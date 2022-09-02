Sarah Brightman Will Bring A CHRISTMAS SYMPHONY Tour to Southeast Asia in December

Following her Japan dates, Sarah Brightman's 'A Christmas Symphony' Tour will continue in Southeast Asia with additional dates this December!

The tour will extend to Seoul, South Korea on December 3rd, 2022 at the KBS Arena, then will continue on to Singapore, China, Manila in The Philippines and then will spend four beautiful nights in Taiwan, concluding on December 17th at the Pingtung Outdoor Stadium.

Along with Brightman's amazing orchestra, choir, and other guest performers, she will be performing many of her personal holiday favourites and greatest hits!

New Dates:

December 3 - Seoul, South Korea - KBS Arena

December 5 - Singapore, China - Singapore Star Theatre

December 7 - Manila, Philippines - Manila Araneta Coliseum

December 11 - Taipei, Taiwan - Taipei Arena

December 14 - Taichung, Taiwan - National Taichung Theatre

December 16 - Kaohsiung, Taiwan - Kaohsiung Arena

December 17 - Pingtung, Taiwan - Pingtung Outdoor Stadium

To give fans first access to tickets for NEW 'A Christmas Symphony' Southeast Asia tour dates, prior to the general on sales, a few very special fan presales have launched for select shows.

SEOUL

Special Fan Presale Begins Wednesday, September 14th at 12 PM KST through Thursday, September 15th at 9 AM KST with special code ACSBRIGHTMANSEOUL

General On Sales Begin Friday, September 16th at 12 PM KST

SINGAPORE

Special Fan Presale Begin Tuesday, September 6th at 10 AM through 11:59 PM SGT with special code ACSBRIGHTMANSINGAPORE

General On Sales Begin Saturday, September 8th at 10 AM SGT

MANILA

No Fan Presale

General On Sales Begin Saturday, September 8th at 10 AM PHT

TAIWAN

Special fan presale and on-sale information to be announced in the coming weeks