Hangzhou Opera Makes a Return to the Stage at Huanglong Cave Performance Center

Hangju, or Hangzhou Opera, is taking center stage once more with a new production at Huanglong Cave Performance Center, Shine reports.

Hangzhou Opera is a genre that was prevalent in the Hangzhou-Jiaxing-Huzhou Plain a century ago, performed in the Hangzhou dialect. The art form disappeared for about 40 years when Yueju Opera, another local opera, took over. Hangju made a comeback in 2001 when local troupes began to perform it once more, but this new production is bringing it back to life.

"Jie Fa Yuan" made its debut at the Huanglong Cave Performance Center last week and is now included in the regular repertoire at the center.

The story takes place in the Southern Song Dynasty (1127-1279) when Hangzhou was the capital. A young man and woman got married but divorced later because of mutual suspicions. Tthey gradually regretted their own errors and repented, finally getting back together.

"Modern-day people can draw experience from the Southern Song Dynasty story, take a look at what we are doing today and then reflect on our world views and concept of love," said playwright Bao Chaozan.

The opera is directed by Ni Donghai and performed by Sun Jianhong and Cai Jie.

"We want to tell a story about ancient Hangzhou and restore the vigor of Hangju," said Liu Jie, director of the Yue Fei Temple management committee. "The debut of 'Jie Fa Yuan' also aims to celebrate the 10th anniversary of West Lake's inclusion on the UNESCO World Heritage List."