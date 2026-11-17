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Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park will present the return of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, starring Mark Mineart as Ebenezer Scrooge. Performances begin November 20 in Moe and Jack's Place – The Rouse Theatre, with an official opening on November 22 at 2 p.m. The production, presented by First Financial Bank, continues through December 27.

Now in its 34th year at the Playhouse, the holiday tradition features a cast of 25 performers, including eight child actors. Bridget Leak returns to direct the production for her third consecutive year.

Mineart returns to A Christmas Carol after previously portraying Mr. Fezziwig and the Ghost of Christmas Present in the Playhouse's production from 1999 to 2003. His additional Playhouse credits include Much Ado About Nothing (1999) and Mr. Roberts (2004).

“While A CHRISTMAS CAROL remains the same beloved production from year-to-year, sharp theatregoers will often note that we always infuse it with something new every season,” said Blake Robison, Osborn Family Producing Artistic Director, who adapted the script and directed the original production. “Every new Scrooge brings his own flair to the role. We're excited to welcome Mark back to the Christmas Carol family and introduce his Scrooge to our community. Dickens' classic tale is one of the world's most celebrated stories, and our production at the Playhouse is no exception. This is our 34th year telling this tale, and the spirit of the season continues to shine.”

The production utilizes The Rouse Theatre's technical capabilities to recreate Victorian London through scenic, costume, lighting and sound design. Its set includes a working clock tower modeled after London's Big Ben, measuring 20 feet wide and 12 feet long.

Leak, who also serves as Producing Artistic Director of Know Theatre and Co-Founder/Director of Queen City Flash, emphasized the story's enduring themes.

“Dickens' text is timeless because its message is so simple and enduring. It's a story about redemption, a lesson: it's never too late. And that message resonates as profoundly whether it's coming from Albert Finney or Fozzie Bear. Our family traditions are a shorthand for love. They anchor and center us.”

The production features scenic design by Wilson Chen, costume design by Bill Black, lighting design by Jaymi Lee Smith, and sound design and original music by Matthew M. Nielson. Casey Sams serves as choreographer and intimacy coordinator, with puppetry direction by Betsy Rosen.

Cast

Joining Mineart are Angelique Archer (Belle, Mrs. Dilber), Tim Barker (Solicitor, Topper, Businessman), Darnell Pierre Benjamin (Fred, School Master), Wesley Boehmer (Peter Cratchit and Others), Troian Butler (Fezziwig Guest and Others), Burgess Byrd (Mrs. Fezziwig), Kenneth Early (Mr. Fezziwig, Ghost of Christmas Present), Annie Fitzpatrick (Fezziwig Guest, Refugee, Charwoman), Kenzi Formoso (Martha Cratchit and Others), Ryan Wesley Gilreath (Bob Cratchit), Justin McCombs (Solicitor, Belle's Husband and Others), Kelly Mengelkoch (Mrs. Cratchit, Fezziwig Guest), Dina Monk (Fezziwig Guest, Fred Guest, Puppeteer), Bridget Morgan (Belinda Cratchit and Others), Truman Neuwirth (Boy Scrooge and Others), Maggie Lou Rader (Ghost of Christmas Past, Niece), Henry Rexroad (Tiny Tim), Jefferson A. Russell (Jacob Marley, Miner, Old Joe), Aaron Schilling (Dick Wilkins and Others), Rupert Spraul (Young Scrooge, Undertaker), Tess Talbot (Fezziwig Guest, Rose and Others), and Remi Wooten (Fan and Others).

Joshua Friend and Evie Gomez complete the ensemble, with Tod Fish and Katie Scarlett serving as understudies.

Performance Information

A Christmas Carol begins performances November 20, officially opens November 22 and runs through December 27 at Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park.

A sensory-friendly/relaxed performance will take place Saturday, November 28, at 12 p.m.

The production is recommended for general audiences, including children ages 5 and older.

For tickets and additional information, visit Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park.

The race is on for the Cincinnati Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 DEAR EVAN HANSEN The Carnegie Theatre 24% 2 ZANNA, DON'T! Loveland Stage Company 11% 3 1776 Footlighters, Inc 8% 4 ALWAYS ... PATSY CLINE Warsaw Federal Incline Theatre 8% 5 THE ADDAMS FAMILY Footlighters, Inc 8% Best Play 1 A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE Footlighters, Inc 19% 2 A STEADY RAIN Beechmont Players, Inc 15% 3 RABBIT HOLE Mariemont Players 11% 4 DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 11% 5 A SOLDIER'S PLAY Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 8% Favorite Local Theatre 1 The Carnegie Theatre 22% 2 Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 14% 3 Footlighters, Inc 11% 4 Cincinnati Music Theatre 10% 5 Warsaw Federal Incline Theatre 8% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Tommy Sanders - DEAR EVAN HANSEN The Carnegie Theatre 22% 2 Ian Meeker - ZANNA, DON'T! Loveland Stage Company 18% 3 Zoe Zoller - ALWAYS ... PATSY CLINE Warsaw Federal Incline Theatre 7% 4 Gabe Neal - THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Rise Up Performing Arts 7% 5 Kyle Rosa - CRAZY FOR YOU Warsaw Federal Incline Theatre 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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