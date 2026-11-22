"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Videos: Watch Highlights from LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Porchlight Music Theatre
Get a look at performances of “Dentist,” “Feed Me,” and “Ya Never Know” from the production at Chicago’s Biograph Theater.
Get a look at Porchlight Music Theatre’s production of Little Shop of Horrors, now playing at Chicago’s Biograph Theater. Four newly released videos showcase performances of “Dentist,” “Feed Me,” and “Ya Never Know,” along with a montage of highlights from the production. Watch the videos!
Directed by Artistic Director Michael Weber, Little Shop of Horrors marks Porchlight’s first fully staged production at the Biograph Theater and kicks off the company’s 32nd mainstage season. The production features choreography by Nataki Rennie and music direction by David Fiorello.
Featuring a book and lyrics by Howard Ashman and music by Alan Menken, the musical follows Seymour Krelborn, a timid floral shop assistant whose fortunes change when he discovers an unusual plant with a growing appetite for human blood. As the mysterious Audrey II brings Seymour newfound fame and success, he soon discovers that his good fortune comes at a dangerous price.
For more on the production, check out BroadwayWorld’s photo coverage and review of Little Shop of Horrors. Tickets and additional information are available at porchlightmusictheatre.org.
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