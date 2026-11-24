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A Red Orchid Theatre will continue its 34th Season, exploring the theme of “world on fire,” with the Chicago premiere Keiko Green's imaginative dark comedy You Are Cordially Invited to the End of the World!, directed by Terry Guest, playing February 4 – March 14, 2027.

About the Production:

Since Greg's terminal diagnosis, he's felt a deep connection to the Earth—and to save himself, he'll need to save the planet. Viv desperately wants to savor every last minute with her husband. Meanwhile M, our emcee, searches desperately to find meaning in the chaos of their final year with Dad.

You Are Cordially Invited to the End of the World will feature Ensemble Members dado* and Sadieh Rifai*. Additional casting to be announced. The production team includes Spencer Diaz Tootle (Scenic & Props Designer), Ensemble Member Myron Elliott* (Costume Designer), Levi Wilkins (Lighting Designer), Ethan Korvne (Composer & Sound Designer), Chels Morgan (Violence & Intimacy Director), Ayanna Bria Bakari (Wig Designer), Grace Archer (Dramaturg), Taylor Mercado Owen (Assistant Director), Tom Daniel (Technical Director), Kira Nutter (Production Manager), Alivia Arizaga (Stage Manager) and Faith Locke (Assistant Stage Manager).

*Denotes A Red Orchid Theatre Ensemble Member

The race is on for the Chicago Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 JAGGED LITTLE PILL James Lumber Center for the Performing Arts - College of Lake County 8% 2 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL RVC Starlight Theatre 6% 3 RENT Summer Place Theatre 5% 4 SEUSSICAL St. James Theatre 5% 5 BONNIE & CLYDE Stage Coach Players 5% Best Play 1 A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM RVC Starlight Theatre 15% 2 A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE Stage Coach Players 8% 3 STEEL MAGNOLIAS Spotlight Arts Collective 8% 4 PRODIGAL SON JK Entertainment 6% 5 HAIL MARY/MARIA Nova Entertainment 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 RVC Starlight Theatre 12% 2 Oak Lawn Park District Theater 7% 3 Spotlight Arts Collective 6% 4 Stage Coach Players 6% 5 Theatre 121 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Imogen Brady - THE WIZARD OF OZ RVC Starlight Theatre 5% 2 Aaron Hill - SOMETHING ROTTEN! RVC Starlight Theatre 4% 3 Austin Hendricks - RENT Summer Place Theatre 4% 4 Audrey Ballard - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL RVC Starlight Theatre 4% 5 Morgan Tolentino-Siazon - ROCK OF AGES Theatre 121 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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