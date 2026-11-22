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Get a look at Porchlight Music Theatre’s production of Little Shop of Horrors, now playing at Chicago’s Biograph Theater. Four newly released videos showcase performances of “Dentist,” “Feed Me,” and “Ya Never Know,” along with a montage of highlights from the production. Watch the videos!

Directed by Artistic Director Michael Weber, Little Shop of Horrors marks Porchlight’s first fully staged production at the Biograph Theater and kicks off the company’s 32nd mainstage season. The production features choreography by Nataki Rennie and music direction by David Fiorello.

Featuring a book and lyrics by Howard Ashman and music by Alan Menken, the musical follows Seymour Krelborn, a timid floral shop assistant whose fortunes change when he discovers an unusual plant with a growing appetite for human blood. As the mysterious Audrey II brings Seymour newfound fame and success, he soon discovers that his good fortune comes at a dangerous price.

The race is on for the Chicago Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 JAGGED LITTLE PILL James Lumber Center for the Performing Arts - College of Lake County 8% 2 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL RVC Starlight Theatre 6% 3 SEUSSICAL St. James Theatre 5% 4 RENT Summer Place Theatre 5% 5 RAGTIME Beverly Arts Center 5% Best Play 1 A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM RVC Starlight Theatre 15% 2 STEEL MAGNOLIAS Spotlight Arts Collective 8% 3 A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE Stage Coach Players 8% 4 PRODIGAL SON JK Entertainment 5% 5 HAIL MARY/MARIA Nova Entertainment 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 RVC Starlight Theatre 12% 2 Oak Lawn Park District Theater 7% 3 Spotlight Arts Collective 6% 4 Stage Coach Players 6% 5 Theatre 121 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Imogen Brady - THE WIZARD OF OZ RVC Starlight Theatre 5% 2 Aaron Hill - SOMETHING ROTTEN! RVC Starlight Theatre 4% 3 Austin Hendricks - RENT Summer Place Theatre 4% 4 Audrey Ballard - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL RVC Starlight Theatre 4% 5 Morgan Tolentino-Siazon - ROCK OF AGES Theatre 121 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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