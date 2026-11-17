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This holiday season, Friends of Music Hall (FMH) is giving Cincinnati something to celebrate: a new way to experience one of the city's most iconic landmarks.

On Friday, December 4, Friends of Music Hall will unveil a permanent architectural lighting installation that will reveal the extraordinary detail of Music Hall's historic exterior after dark. The public is invited to celebrate the lighting reveal at 5:30 p.m. on the front steps of Music Hall before heading inside for Happy Holidays with the Mighty Wurlitzer, the organization's annual holiday concert.

The project marks a milestone for FMH: its first major capital project funded and managed entirely by the organization, from initial concept through design and installation. This project was made possible by The Patricia and J. Ralph Corbett Foundation Music Hall Endowment and completes an important piece of the vision behind Music Hall's 2015–2017 revitalization.

"This is by far the Friends of Music Hall's biggest, most expensive and most visible solo-funded project," said Peter E. Koenig, president of Friends of Music Hall. "The Music Hall Restoration Company’s (MHRC) massive renovation project that reopened Music Hall in 2017 was forced to remove architectural lighting from the scope for budget reasons. We have wanted to see this important part of the project completed ever since."

Unlike seasonal holiday lighting, the new architectural illumination will showcase Music Hall's distinctive High Victorian Gothic architecture year-round. Unobtrusive, high-tech fixtures designed to respect the building's historic materials and preservation standards will accent its decorative brick patterns, tracery windows, pointed gables and restored sandstone finials.

"I'm incredibly proud of our Capital Projects Committee, led by Ed Rider, our entire board and our partners, including KLH Engineers and Cincinnati Arts Association, for moving this project forward," Koenig said. "The lighting is intentionally subtle, designed to reveal the many nuances of this architectural masterpiece and allow people to appreciate details that largely disappear after sunset."

Overlooking Washington Park, the illuminated Music Hall will serve as an even more visible beacon for the arts in Over-the-Rhine, welcoming residents and visitors whether they are attending a performance or simply enjoying the neighborhood.

"Music Hall belongs to the entire community," Koenig said. "By illuminating this building, we are doing more than highlighting its architecture. We are making it more visible, more inviting and more connected to the people and neighborhoods around it."

Founded in 1987 as the Society for the Preservation of Music Hall, Friends of Music Hall has spent nearly four decades preserving and enhancing the National Historic Landmark. During the 2017 revitalization alone, FMH contributed more than $5 million, primarily supporting the restoration of Corbett Tower.

Other investments have included restoration of the historic art-carved organ panels, the Albee Mighty Wurlitzer Organ, the Allegory of the Arts mural, decorative black brick detailing and sandstone finials, as well as the original lobby floor and historic balcony doors.

As Music Hall approaches its 150th anniversary in 2028, the architectural lighting project represents a new chapter in FMH's stewardship, demonstrating the organization's capacity to lead significant preservation initiatives while ensuring Music Hall remains vibrant and welcoming.

The December 4 celebration continues inside Music Hall with Happy Holidays with the Mighty Wurlitzer. This year's performance, themed The Night Before Christmas, features acclaimed organist Richie Gregory, the Music Hall Holiday Chorus under the direction of Jason Alexander Holmes, dance performances by (CA)^2 x Soul Syndicate and returning emcee Kyle Inskeep.

The race is on for the Cincinnati Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 DEAR EVAN HANSEN The Carnegie Theatre 24% 2 ZANNA, DON'T! Loveland Stage Company 12% 3 1776 Footlighters, Inc 8% 4 ALWAYS ... PATSY CLINE Warsaw Federal Incline Theatre 8% 5 THE ADDAMS FAMILY Footlighters, Inc 7% Best Play 1 A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE Footlighters, Inc 19% 2 A STEADY RAIN Beechmont Players, Inc 15% 3 RABBIT HOLE Mariemont Players 11% 4 DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 11% 5 A SOLDIER'S PLAY Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 8% Favorite Local Theatre 1 The Carnegie Theatre 22% 2 Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 14% 3 Footlighters, Inc 11% 4 Cincinnati Music Theatre 10% 5 Warsaw Federal Incline Theatre 8% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Tommy Sanders - DEAR EVAN HANSEN The Carnegie Theatre 22% 2 Ian Meeker - ZANNA, DON'T! Loveland Stage Company 18% 3 Zoe Zoller - ALWAYS ... PATSY CLINE Warsaw Federal Incline Theatre 7% 4 Gabe Neal - THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Rise Up Performing Arts 7% 5 Kyle Rosa - CRAZY FOR YOU Warsaw Federal Incline Theatre 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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