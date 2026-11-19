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Kung Fu Artistry — Bruce Lee's No Way as Way, the flagship production of Hong Kong Dance Company (HKDance)'s 45th anniversary season, was staged at Bay Opera of Shenzhen earlier this month, marking the grand finale of its Chinese Mainland tour.

Created by a creative team including Yang Yuntao, artistic director of HKDance, Man Lim-chung, winner of the Best Art Direction award at the Hong Kong Film Awards, and renowned jazz composer Patrick Lui, the dance drama reimagines conventional stage formats by integrating martial arts, dance, multimedia stage aesthetics and a live jazz band.

An ensemble of professional dancers with years of dedicated martial arts training incorporates elements of Jeet Kune Do, karate and nunchaku, combining their performances with Wing Chun as its central focus, accompanied by ink-wash imagery. They deliver a nuanced portrait of Bruce Lee's harmonious blend of strength and gentleness, form and spirit, revealing his philosophical pursuit of the "Way" in the search for self and the art of life.

Following its world premiere in Hong Kong in 2025, Kung Fu Artistry embarked on a three-city Chinese Mainland tour in 2026, traveling from Shanghai to Chengdu before concluding its Mainland journey in Shenzhen. After wrapping up its Mainland finale performances, Kung Fu Artistry will return to the Grand Theatre at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre next January.

Through the universal language of dance, the production seeks to foster cultural exchange between Hong Kong and the Mainland, showcasing a distinctive artistic vision that weaves together traditional Chinese heritage, contemporary expression and a dynamic fusion of Eastern and Western aesthetics.

Yang Yuntao, choreographer and director of Kung Fu Artistry, remarked, "As the closing stop of Kung Fu Artistry's Chinese Mainland tour, and also the final public Mainland performance before the production returns to its Hong Kong home stage, Shenzhen holds special significance for our company. Through these performances, we hope to bring Hong Kong-born creative vision to Shenzhen audiences, build bridges via dance to foster Greater Bay Area cultural exchange, and inherit and innovate Chinese cultural heritage. Hong Kong is both the birthplace of this dance drama and Bruce Lee's hometown. We also look forward to seeing Shenzhen audiences travel to Hong Kong next year to experience the production in its home venue. This groundbreaking partnership with Shenzhen Opera and Dance Theatre enables two martial arts-rooted productions, Wing Chun and Kung Fu Artistry, to resonate together, jointly conveying the spirit of persistence, self-improvement and transcendence embedded in martial arts."

Daisy Tsang, chief executive officer of HSBC Life Hong Kong, commented, "As title sponsor of Kung Fu Artistry — Bruce Lee's No Way as Way, HSBC Life is honored to partner with HKDance to bring this production to broader stages. Bruce Lee stands as a pivotal cultural icon for global Chinese communities, whose spirit of continuous breakthrough and bold innovation has resonated worldwide. We are delighted to witness the successful completion of this Chinese Mainland tour. By celebrating Bruce Lee's spirit, the production has brought Hong Kong arts and culture to Shanghai, Chengdu and Shenzhen. We hope this work will deepen cultural dialogue and interaction among Greater Bay Area cities, travel to more destinations to connect with wider audiences, and bring people closer through art. HSBC Life will keep supporting cultural heritage initiatives — enriching lives through art and safeguarding lives with protection."

Hong Kong-Shenzhen Collaboration Celebrates Martial Arts Heritage

Lead Performer of Hit Dance Drama Wing Chun Makes Special Guest Appearance in Kung Fu Artistry

Through its performances of Kung Fu Artistry at Shenzhen Bay Opera, HKDance harnesses the universal language of dance to foster dialogue, deepen cultural exchange between Hong Kong and Shenzhen, and promote the dynamic flow of Hong Kong-born creativity across the Greater Bay Area.

To commemorate the Shenzhen engagement, HKDance is launching a special cross-production partnership with Shenzhen Opera and Dance Theatre, bringing together two of the region's most iconic martial arts dance drama properties.

Both companies have long been committed to exploring the essence of Chinese martial arts through the art of dance. Shenzhen Opera and Dance Theatre's acclaimed Wing Chun pays tribute to grandmaster Ip Man while embodying the philosophy and spirit of Wing Chun, while HKDance's Kung Fu Artistry draws inspiration from Bruce Lee's life philosophy and reimagines the martial arts spirit through a contemporary lens.

United by a shared artistic vision of merging martial arts and dance, the two companies have come together to create this Hong Kong-Shenzhen collaboration.

Chang Hongji, who portrays Ip Man in the dance drama Wing Chun, has been invited to join the Hong Kong run of Kung Fu Artistry. He will take the stage at the Grand Theatre at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre on Jan. 17, 2027, for two performances by HKDance.

In newly choreographed sequences, he will portray Ip Man, Bruce Lee's master, depicting the master-disciple bond between the two. HKDance dancers Ong Tze Shen and Huang Haiyun, who alternate in the role of Bruce Lee, will each share the stage with Chang Hongji, creating unique artistic chemistry through the distinctive interpretations of dancers from the two companies.

Chang Hongji, principal dancer of Shenzhen Opera and Dance Theatre, said, "I have long admired the craftsmanship and creative prowess of HKDance. It is a great honor to receive this invitation for this groundbreaking artistic collaboration between our two companies, and I am tremendously looking forward to next year's Hong Kong performances. Both Wing Chun and Kung Fu Artistry draw inspiration from Chinese martial arts culture: one portrays the moral stature of grandmaster Ip Man, the other explores Bruce Lee's life philosophy. They share common cultural roots and spiritual underpinnings. For us dancers, this is an invaluable exchange opportunity. Performing alongside outstanding dancers from HKDance, I hope to vividly portray this master-disciple narrative through dance, build a more dynamic artistic dialogue between Hong Kong and Shenzhen via the stage, and pass on the martial arts ethos of self-improvement and fearless innovation to broader audiences."

Accompanying the tour is an exclusive themed exhibition. On display are a 2.2-meter-tall LEGO statue of Bruce Lee built from 60,000 bricks by Hong Kong-based LEGO Certified Professional Andy Hung, Stephen, the special edition "Kung Fu Master Lion" by HSBC Life, a calligraphy work of "李小龍 (Bruce Lee)" inscribed by Aaron Kwok, as well as multiple handwritten letters and historical archives of Bruce Lee. These exhibits offer audiences multifaceted insights into the world-renowned figure from Hong Kong.

From Jan. 15-17, 2027, the production will return to the Grand Theatre at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre as a major dance drama presented in celebration of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, launching a series of commemorative programs.

As the birthplace of Kung Fu Artistry, Hong Kong occupies a special place in the production's artistic journey. Having traveled from Shanghai to Chengdu before concluding its Mainland tour in Shenzhen, the work's exploration of the Chinese martial arts spirit ultimately comes full circle. Returning to the city where it was conceived and created, the production reaffirms the enduring connection between Hong Kong's cultural heritage and its contemporary artistic expression.

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