RIVERDANCE 30 – THE NEW GENERATION to Play Aronoff Center in Cincinnati, Ohio

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RIVERDANCE 30 – The New Generation, the international phenomenon seen by over 30 million people worldwide, will play the Aronoff Center's Procter & Gamble Hall May 25-27, 2027, for three performances only as part of a tour across 47 North American cities from January to May 2027. The event is part of the Cincinnati Arts Association's CAA PRESENTS! 2026-27 Season.

Experience the original phenomenon! A celebration of music and dance, RIVERDANCE returns in a new production with Grammy Award-winning music, breathtaking choreography, and explosive energy. Featuring a new generation of world-class performers, stunning visuals, and innovative staging, this reimagined production brings RIVERDANCE to life like never before, while honoring the show that continues to thrill audiences worldwide.

Audiences will enjoy a unique and memorable performance which blends the traditional and the contemporary, showcasing the skill and passion of world-class dancers, musicians, and singers in the Riverdance ensemble.

RIVERDANCE 30 – The New Generation initially launched in 2024 with a special performance on the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and marked the first return of Riverdance to North America following the wildly successful three-year 25th Anniversary Show. The production has gone on to tour in over 100 cities across North America, including a return to the iconic Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

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