includes scenic designer Wilson Chen, Costume Designer Bill Black, lighting designer Jaymi Lee Smith, and Matthew M. Nielson, who serves as sound designer and composer of the original music. Casey Sams is choreographer and intimacy coordinator, and Betsy Rosen is puppetry director. Joshua Friend and Evie Gomez complete the ensemble, with Tod Fish and Katie Scarlett serving as understudies.
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