Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati Presents CINDERELLA This December

Throw out that glass slipper and break out your library card! Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati revives one of its most treasured family-friendly holiday musicals, Cinderella, by local playwright Joseph McDonough with lyrics by David Kisor and music by Fitz Patton, playing December 1-30, 2021.

In the tradition of ETC's "fractured fairytale" holiday productions, Cinderella is a modern spin on the classic folk tale. This revamped production features a magical set design, enchanting comedy, and the opportunity to see true beauty through new eyes (or glasses). Directed by D. Lynn Meyers. Premiere Sponsor is The Schueler Group. Artist Sponsor is Messer.

What do you get when you combine a nearsighted bookworm heroine, two fabulously self-absorbed stepsisters, one devilishly diva stepmother, along with a self-empowering Well-Wisher? A fun spin on the classic fairy tale that demonstrates having an open heart and a curious mind is true beauty! When the King pressures his romantically challenged son to choose a bride from hundreds of "applicants," a cross-country tour of the kingdom ensues to reunite a missing sneaker-yes a sneaker!-with its rightful owner. This heartwarming musical will delight audiences of all ages this holiday season.

"Cinderella sends a message that inner beauty, strength, and intelligence are the keys to success," says ETC's Producing Artistic Director D. Lynn Meyers. "It's about finding the better part of yourself and using the rest of your life to celebrate it. It's a delightful story that will bring laughter, hope, and smiles to both adults and children. It was an easy choice to do this show right now. We can all use a little joy and hope."

ETC requires all patrons and visitors to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test certification and to wear face masks at all times while on the premises. For full health and safety policy information, visit our website at www.ensemblecincinnati.org/health-safety.

Performances are on Tuesday-Saturday at 7:00 pm; Saturday and Sunday at 2:00 pm. Performances vary. A complete calendar of performances is available at www.ensemblecincinnati.org.