Final Week Left To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Cincinnati Awards!

These are the final weeks to vote for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Cincinnati Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix. Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020. Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January! Here are the current standings for Cincinnati: Arts Educator Of The Decade

Roderick Justice, The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 57%



32%

11%

Dee Ann BryllEnsemble Theatre Cincinnati

Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

Revere Dance Studio 44%

Pones Inc 30%

Cincinnati Ballet Academy 26%



Best Ensemble

DISNEY'S MARY POPPINS - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2018 18%

PETER PAN - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2017 16%

DREAMGIRLS - The Carnegie - 2018 10%



Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Bakersfield 54%

Prime Cincinnati 46%



Best Theatre Staff

The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 62%

Cincinnati playhouse 14%

Northern Kentucky University 11%



Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

The STAR Program, The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 91%

Summer Stock - Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati 6%

Commonwealth Theatre Company/Cincinnati Landmark Productions 4%



Costume Design of the Decade

Jeff Shearer - DISNEY THE JUNGLE BOOK - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2019 43%

Jeff Shearer - INTO THE WOODS - Northern Kentucky University - 2016 20%

Noel Wedig - SHREK THE MUSICAL - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2016 10%



Dancer Of The Decade

Maddie Burgoon - PETER PAN - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2018 58%

Dedrick Weathersby - DREAMGIRLS - The Carnegie - 2018 15%

Darnell Pierre Benjamin - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Cincinnati Shakespeare Co. - 2018 10%



Director of a Musical of the Decade

Roderick Justice - A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2019 46%

Ed Cohen and Dee Ann Bryll - TENDERLY - The Carnegie - 2017 20%

Ken Jones - SLEEPING BEAUTY: RISE AND SHINE - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2019 9%



Director of a Play of the Decade

Mary Tensing - SUFFRAGETTES: WITH LIBERTY AND VITING FOR ALL - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2019 47%

Courtney Megan Kennell - YOU PEOPLE - Equality Productions - 2020 17%

Ed Cohen - THE FOREIGNER - Commonwealth Theatre Company - 2016 14%



Favorite Social Media

The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 72%

Know Theatre of Cincinnati 10%

Northern Kentucky University 10%



Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

ArtsWave 71%

Edith Lindner 29%



Lighting Design of the Decade

Ben Gantose - DISNEY THE JUNGLE BOOK - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2019 64%

Larry Csernik - BURGERTOWN - Commonwealth Theatre Company - 2017 13%

Larry Csernik - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Commonwealth Theatre Company - 2015 11%



Original Script Of The Decade

Deondra Kamau Means - MARTIN'S DREAM - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2015 23%

Ken Jones, Jamey Strawn, Christine Jones - SLEEPING BEAUTY - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2018 21%

Dedrick Weathersby - REMEMBERING JAMES - The Carnegie - 2020 15%



Performer Of The Decade

Kavan Vadivelu - DISNEY THE JUNGLE BOOK - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2019 32%

Bob Herzog - SANTA CLAUS, THE MUSICAL - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2018 12%

Bob Herzog - PETER PAN - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2017 11%



Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

MARY POPPINS - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2018 23%

ELF, THE MUSICAL - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2016 15%

DREAMGIRLS - The Carnegie - 2018 14%



Production Of A Play Of The Decade

CAT IN THE HAT - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2017 33%

HARRIET TUBMAN: STRAIGHT UP OUTTA THE UNDERGROUND - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2020 25%

BAH HUMBUG, A ONE MAN CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2019 10%



Set Design Of The Decade

Nate Bertone - DISNEY THE JUNGLE BOOK - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2018 37%

Tyler Gabbard - INTO THE WOODS - Northern Kentucky University - 2016 22%

Jennifer Rhodus - MARY POPPINS - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2017 13%



Sound Design of the Decade

Bill Fuss - ELF, THE MUSICAL - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2016 71%

Kevin Semancik - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Cincinnati Shakespeare Co. - 2020 29%



Theatre Company Of The Decade

The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 55%

Cincinnati Playhouse 22%

The Carnegie 8%



Top Arts Supporting Organization

ArtsWave 64%

TriHealth 29%

Macy's 7%



Vocalist Of The Decade

Evan Koons - SUPERMAN, THE MUSICAL - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2018 25%

Kayla Burress - DISNEY'S MARY POPPINS - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati - 2019 18%

Dedrick Weathersby - DREAMGIRLS - The Carnegie - 2018 14%

