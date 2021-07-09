Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Noah J. Ricketts & Darian Sanders Set for CONCERT WITH THE STARS at The Lexington Theatre Company

The Lexington Theatre Company will welcome Noah J. Ricketts (Frozen, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Darian Sanders (The Lion King National Tour), and Kimber Elayne Sprawl (Girl From the North Country, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, The Lion King) to the stage to headline a special summer edition of "Concert With The Stars," a cabaret-style concert of show tunes, interwoven with behind-the-scenes stories, on July 31 at the Lexington Opera House.

The Lexington Theatre Company's mission of creating professional theatre and training the next generation of theatre artists is celebrated in this annual event, usually held in January. This special summer edition marks the company's first in-person performance since the Covid-19 pandemic began. It's also a special full-circle moment for Darian Sanders who started with the company in the featured ensemble of up-and-coming artists in the 2015 edition of the concert. Now, after his 2019 debut in the National Tour of Disney's The Lion King, he returns to the concert as a headliner, and as a beautiful representation of the company's mission.

Alongside the concert, The Lex is offering a free, two-week virtual workshop through its Artist Development Program. Participants will be able to meet and work with the stars of this concert, as well as other Broadway professionals. Sessions are available in the Youth, High School and College/Professional age groups, July 19-29. Registration is available at lexingtontheatrecompany.org.

And, for those who may not be able to attend the concert live, The Lex has another option. Join them for "Behind The Curtain" - a Live Virtual Q&A with the Stars. This will be broadcast as a Facebook Live on the WKYT-Channel 27 (CBS affiliate) Facebook page on July 16, at 1:30pm Eastern.

The Lexington Theatre Company plans to return to its full season of productions in 2022, including a January edition of "Concert With The Stars," followed by two mainstage summer musicals (postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic) and their fall event "Script to Table."

Tickets for the July 31 "Concert With The Stars" Summer Edition are available by calling 859-233-3535 or at lexingtontheatrecompany.org.

For more information or to make a donation, please visit www.lexingtontheatrecompany.org.