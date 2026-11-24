"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
YOU ARE CORDIALLY INVITED TO THE END OF THE WORLD! Chicago Premiere Set for A Red Orchid Theatre
Performances will run February 4 – March 14, 2027.
A Red Orchid Theatre will continue its 34th Season, exploring the theme of “world on fire,” with the Chicago premiere Keiko Green's imaginative dark comedy You Are Cordially Invited to the End of the World!, directed by Terry Guest, playing February 4 – March 14, 2027.
About the Production:
Since Greg's terminal diagnosis, he's felt a deep connection to the Earth—and to save himself, he'll need to save the planet. Viv desperately wants to savor every last minute with her husband. Meanwhile M, our emcee, searches desperately to find meaning in the chaos of their final year with Dad.
You Are Cordially Invited to the End of the World will feature Ensemble Members dado* and Sadieh Rifai*. Additional casting to be announced. The production team includes Spencer Diaz Tootle (Scenic & Props Designer), Ensemble Member Myron Elliott* (Costume Designer), Levi Wilkins (Lighting Designer), Ethan Korvne (Composer & Sound Designer), Chels Morgan (Violence & Intimacy Director), Ayanna Bria Bakari (Wig Designer), Grace Archer (Dramaturg), Taylor Mercado Owen (Assistant Director), Tom Daniel (Technical Director), Kira Nutter (Production Manager), Alivia Arizaga (Stage Manager) and Faith Locke (Assistant Stage Manager).
*Denotes A Red Orchid Theatre Ensemble Member
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