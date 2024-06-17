CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE is Coming to the Aronoff Center in December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE will be dazzling audiences in Cincinnati during its six-week, sixty-city U.S. tour this holiday season with a stop at the Aronoff Center’s Procter & Gamble Hall on Friday, December 6 at 7:00 PM and Saturday, December 7 at 11:00 AM & 3:00 PM. The show is part of CAA’s 2024-25 Season.



CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE is affordably priced with tickets starting at $39.50. Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 21 at 10:00 AM at www.CincinnatiArts.org, (513) 621-2787 [ARTS], and the Aronoff Center Ticket Office. For Group Sales (10 or more), call (513) 977-4155. Applicable services fees may apply. Ticket prices/fees subject to change.



Audiences from coast to coast will be captivated by this brilliant and whimsical holiday spectacular. As the nation’s premiere family holiday tradition, CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE will convey the magic of the season with a Broadway-style production infused with contemporary circus arts.



As lights dim and the music swells, a fantastical cast of holiday storybook characters come to life. Both critics and audiences agree that CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDZAZE is “a show for all ages to enjoy where families can make Christmas memories together.” And Broadway World exclaims, “Lose yourself for 90 minutes and go back to those wonderful dreams you had as a kid.”



Imaginative and fun for children to seniors and everyone in between, CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE features a world-renowned cast of performers accompanied by an ensemble of aerial circus acts, sleight-of-hand jugglers, fun-loving skippers, breath-catching acrobatics, and much more. An original music score includes new twists on seasonal favorites such as “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” and “Carol of the Bells.” Singers, dancers, penguins, toy soldiers, and reindeer evoke the dreams behind a child’s eye on the most magical of nights. Amidst a backdrop of new sets, scenery, and storylines, this family-friendly production is sure to put a twinkle in your eye!

About Cirque Dreams

The Cirque Dreams franchise is a globally recognized entertainment brand that has produced a wide array of live stage performances for Broadway, casinos, theme parks, resorts, cruise lines, and theatrical venues worldwide. Since 1993, millions of people have experienced Cirque Dreams productions across the globe. Combining the world’s finest contemporary circus artists with dynamic choreography and whimsical storytelling, Cirque Dreams has captured the hearts and imaginations of both audiences and critics alike. Cirque Dreams is a VStar Entertainment Group Company.

For more information, visit https://cirquedreams.com/.

Comments