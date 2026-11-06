Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
RIVERDANCE 30 – THE NEW GENERATION to Play Aronoff Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
Performances will run May 25-27, 2027.
RIVERDANCE 30 – The New Generation, the international phenomenon seen by over 30 million people worldwide, will play the Aronoff Center's Procter & Gamble Hall May 25-27, 2027, for three performances only as part of a tour across 47 North American cities from January to May 2027. The event is part of the Cincinnati Arts Association's CAA PRESENTS! 2026-27 Season.
Experience the original phenomenon! A celebration of music and dance, RIVERDANCE returns in a new production with Grammy Award-winning music, breathtaking choreography, and explosive energy. Featuring a new generation of world-class performers, stunning visuals, and innovative staging, this reimagined production brings RIVERDANCE to life like never before, while honoring the show that continues to thrill audiences worldwide.
Audiences will enjoy a unique and memorable performance which blends the traditional and the contemporary, showcasing the skill and passion of world-class dancers, musicians, and singers in the Riverdance ensemble.
RIVERDANCE 30 – The New Generation initially launched in 2024 with a special performance on the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and marked the first return of Riverdance to North America following the wildly successful three-year 25th Anniversary Show. The production has gone on to tour in over 100 cities across North America, including a return to the iconic Radio City Music Hall in New York City.
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