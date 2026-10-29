Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE'S ROMEO + JULIET FILM IN CONCERT to Play Cadillac Palace
A hybrid ensemble will perform the film's score and music live in sync with the full movie starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes.
William Shakespeare'S ROMEO + JULIET FILM IN CONCERT, the cinematic live-to-film event celebrating the 30th anniversary of Luhrmann's groundbreaking 1996 film, will stop at Broadway In Chicago's Cadillac Palace Theatre for two shows only on January 30, 2027. Academy Award-winning Leonardo DiCaprio and Emmy-winning Claire Danes star as Romeo and Juliet in the bold retelling that made Shakespeare feel dangerous and romantic for a new generation and continues to influence fashion, music, and culture that still reverberates today.
Presented on a cinema screen with the original dialogue and action intact, William Shakespeare'S ROMEO + JULIET FILM IN CONCERT features a hybrid ensemble performing the film's score and music live in sync with the full movie. Blending rock and orchestral musicians with vocals, electronics, and a DJ, they channel Luhrmann's signature fusion of classic storytelling and contemporary sound.
Originally released on November 1, 1996, and opening number one at the US box office, Romeo + Juliet became one of Luhrmann's signature works, transforming Shakespeare's tragedy into a maximal, MTV-era pop opera that still feels timely three decades later. Romeo + Juliet's defining '90s music identity helped cement its status as a generational classic, powered by instantly recognizable tracks including "Kissing You" by Des'ree, "Lovefool" by The Cardigans, "Talk Show Host" by Radiohead, "#1 Crush" by Garbage, "Everybody's Free (To Feel Good)" by Quindon Tarver, "Young Hearts Run Free" by Kym Mazelle, and "You and Me Song" by The Wannadies.
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