Two Weeks Left To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Cincinnati Awards!
Voting ends December 31st, 2020. Winners will be announced in January!
There's just two short weeks left to vote for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Cincinnati Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Cincinnati!
The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!Don't miss out! Find your region on the list below and vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
Arts Educator Of The Decade
Roderick Justice, The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 57%
Dee Ann Bryll 32%
Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati 11%
Best Dance Studio Of The Decade
Revere Dance Studio 44%
Pones Inc 30%
Cincinnati Ballet Academy 26%
Best Ensemble
DISNEY'S MARY POPPINS - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2018 18%
PETER PAN - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2017 16%
DREAMGIRLS - The Carnegie - 2018 10%
Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)
Bakersfield 54%
Prime Cincinnati 46%
Best Theatre Staff
The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 64%
Cincinnati playhouse 14%
Northern Kentucky University 9%
Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade
The STAR Program, The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 91%
Summer Stock - Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati 6%
Commonwealth Theatre Company/Cincinnati Landmark Productions 3%
Costume Design of the Decade
Jeff Shearer - DISNEY THE JUNGLE BOOK - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2019 43%
Jeff Shearer - INTO THE WOODS - Northern Kentucky University - 2016 18%
Noel Wedig - SHREK THE MUSICAL - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2016 10%
Dancer Of The Decade
Maddie Burgoon - PETER PAN - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2018 59%
Dedrick Weathersby - DREAMGIRLS - The Carnegie - 2018 16%
Darnell Pierre Benjamin - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Cincinnati Shakespeare Co. - 2018 9%
Director of a Musical of the Decade
Roderick Justice - A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2019 47%
Ed Cohen and Dee Ann Bryll - TENDERLY - The Carnegie - 2017 20%
Ken Jones - SLEEPING BEAUTY: RISE AND SHINE - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2019 9%
Director of a Play of the Decade
Mary Tensing - SUFFRAGETTES: WITH LIBERTY AND VITING FOR ALL - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2019 48%
Courtney Megan Kennell - YOU PEOPLE - Equality Productions - 2020 17%
Ed Cohen - THE FOREIGNER - Commonwealth Theatre Company - 2016 14%
Favorite Social Media
The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 73%
Know Theatre of Cincinnati 11%
Northern Kentucky University 8%
Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade
ArtsWave 71%
Edith Lindner 29%
Lighting Design of the Decade
Ben Gantose - DISNEY THE JUNGLE BOOK - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2019 65%
Larry Csernik - BURGERTOWN - Commonwealth Theatre Company - 2017 13%
Larry Csernik - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Commonwealth Theatre Company - 2015 11%
Original Script Of The Decade
Deondra Kamau Means - MARTIN'S DREAM - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2015 22%
Ken Jones, Jamey Strawn, Christine Jones - SLEEPING BEAUTY - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2018 21%
Dedrick Weathersby - REMEMBERING JAMES - The Carnegie - 2020 16%
Performer Of The Decade
Kavan Vadivelu - DISNEY THE JUNGLE BOOK - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2019 33%
Bob Herzog - PETER PAN - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2017 11%
Bob Herzog - SANTA CLAUS, THE MUSICAL - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2018 11%
Production Of A Musical Of The Decade
MARY POPPINS - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2018 24%
ELF, THE MUSICAL - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2016 15%
DREAMGIRLS - The Carnegie - 2018 15%
Production Of A Play Of The Decade
CAT IN THE HAT - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2017 33%
HARRIET TUBMAN: STRAIGHT UP OUTTA THE UNDERGROUND - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2020 25%
BAH HUMBUG, A ONE MAN CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2019 10%
Set Design Of The Decade
Nate Bertone - DISNEY THE JUNGLE BOOK - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2018 39%
Tyler Gabbard - INTO THE WOODS - Northern Kentucky University - 2016 17%
Jennifer Rhodus - MARY POPPINS - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2017 14%
Sound Design of the Decade
Bill Fuss - ELF, THE MUSICAL - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2016 72%
Kevin Semancik - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Cincinnati Shakespeare Co. - 2020 28%
Theatre Company Of The Decade
The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 56%
Cincinnati Playhouse 21%
The Carnegie 8%
Top Arts Supporting Organization
ArtsWave 63%
TriHealth 30%
Macy's 7%
Vocalist Of The Decade
Evan Koons - SUPERMAN, THE MUSICAL - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2018 25%
Kayla Burress - DISNEY'S MARY POPPINS - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2019 17%
Dedrick Weathersby - DREAMGIRLS - The Carnegie - 2018 14%
Volunteer Of The Decade
Jeanette Altenau 51%
Heidi Moody 34%
Jerry Wahl 15%
