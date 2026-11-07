Review: THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA at Shanghai Grand Theatre

NEW! China Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for China & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Some musicals feel like they are made to be revisited, and The Phantom of the Opera is certainly one of them.

Now playing its Shanghai farewell season at the Shanghai Grand Theatre, this production offers audiences one more chance to be swept away by the romance, mystery, and grandeur of one of the world’s most beloved musicals. Presented by SMG Live, the Shanghai farewell season opened on 29 September 2026 and runs until 27 December 2026.

Inspired by Gaston Leroux’s novel, The Phantom of the Opera remains one of the best-loved musicals in the world. With music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Charles Hart, additional lyrics by Richard Stilgoe, original direction by Hal Prince, and original choreography by Gillian Lynne, the musical celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, having first opened in London in 1986. This Shanghai season forms part of the show’s wider 40th anniversary celebrations and follows its large-scale tour across mainland China.

Set in the Paris Opéra House, the story follows young soprano Christine Daaé, played here by Bebe Moss, who becomes the obsession of a mysterious masked figure known as The Phantom, played by Ramin Karimloo. Living beneath the opera house, the Phantom tutors Christine in secret and believes her voice belongs to him alone. When Christine’s childhood friend Raoul, Vicomte de Chagny, played by Ralph Watts, re-enters her life, the story unfolds into a haunting love triangle of music, desire, control, fear, and compassion.

This production’s cast also includes Raquel Suarez Groen as Carlotta, Thabiso Masemene as Piangi, John Ellis as Monsieur Firmin, Curt Oldsas Monsieur André, Melina Kalomas as Madame Giry, and Claire Lander as Meg Giry. Together, they inhabit the world of the opera house with the right balance of melodrama, elegance, humour, and gothic unease.

Even after four decades, Phantom continues to endure because it understands theatrical spectacle at its most romantic. The chandelier, the boat crossing the underground lake, the masquerade ball, the graveyard scene, and the final lair remain some of musical theatre’s most recognisable images. In a venue as impressive as the Shanghai Grand Theatre, accompanied by a fantastic orchestra, there is a real privilege in experiencing this score live. Lloyd Webber’s music remains lush, sweeping, and emotionally immediate, from the title song and “Music of the Night” to “All I Ask of You,” “Masquerade,” and “Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again.”

For a touring production, the staging deserves considerable praise. The logistical challenges of taking a show of this scale on the road are not insignificant, particularly one so closely associated with lavish design and iconic stage effects. Yet this Shanghai farewell season does remarkably well in preserving the grandeur and essence of the original production, while making practical adaptations where needed.

There are adjustments: the Act Two graveyard scene, for instance, uses alternate arrangements rather than the original flame effects, and there are adapted moments involving the lair candelabras and Masquerade exits. But what is impressive is how little these changes disrupt the storytelling. Nothing feels like an insufficient substitute. The production remains organic, atmospheric, and fully theatrical, proving that thoughtful adaptation can preserve impact even when certain technical elements have to shift.

Huge credit is due to the touring and creative team, including Design Adaptation by Edward Pierce, Production Manager David Burch, Technical Director Alistair Kilbee, and Resident Director Benjamin Osborne. Their work ensures that the production retains the scale, polish, and visual drama audiences expect from Phantom, while still functioning with the flexibility required of an international tour. There is also a small and charming localisation nod for Shanghai audiences, with Monsieur Lefèvre heading off to Chongming, a detail that lands warmly without feeling forced.

At the centre of the evening is Ramin Karimloo, returning to a role he famously performed in the 25th Anniversary Concert at the Royal Albert Hall. His Phantom is commanding from the outset, with a physical and vocal strength that immediately establishes the character’s danger and authority. Even while recovering from illness, Karimloo delivers an extraordinary performance, one that never feels compromised.

What makes his portrayal so compelling is the balance he finds between power and fragility. This Phantom is not only a figure of menace or grandeur; he is also a man consumed by shame, longing, and emotional damage. Karimloo’s voice has the force and richness the role demands, but it is his vulnerability that gives the performance its complexity. Nowhere is this more apparent than in the final lair, where his desperation, rage, heartbreak, and ultimate devastation become genuinely moving. It is a mesmerising performance from an actor who understands the role from the inside out.

Bebe Moss is absolutely fantastic as Christine Daaé. Vocally, she brings clarity, warmth, and impressive control to the role, with “Think of Me” allowing her to establish Christine’s brightness and promise early on, while “Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again” reveals a deeper emotional maturity. Her voice sits beautifully within Lloyd Webber’s score, and she brings a graceful stage presence that makes Christine feel both ethereal and deeply human.

Just as importantly, Moss captures Christine’s kindness. Her Christine is not merely an ingénue caught between two men, but a young woman navigating grief, fear, ambition, and compassion. That tenderness is especially important in her scenes with the Phantom, where the character’s empathy becomes the emotional key to the story.

Karimloo and Moss are particularly strong together in “The Point of No Return.” Their duet has the necessary tension, danger, and sensuality, but it is also carefully controlled. The scene works because both performers understand what is being played beneath the surface: seduction, recognition, manipulation, fear, and the moment Christine begins to fully understand who stands before her. It is one of the production’s most gripping sequences.

As Raoul, Ralph Watts gives a solid and appealing performance. His Raoul is romantic, logical, and sensible, offering Christine a sense of safety in contrast to the Phantom’s volatility. Watts brings sincerity to the role, and his scenes with Moss have a gentle warmth that makes their relationship feel grounded.

Raquel Suarez Groen is delightful as Carlotta, delivering exactly the kind of prima donna energy the role requires. Her Carlotta is grand, temperamental, funny, and theatrically self-important, but never without control. She leads much of the humour with excellent timing and a strong understanding of the character’s comic function within the opera-house world. It is a performance of sheer confidence and precision.

The supporting company is equally valuable in creating the texture of the production. Thabiso Masemene brings enjoyable flair to Piangi, while John Ellis and Curt Olds make a strong comic pairing as Firmin and André, capturing the chaos of theatre management with brisk humour. Melina Kalomas gives Madame Giry the right air of severity and mystery, and Claire Lander brings charm and lightness to Meg Giry.

What is most striking about this farewell season is how fresh the production still feels. The Phantom of the Opera is a musical many audiences know intimately, whether from the stage, cast recordings, or screen adaptations. Yet the Shanghai production reminds us why it became a phenomenon in the first place. Its power lies not only in spectacle, but in atmosphere; not only in melody, but in emotional excess; not only in romance, but in the tragedy of a man who mistakes possession for love.

As the show celebrates 40 years, this farewell season feels both celebratory and bittersweet. It honours the scale and legacy of the original while proving that the work still has the ability to move audiences. With Karimloo’s extraordinary Phantom, Moss’s luminous Christine, and a production that overcomes the demands of touring with elegance and theatrical intelligence, audiences are gifted something truly special.

With limited tickets remaining for this farewell season, The Phantom of the Opera is a production worth catching before the chandelier falls for the final time in Shanghai. Tickets are available via the Shanghai Grand Theatre official website: https://www.shgtheatre.com/

Photo Credit: Hanan Assor

Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Love Theater in China? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone