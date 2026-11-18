"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Cincinnati Opera to Present UNDERSCORE Series with GIUSEPPE & GIUSEPPINA, SONGS OF FREEDOM, and FIGARO'S WEDDING PARTY
The series will also feature the American Spiritual Ensemble at Plum Street Temple, led by Dr. Everett McCorvey, and a wedding-themed event at ARCO.
From February through April 2027, Cincinnati Opera's Underscore series offers three one-night-only events that explore the operas of the company's 2027 Summer Festival from unexpected angles.
The series opens February 11 at Music Hall's Wilks Studio with Giuseppe & Giuseppina: A Love Story in Letters, a new play-with-music drawn from the real correspondence of composer Giuseppe Verdi and soprano Giuseppina Strepponi. On March 18, the American Spiritual Ensemble performs Songs of Freedom at Plum Street Temple, led by Dr. Everett McCorvey, who conducts the company's June world premiere of John Lewis: Good Trouble. The series closes April 29 at ARCO with Figaro's Wedding Party, an immersive reception for Mozart's newlyweds that comes complete with cake, dancing, and a bouquet toss.
Tickets are $25 per event, available beginning November 20 at noon (ET) at cincinnatiopera.org or 513-241-2742.
Cincinnati Opera Presents Underscore
A lively event series that approaches opera from unexpected angles, inviting audiences to explore its stories and ideas in imaginative and surprising ways.
Giuseppe & Giuseppina: A Love Story in Letters
When: Thursday, February 11, 2027, at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Wilks Studio at Cincinnati Music Hall, 1241 Elm Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202
Learn the story of the Verdis in their own words. This original play-with-music traces the love story of celebrated Italian composer Giuseppe Verdi and his muse and wife, noted soprano Giuseppina Strepponi Verdi. The evening includes readings from the Verdis' real historical correspondence, spanning their 50-year love affair as well as the creation of Giuseppe's most passionate and famous operas. Evans Mirageas, The Harry T. Wilks Artistic Director, connects the letters to the music they inspired, with live performances by Cincinnati Opera artists.
Tickets: $25. Cash bar available. Order at cincinnatiopera.org or 513-241-2742.
Songs of Freedom
When: Thursday, March 18, 2027, at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Plum Street Temple, 720 Plum Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202
Cincinnati Opera welcomes the American Spiritual Ensemble (ASE) to Isaac M. Wise Temple's historic sanctuary, Plum Street Temple, in downtown Cincinnati for an evening celebrating music from the Civil Rights movement, music from Jewish traditions, and music exploring the universal themes of freedom and liberation.
Led by Dr. Everett McCorvey, ASE founder and director as well as conductor for the June 2027 world premiere of John Lewis: Good Trouble, the event will also trace McCorvey's life story, from growing up in Alabama to becoming a community leader in classical music and higher education. The program will explore the role of music in social movements and its continuing significance.
Presented in partnership with the American Spiritual Ensemble and Isaac M. Wise Temple, with support from the Jewish Foundation of Cincinnati.
Tickets: $25. Order at cincinnatiopera.org or 513-241-2742.
Figaro's Wedding Party
When: Thursday, April 29, 2027, at 7:30 p.m.
Where: ARCO, 3301 Price Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45205
You've heard of The Marriage of Figaro. Now you're invited to the reception! This immersive reimagining of Mozart's comedy invites audiences to join Figaro, Susanna, and their friends and foes at a wedding reception.
Between live performances of selections from the opera, attendees can enjoy cake, dance with Figaro and other characters, and compete with Marcellina to catch the bouquet. Inspired by interactive theatrical productions such as Tony n' Tina's Wedding, the event offers an up-close experience of Mozart's opera for newcomers and longtime fans alike.
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