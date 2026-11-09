Write Club Chicago to Present WHY, I AUTUMN…! at Gman Tavern in November

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Write Club Chicago’s 17th season will continue Tuesday, November 17 at 7:30 p.m. at Gman Tavern, in Chicago’s Lakeview East neighborhood, with the next show,“Why, I Autumn…!,” hosted by Bilal Dardai and Josh Zagoren as timekeeper. Six new combatants going head-to-head LIVE for the audience to decide the next champions.

Tickets are a suggested donation of $25 and are available at the door on the night of the event, doors open at 7 p.m. Though the live experience remains paramount, the show is also available via live stream for $10. Live stream tickets are on sale now and are available online through WriteClubNation.com and Eventbrite. Those who purchase a streaming ticket will have access to unlimited viewing of the recording for 10 days after the show.

Write Club Chicago is back with its infamous “bout” format, in which three rounds of combatant writer-performers face off with original, seven-minute essays on competing topics to win prize money and claim the cherished Loving Cup of Deathless F***ing Glory. The November 17 roster of combatants is Lily Be, Tara Betts, Rammel Chan, Carmenita Peoples, Janna Sobel and Carly Travis. Winners are decided by the audience following each bout.

Write Club Chicago is the world's foremost competitive reading series, featuring the most audacious and fearsome of writers and performers. Initially founded by Ian Belknap and Lindsay Muscato in 2010, Corrbette Pasko took the reins as producer and host in 2016. The evening offers quick, crafted performed essays: an immediate art form that takes audiences on a seven-minute ride they will not forget. Belknap first coined the phrase “Live Lit” to encapsulate the show, a term which is now used widely throughout the city to describe shows that consist of essays read and performed and are differentiated from traditional storytelling.

Write Club’s stage represents the full breadth of Chicago’s sharpest writing talent, bringing together contenders from across the city’s diverse range of identities in a lively, entertaining show. Past combatants include Breon Arzell, Sam Bailey, Sydney Charles, McKenzie Chinn, Sonal Aggarwal, Jacoby Cochran, Scott Duff, Jen Ellison, Nestor Gomez, Ike Holter, Samantha Irby, David Isaacson, Jitesh Jaggi, Carly Oishi, Jeremy Owens, Jennifer Peepas, Katie Rich, Megan Stielstra, Sherman “6 Figga Dilla” Thomas and Binkey Tolefree.

Write Club usually takes place the third Tuesday of the month, with the last shows of 2026 on Tuesday, Nov. 17 and Tuesday, Dec. 15, both at 7:30 p.m.

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