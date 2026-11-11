My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Video: Preview of DISNEY'S FROZEN at The Marriott Theatre
The musical adaptation of the animated film is on the Marriott Theatre's schedule through January 2027.
DISNEY'S FROZEN is currently playing at the Marriott Theatre, with new footage from the production offering a look at the staging. The production is scheduled to run through January 3, 2027.
The stage musical is based on the Walt Disney Animation Studios film and follows the story of Elsa and Anna in the kingdom of Arendelle. Music and lyrics are by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, with a book by Jennifer Lee. The score includes songs from the film along with music written for the stage adaptation.
DISNEY'S FROZEN is also being staged by theatres across the country this season. Recent BroadwayWorld coverage includes Playhouse on the Square's upcoming production in Memphis, which runs November 13 through December 20, 2026.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode
|
A Christmas Carol
Paramount Theatre (11/11-1/03)
|
Adirondack Chair Circle
Steppenwolf's Ensemble Theater (10/22-12/06)
|
Million Dollar Quartet
Stolp Island Theatre (10/07-1/03)
|
The Christmas Carol
Paramount Theatre (11/11-1/03)
|
When We Were Young and Unafraid
Greenhouse Theater Center (11/12-11/29)
|
for colored girls who considered suicide when the rainbow is enuf
eta Creative Arts Foundation (11/08-11/29) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|
Copasetic Vibrations: A Music Festival
Chicago Danztheatre Ensemble Auditorium (11/13-11/14)
|
A Christmas Carol
Drury Lane Theatre (11/28-12/27)
|
Greenroom Improv
Raue Center for the Arts (1/16-1/16)
|
For Fathers Comedy
Raue Center for the Arts (6/19-6/19)