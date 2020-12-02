Vote Today For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards; Drury Lane Leads Favorite Social Media

There's just four short weeks left to vote for the BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Chicago!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.

Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Find your region on the list below and vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for Chicago:

Best Ensemble

MAMMA MIA - Golden Ticket - 2019 22%

HAMILTON - CIBC theatre - 2020 15%

REVOLT - Vision Latino Theatre Company - 2018 13%

Costume Design of the Decade

John Gion & Theresa Kerrigan - AS YOU LIKE IT - CenterStage in Lake Forest - 2019 0

John Gion & Theresa Kerrigan - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - CenterStage in Lake Forest - 2019 0

Lori gelinas - MARY POPPINS - Overshadowed - 2017 0

Dancer Of The Decade

Maria Blanco - IN THE HEIGHTS - Vision Latino Theatre Company - 2020 39%

Erin Fleming - MAMMA MIA - Golden Ticket Productions - 2019 18%

Dave Lemrise - MARY POPPINS - Deerfield Family theater - 2015 11%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Corbin Eaton - HEAT - Columbia College Chicago - 2020 26%

Joe Pope - MAMMA MIA - Golden Ticket Productions - 2019 12%

Jim Corti - LES MISERABLES - Paramount - 2015 7%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Julie Price - ITS A WONDERFUL LIFE - Palatine Park District - 2015 32%

Tony Lawry - ADAPTATION - Theatre Above the Law - 2020 14%

Barbara J. Anderson - DEATH OF A SALESMAN - CenterStage in Lake Forest - 2016 11%

Favorite Social Media

Drury Lane 28%

Music on stage 26%

The Story Theatre 18%

Lighting Design Of The Decade

Corey Castillo - HEAT - Columbia College Chicago - 2019 40%

Alex Kinaokowski - SHREK - St James theatre - 2019 25%

Alex Kinaokowski - LITTLE MERMAID - BIG DEAL PRODUCTIONS - 2018 15%

Original Script Of The Decade

Nelson Diaz-Marcano - REVOLT - Vision Latino Theatre Company - 2019 28%

Terry Guest - AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN - The Story Theatre - 2019 17%

Marc Ross - SEDGEWICK STOREIS - Tesseract theatre - 2019 16%

Performer Of The Decade

Robert Morvay - HEAT - Columbia College Chicago - 2019 19%

Anne Arza - MAMMA MIA - Golden ticket - 2019 12%

Yolanda Treece - IN THE HEIGHTS - VISION LATINO THEATRE COMPANY - 2019 11%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

IN THE HEIGHTS - VISION LATINO THEATRE COMPANY - 2019 29%

MAMMA MIA - Golden ticket - 2019 20%

HAMILTON - CIBC Theater - 2020 17%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

REVOLT - VISION LATINO THEATRE COMPANY - 2018 23%

SEGEWICK STORIES - TEsseract Theatre - 2019 17%

THE NORMAL HEART - Timeline - 2013 11%

Set Design Of The Decade

Nicholas Schwartz - REVOLT - VISION LATINO THEATRE COMPANY - 2019 23%

Frank Roberts - MY FAIR LADY - Music on Stage - 2018 19%

David Geinosky - SHREK - St james theater - 2019 14%

Sound Design of the Decade

Mike Patrick - LITTEL MERMAID - Big Deal Productions - 2018 36%

Paul Edwards - HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE - City Lit - 2013 24%

Ross Compton - POE - Theatre Above the Law - 2018 19%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Chicago Shakespeare Theatre 17%

Goodman Theatre 16%

Golden ticket 13%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Jocelyn Sanchez - IN THE HEIGHTS - VISION LATINO THEATRE COMPANY - 2019 29%

Jacob Laporte - HEAT - Columbia College Chicago - 2019 14%

Anne Arza - MAMMA MIA - Golden ticket - 2019 12%

