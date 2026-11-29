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Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati is bringing a beloved classic back to the stage this December with Cinderella. Putting a modern, empowering spin on the traditional fairytale, this production prioritizes self-discovery, intelligence, and inner confidence over royal status.

BroadwayWorld-Cincinnati recently caught up with three of the creative forces bringing this story to life: Producing Artistic Director and Director D. Lynn Meyers, Cincinnati native and Tony Award nominee Pamela Myers (Brunhilda), and Arden Allmon (Cinderella), who is making her Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati debut.

BroadwayWorld Cincinnati: Lynn, this adaptation swaps out the traditional glass slipper for a missing sneaker and focuses heavily on self-discovery, intelligence, and inner confidence over royalty. How do you approach the staging to ensure those empowering messages feel organic and joyful for younger theatergoers?

D. Lynn Meyers: We have characters that are relatable to those in the audience—both the “talls and smalls.” They are not taken away from what they do and decide to do daily, but they see it from a different point of view. Believing in your own heart and your own intelligence is the key. You can trust your own instincts and not be governed by a trend or peer pressure. An inquisitive mind is the greatest asset one can have, and that message is told clearly in the music and the action of the production.

BWWC: What was the specific spark you looked for when assembling this company?

D. L. Meyers: In casting, I hire great people who are talented actors who do great work. There must be a sense of belonging to each other and the willingness to become a true ensemble.

BWWC: Pamela, how does performing for a hometown audience shape your energy night after night?

P. Myers: Nothing has more meaning in my performing life than performing in my hometown. I have family members and friends over the years who only saw me when I was in college. To this day, I get so moved by people who approach me and tell me they saw me in a show, or sang at their wedding. Of course, many are senior citizens—I get such pleasure from those conversations. Not to mention, my grandsons have never seen me perform live, other than in their kitchen! Faith and respect from the Cincinnati theaters are priceless to me. It’s like a big hug, and I am grateful for the energy it gives me. I try to be a good example for the young performers and inspire retired people to keep as active as possible. I have arthritis, too!

BWWC: Pamela, as a Broadway veteran, what is the energy like working alongside emerging local talent?

P. Myers: The young ones are an immense pleasure. I depend on them to be there for me because they are sharp and so open. They remind me of myself and how I soaked up any information, on or off stage, from the veteran performers.

BWWC: Arden, congratulations on your debut with Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati! What did it feel like to get the call that you’d be taking center stage as Cinderella?

Arden Allmon: Getting the call that I would be Cinderella was such a surreal and wonderful moment. I was so thankful to be trusted with such an iconic character, while also being given the ability to flip the idea of what it means to be a “princess” on its head. I mean, what girl doesn’t want to be a princess?!

BWWC: Ensemble Theatre’s holiday musicals are a cornerstone of the Cincinnati theater season. How does it feel to step into a show that carries so much nostalgia and joy for families?

A. Allmon: At its core, theatre is about human connection, especially shows for younger audiences. I remember every show I saw when I was a kid and how formative it was for me, and I can only hope this show touches the audience in the same way. I’m so grateful that families of all sizes, cultures, and backgrounds can have a place to celebrate love and joy during the holiday season, no matter what holiday they’re celebrating! I am reveling in the fact that I get to do what so many actors did for me when I was younger, and I can only hope to inspire new theatergoers this season.

BWWC: Pamela, Broadway audiences know your work from playing Cinderella’s Stepmother in the 2002 Broadway revival of Into the Woods. Does that experience influence the perspective you bring to ETC’s Brunhilda?

P. Myers: This production is not scary, and we don’t maim the stepsisters. It is not as intense and grim as in the Grimms’ fairy tales. I also played a stepsister in the Rodgers and Hammerstein Cinderella in 1989, which was great fun!

BWWC: Arden, how are you bringing the themes of self-discovery and authenticity into your performance so Cinderella feels relatable to young theatergoers today?

A. Allmon: In a world where social media is so present in every aspect of our lives, it’s so easy to get wrapped up in looks and comparing yourself to others. I believe this story really shows that true beauty comes from fully embracing who you are. There is something so magnetic about authenticity that cannot be replicated by trying to show off or make yourself something you’re not.

BWWC: Cinderella's journey hinges on real connections—whether with her Well-Wisher, King Frederick, or the Prince. How do you and your castmates work together to make those relationships feel genuine and grounded amidst the fairytale fun?

A. Allmon: I have been very lucky to be doing this show with my classmate, Carter Minor, who plays the Prince. We are currently in our senior year, and it has been amazing to work on this new iteration with someone I trust so much and have such a great time working with. Everyone in the cast is so kind and willing to laugh and try new things, making the process even better!

BWWC: ETC’s stage offers an exceptionally close relationship between the actors and the room. How does the intimacy of the space impact the show—both in performance and design?

A. Allmon: I really love the intimacy of the house because it allows the audience to be fully immersed in Cinderella’s world, making the transformations feel more deserved because we are sharing the experience, not just watching it.

D. L. Meyers: With all of the seats in the center and a steep rake so that everyone has great visibility to the stage, our scenic designer understands how to make the set accessible to everyone as well. For example, the floor design is essential,and the height of the walls is designed for everyone to feel part of the action. The joy of the shows that have been written for ETC—and Cinderella is one of them—is that the writers know our house and can manage a personal connection as opposed to a “far away land and time.”

BWWC: This adaptation brings a fast-paced, modern wit to classic fairytale tropes. What is your favorite moment in the show?

P. Myers: I honestly can’t choose a favorite moment. I want to laugh out loud sometimes and I can’t. Yet, there are sweet moments that truly move the audience—the children respond, and it chokes me up.

A. Allmon: My favorite moment in the show that I have found in rehearsals has to be the transformation caused by Gwendolyn the Well-Wisher. Cinderella builds up the confidence to trust herself in following what she wants—and gets to wear a really cool dress because of it! The magic of the transformation I can’t disclose; you’ll have to come and see the show to find out!

D. L. Meyers: The refrain of “the essence of true beauty lies beyond what’s seen by normal eyes”—this recurring theme is wonderful and true. Our show is not about things, but friends and faith in yourself. No influencer is smarter than you.“With a curious mind and a generous heart” is also a strong refrain. We have a “well-wisher,” not a “fairy godmother.” The characters find their own destiny with just a little help and a reminder they can do it on their own.

BWWC: What do you hope the audience takes away from the show?

A. Allmon: Cinderella is such a classic where we always hear about the idea of “happily ever after,” but what I hope audiences take away from this iteration is that true happiness comes from staying true to who you are!

P. Myers: I would love the audience to escape to another joyful world for a couple of hours. I hope they return home and realize that every child has positive gifts and talents and can find happiness—and that they want to rush out to a theatre experience again and maybe participate, on stage or behind the scenes.

D. L. Meyers: If we listen to each other and trust ourselves, we can unify without compromising our true selves. Smart is better than stuff, love finds us when we are ready, and there is hope in a curious mind.

BWWC: Finally, what three words best capture the essence of this show?

A. Allmon: Heartwarming, fresh, and spunky!

P. Myers: Three words? Can’t do it! Kindness, laughter, charm, love, wit, friendship… are a good start!

D. L. Meyers: Hmmm, it’s four, but “see with your heart”—or maybe just two: “trust yourself.”

Catch Pamela Myers and Arden Allmon in Cinderella, directed by D. Lynn Meyers at Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati. The show opens December 9, 2027 and runs through December 30. Get your tickets here: https://ensemblecincinnati.org/calendar/cinderella/

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The race is on for the Cincinnati Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 DEAR EVAN HANSEN The Carnegie Theatre 24% 2 ZANNA, DON'T! Loveland Stage Company 11% 3 1776 Footlighters, Inc 8% 4 ALWAYS ... PATSY CLINE Warsaw Federal Incline Theatre 8% 5 THE ADDAMS FAMILY Footlighters, Inc 8% Best Play 1 A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE Footlighters, Inc 18% 2 A STEADY RAIN Beechmont Players, Inc 15% 3 RABBIT HOLE Mariemont Players 11% 4 DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 11% 5 A SOLDIER'S PLAY Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 8% Favorite Local Theatre 1 The Carnegie Theatre 21% 2 Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 14% 3 Footlighters, Inc 11% 4 Cincinnati Music Theatre 10% 5 Warsaw Federal Incline Theatre 7% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Tommy Sanders - DEAR EVAN HANSEN The Carnegie Theatre 22% 2 Ian Meeker - ZANNA, DON'T! Loveland Stage Company 18% 3 Zoe Zoller - ALWAYS ... PATSY CLINE Warsaw Federal Incline Theatre 7% 4 Gabe Neal - THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Rise Up Performing Arts 7% 5 Kyle Rosa - CRAZY FOR YOU Warsaw Federal Incline Theatre 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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