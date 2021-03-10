Entertainment And Tech Industry Notables Join Educational Theatre Foundation Boards

The Educational Theatre Foundation (ETF) announced new board member appointees. Neil Meron and Stephen Schwartz have been appointed to the ETF Honorary Board, and Sarah Jane Arnegger, Tim Kashani and Craig Pospisil to the ETF National Board of Trustees. These boards, composed of prominent leaders across industries including entertainment, finance, hospitality, law, education, and nonprofit theatre, bring together individuals that share a passion for theatre education to drive the success of the ETF.

Neil Meron has produced film, television, and theater that have earned a total of six Academy Awards, five Golden Globes, 22 Emmy Awards, two Peabody Awards, a Grammy Award, six GLAAD Awards, four NAACP Image Awards and two Tony Awards. He was the inaugural recipient of the ETF Theatre for Life Award in 2018 along with his late producing partner Craig Zadan. Upcoming projects include a Broadway production of Some Like It Hot (Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman, Matthew Lopez, Casey Nicholaw). Upcoming features include Hans Christian Andersen written by Stephen Schwartz and David Magee, as well as 13, based on the Broadway musical, for Netflix.

American musical theatre lyricist and composer Stephen Schwartz has written hit musicals including Godspell, Pippin and Wicked. He has contributed lyrics for a number of successful films, including Pocahontas, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, The Prince of Egypt, and Enchanted. He has won the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Lyrics, four Grammy Awards, three Academy Awards and has been nominated for six Tony Awards. He received the 2015 Isabelle Stevenson Award, a special Tony Award for his commitment to serving artists and fostering new talent. Mr. Schwartz has been inducted into the Theatre Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame and has been given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Sarah Jane Arnegger is the director of iHeartRadio Broadway. She oversees the streaming radio station and digital platform and serves as the on-camera host for the Mercedes-Benz Broadway Interview Lounge. Arnegger has previously held positions with Douglas & Kopelman, Disney Theatrical Group, Boneau/Bryan-Brown, The Karpel Group and Playbill. Tim Kashani creates work environments where technology and the arts converge as co-founder of Apples and Oranges Studios and IT Mentors. On the Broadway stage, Tim, with his wife Pamela, produced the Tony Award winning musicals Hair, Memphis, and An American in Paris. Craig Pospisil is vice president of acquisitions and director of nonprofessional rights at Dramatists Play Service. He's also an award-winning playwright and filmmaker whose plays have been seen at Barrington Stage, Bay Street, Detroit Rep, Purple Rose Theatre, around the US, in dozens of countries, and translated into seven languages.

ETF provides essential financial support to enhance excellence in theatre education and to expand access to school theatre programs for every child, putting them on a more positive life path. ETF is the philanthropic arm of the Educational Theatre Association, which is the home of the International Thespian Society, an honorary organization active at more than 4,700 schools, that has inducted more than 2.4 million theatre students since its founding in 1929.