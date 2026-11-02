HK Philharmonic Will Launch European Tour With Tarmo Peltokoski

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The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra (HK Phil) will embark on a landmark four-country, eight-city European tour from 23 November to 6 December 2026, marking the first international tour of the orchestra under Music Director Tarmo Peltokoski. Joined by renowned pianist Martin Helmchen, Peltokoski and the HK Phil will bring Hong Kong's unique spirit to audiences across Europe, with debut performances at several of the continent's prestigious concert halls.

The tour showcases the musical partnership between Peltokoski and the HK Phil through a programme that combines orchestral grandeur, virtuosity, and contemporary creativity. At its heart are Wagner's The Ring: An Orchestral Adventure, arranged by Henk de Vlieger, and Bruckner's Symphony no. 4, Romantic. Helmchen joins the orchestra in Mozart's Piano Concerto no. 24 and Saint-Saëns's The Carnival of the Animals, in which Peltokoski takes on the dual role of pianist and conductor. Yao Chen's Waltz of the Rolling Giants, a new HK Phil commission inspired by the giant panda and written especially for the orchestra's China and European tours this season, will open the performances in Helsinki, Dortmund, Berlin, Hamburg and Vienna.

Tarmo Peltokoski said: 'As the new Music Director of the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra, I am thrilled to lead the orchestra on this special European tour. It is a great honour to bring the HK Phil for the very first time to some of Europe's most prestigious concert halls, including the Elbphilharmonie in Hamburg, the Berliner Philharmonie, and the Wiener Konzerthaus. I am equally looking forward to our performance at Musiikkitalo in Helsinki, my home country. Together with our wonderful soloist Martin Helmchen, we will present diverse programmes featuring works that are especially close to my heart. Our shared experiences on and off the stage strengthen our bond and bring profound depth to our music-making. My heartfelt gratitude goes to our international team and our sponsors who have made this tour across eight European cities possible.'

The tour highlight in Dortmund carries special significance, as Peltokoski continues his three-year tenure as “Exklusivkünstler” at Konzerthaus Dortmund — a residency that launched in the 2025/26 season.

This European journey also follows a historic recording milestone: the HK Phil released its debut album on Deutsche Grammophon in March 2026, featuring Richard Wagner's The Ring: An Orchestral Adventure (arranged by Henk de Vlieger) under Peltokoski's baton. Marking a new chapter in the orchestra's international recording profile, European audiences will have the opportunity to hear this monumental work performed live by the orchestra and conductor.

Adding further momentum to this international moment, Peltokoski was recently announced to make his debut at the Bayreuther Festspiele in July/August 2027 with a new production of Lohengrin — making him the youngest conductor in history to ever take the podium at the Wagnerian festival.

The performances in Dortmund, Berlin, Hamburg, and Vienna are designated as a 2026 China National Arts Fund Supported Project, supported by Lottery Public Welfare Funds – China Welfare Lottery and China Sports Lottery. The European tour is also sponsored by the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Offices in Berlin, Brussels, and London of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. Air China is the Official Airline Partner of HK Phil's European Tour 2026.

Tour Dates

Barcelona, Spain: Palau de la Música Catalana | 23 November (Presented by Fundació Orfeó Català-Palau de la Música)

Hanover, Germany: Hannover Congress Centrum | 25 November (Presented by Dorn Music GmbH & Co. KG)

Helsinki, Finland: Musiikkitalo | 28 November (Presented by Dorn Music GmbH & Co. KG)

Munich, Germany: Herkulessaal der Residenz München | 30 November (Presented by Live Nation GmbH)

Dortmund, Germany: Konzerthaus Dortmund | 2 December (Presented by Konzerthaus Dortmund GmbH)

Berlin, Germany: Berliner Philharmonie | 3 December (Presented by Live Nation GmbH)

Hamburg, Germany: Elbphilharmonie | 5 December – SOLD OUT (Presented by HamburgMusik gGmbH)

Vienna, Austria: Wiener Konzerthaus | 6 December (Presented by Wiener Konzerthausgesellschaft)

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