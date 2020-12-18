Two Weeks Left To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Cincinnati Awards!

There's just two short weeks left to vote for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Cincinnati Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Cincinnati!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Roderick Justice, The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 57%

Dee Ann Bryll 32%

Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati 11%



Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

Revere Dance Studio 44%

Pones Inc 30%

Cincinnati Ballet Academy 26%



Best Ensemble

DISNEY'S MARY POPPINS - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2018 18%

PETER PAN - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2017 16%

DREAMGIRLS - The Carnegie - 2018 10%



Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Bakersfield 54%

Prime Cincinnati 46%



Best Theatre Staff

The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 64%

Cincinnati playhouse 14%

Northern Kentucky University 9%



Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

The STAR Program, The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 91%

Summer Stock - Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati 6%

Commonwealth Theatre Company/Cincinnati Landmark Productions 3%



Costume Design of the Decade

Jeff Shearer - DISNEY THE JUNGLE BOOK - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2019 43%

Jeff Shearer - INTO THE WOODS - Northern Kentucky University - 2016 18%

Noel Wedig - SHREK THE MUSICAL - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2016 10%



Dancer Of The Decade

Maddie Burgoon - PETER PAN - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2018 59%

Dedrick Weathersby - DREAMGIRLS - The Carnegie - 2018 16%

Darnell Pierre Benjamin - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Cincinnati Shakespeare Co. - 2018 9%



Director of a Musical of the Decade

Roderick Justice - A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2019 47%

Ed Cohen and Dee Ann Bryll - TENDERLY - The Carnegie - 2017 20%

Ken Jones - SLEEPING BEAUTY: RISE AND SHINE - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2019 9%



Director of a Play of the Decade

Mary Tensing - SUFFRAGETTES: WITH LIBERTY AND VITING FOR ALL - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2019 48%

Courtney Megan Kennell - YOU PEOPLE - Equality Productions - 2020 17%

Ed Cohen - THE FOREIGNER - Commonwealth Theatre Company - 2016 14%



Favorite Social Media

The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 73%

Know Theatre of Cincinnati 11%

Northern Kentucky University 8%



Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

ArtsWave 71%

Edith Lindner 29%



Lighting Design of the Decade

Ben Gantose - DISNEY THE JUNGLE BOOK - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2019 65%

Larry Csernik - BURGERTOWN - Commonwealth Theatre Company - 2017 13%

Larry Csernik - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Commonwealth Theatre Company - 2015 11%



Original Script Of The Decade

Deondra Kamau Means - MARTIN'S DREAM - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2015 22%

Ken Jones, Jamey Strawn, Christine Jones - SLEEPING BEAUTY - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2018 21%

Dedrick Weathersby - REMEMBERING JAMES - The Carnegie - 2020 16%



Performer Of The Decade

Kavan Vadivelu - DISNEY THE JUNGLE BOOK - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2019 33%

Bob Herzog - PETER PAN - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2017 11%

Bob Herzog - SANTA CLAUS, THE MUSICAL - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2018 11%



Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

MARY POPPINS - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2018 24%

ELF, THE MUSICAL - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2016 15%

DREAMGIRLS - The Carnegie - 2018 15%



Production Of A Play Of The Decade

CAT IN THE HAT - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2017 33%

HARRIET TUBMAN: STRAIGHT UP OUTTA THE UNDERGROUND - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2020 25%

BAH HUMBUG, A ONE MAN CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2019 10%



Set Design Of The Decade

Nate Bertone - DISNEY THE JUNGLE BOOK - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2018 39%

Tyler Gabbard - INTO THE WOODS - Northern Kentucky University - 2016 17%

Jennifer Rhodus - MARY POPPINS - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2017 14%



Sound Design of the Decade

Bill Fuss - ELF, THE MUSICAL - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2016 72%

Kevin Semancik - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Cincinnati Shakespeare Co. - 2020 28%



Theatre Company Of The Decade

The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 56%

Cincinnati Playhouse 21%

The Carnegie 8%



Top Arts Supporting Organization

ArtsWave 63%

TriHealth 30%

Macy's 7%



Vocalist Of The Decade

Evan Koons - SUPERMAN, THE MUSICAL - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2018 25%

Kayla Burress - DISNEY'S MARY POPPINS - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2019 17%

Dedrick Weathersby - DREAMGIRLS - The Carnegie - 2018 14%

