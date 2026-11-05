THE TWELVE DATES OF CHRISTMAS to Run at Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park

NEW! Cincinnati Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cincinnati & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

A heartfelt one-woman comedy about dating, THE TWELVE DATES OF CHRISTMAS, comes to Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park beginning Nov. 7. Performances take place in the Rosenthal Shelterhouse Theatre and run through Dec. 27, 2026. Opening night is Nov. 12.

THE TWELVE DATES OF CHRISTMAS follows Mary's life after she sees her fiancé kissing another woman on the televised Thanksgiving Day Parade. Newly single, she stumbles through the emotional, and often comically absurd, minefield of the dating world over the next year. Each milestone on the calendar brings misadventures: Christmas, New Year's Eve, and St. Patrick's Day are marked by awkward dates; wedding season in June delivers its own string of disappointments; and Halloween proves to be an outright horror. Until the following Christmas arrives and an unexpected encounter opens her heart and a new way forward.

“Finding love, especially romantic love, drives so much of our behavior,” said the show's director Laura Kepley. “And that quest makes for great stories!”

A one-woman show with a fresh, modern spirit, THE TWELVE DATES OF CHRISTMAS provides a quirky, adult comedy offering this holiday season.

Preview performances take place on Nov. 7, Nov. 10 and Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m. Prices vary depending on performance. Opening performance is Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m. Regular performances will take place on Tuesdays-Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 2 and 7:30p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. A matinee performance will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 1 p.m.

To purchase tickets or for more information, call the Playhouse Box Office at 513-421-3888 (toll-free in Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana at 800-582-3208) or visit cincyplay.com. Patrons who are deaf, hard-of-hearing, deaf-blind or speech disabled: dial 711 to connect to the Box Office via Ohio Relay Services.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming