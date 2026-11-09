My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL JR. to Open at The Emery Theater
Performances will run December 4-20, 2026.
The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati will continue its 107th MainStage season with Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical JR., playing December 4-20, 2026, at The Emery Theater.
This heart-growing holiday classic brings Dr. Seuss's beloved story to life as the grouchy, green Grinch plots to steal Christmas from the cheerful residents of Whoville. Featuring whimsical costumes, imaginative staging, colorful characters, and unforgettable songs including "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch" and "Welcome Christmas," this festive musical reminds audiences that the true spirit of Christmas can't be wrapped in a box or tied with a bow.
Starring Cincinnati favorite Bob Herzog as the Grinch, the production brings the colorful world of Whoville to the beautifully restored and reimagined Emery Theater. With inventive puppetry, imaginative scenic design, and the Emery's advanced theatrical technology, this production promises a holiday experience for the entire family.
For the first time in TCT's history, the production features an all-female creative design and direction team. Led by TCT Associate Artistic Director Maddie Jones, who serves as Director and Choreographer, the team includes Music Director Julie Spangler, Scenic Designer Sam Reno, Costume Designer Alix Frisch, Lighting Designer Jessica Drayton, Lightborne Video Producer Elizabeth Carrigan, and Sound Designer and Director of Production Dani Lobello. This milestone celebrates the creative leadership, vision, and artistry of women working in professional theatre.
Help Make the Holidays Brighter!
In the spirit of the Grinch's heartwarming transformation, The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati will host a Holiday Toy Drive benefiting Hamilton County Job and Family Services and Beech Acres Parenting Center at every performance of Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical JR.
Audience members are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate when attending the show. These donations will help spread holiday cheer to children and families in our community, reminding everyone that the true joy of the season comes from giving.
Public Showtimes Include:
- Friday, December 4, 2026: 7 PM – OPENING NIGHT
- Saturday, December 5, 2026: 2 PM and 5 PM
- Sunday, December 6, 2026: 2 PM
- Saturday, December 12, 2026: 11 AM and 2 PM (2 PM ASL and Audio Described Performance)
- Sunday, December 13, 2026: 2 PM and 5 PM
- Friday, December 18, 2026: 7 PM
- Saturday, December 19, 2026: 2 PM and 5 PM
- Sunday, December 20, 2026: 2 PM and 5 PM
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Accessible Performances: The Saturday, December 12, 2026, at 2 PM performance will feature American Sign Language (ASL) interpretation and audio description for patrons who are blind or have low vision.
The Emery Theater also offers wheelchair-accessible seating, assistive listening devices, and the Clement and Ann Buenger Foundation Calming Room for patrons who may benefit from a quieter environment during performances. For accessible seating or additional information, contact the TCT Box Office at 513.569.8080 x10 or tickets@tctcincinnati.com.
Good to know: This production uses theatrical fog and haze. The Grinch is, in fact, a mean one. This production runs approximately 60 minutes without intermission. Ideal for ages 4+.
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