Know Theatre of Cincinnati to Stage DIE HARD IS A CHRISTMAS MOVIE for Holiday Run

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Know Theatre of Cincinnati will present Die Hard is a Christmas Movie. This holiday season, one family will risk it all to make it to Christmas morning together... or die hard trying, yet again.

Christmas Eve, 1988. Mack's literary star is on the rise (but his marriage is on the rocks) when he returns home to celebrate the holiday with his family. In an effort to reignite their parents' romance, the teenage kids enact a plan to make Dad a hero again, but when late-night intruders kidnap Mom, Mack and the kids embark on a SweeTart-and-adrenaline-fueled adventure to save their family.

Die Hard is a Christmas Movie is a spoof-parody of the 1988 blockbuster hit "Die Hard," by local comedy writers A.J. Baldwin & Alexx Rouse. With a full returning cast, this new holiday comedy brims with bombs, bad accents, and belly laughs that will have the whole family saying, “Now I have a machine gun. Ho Ho Ho.” Running December 3-20, 2026, get your tickets today before performances sell out.

Cast & Team

Bea Fields (Bonnie/Al)

Rory Sheridan (Mack)

Andrew Ian Adams (Cashmere/Mack Jr/Hans)

Alexx Rouse (Lane/Goons)

Production Team: Tatiana Godfrey (Director), SB Hall (Scenic Designer), Chris Lipstreu (Lighting Designer), Noelle Wedig-Johnston (Costume Designer), Douglas Borntrager (Sound and Video Designer), and Drew Homan (Technical Director). Production Stage Manager is Rebecca Armstrong.

Performance Information

Die Hard is a Christmas Movie runs December 3-20, 2026

Know Theatre of Cincinnati, 1120 Jackson Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202

All evening performances are at 7:30pm; matinee performances are at 2pm.

Sensory Friendly Performance: Sunday, December 6th at 2pm

Welcome Thursdays ($15 online tickets, Pay-What-You-Wish tickets one hour prior to curtain): December 10th & 17th at 7:30pm

Arts & Service Industry Night: Monday, December 14th at 7:30pm

ASL Interpretation on Friday, December 18th at 7:30pm

Winter Solstice Holiday Market located in the lobby an hour before performances on December 18-20.

Ticket Information

Tickets may be purchased by phone at (513) 300-5669 or purchased online at https://www.knowtheatre.com/die-hard-is-a-christmas-movie/.

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