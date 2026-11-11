Video: Preview of DISNEY'S FROZEN at The Marriott Theatre

NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. No password required. Sign Up







DISNEY'S FROZEN is currently playing at the Marriott Theatre, with new footage from the production offering a look at the staging. The production is scheduled to run through January 3, 2027.

The stage musical is based on the Walt Disney Animation Studios film and follows the story of Elsa and Anna in the kingdom of Arendelle. Music and lyrics are by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, with a book by Jennifer Lee. The score includes songs from the film along with music written for the stage adaptation.

DISNEY'S FROZEN is also being staged by theatres across the country this season. Recent BroadwayWorld coverage includes Playhouse on the Square's upcoming production in Memphis, which runs November 13 through December 20, 2026.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming