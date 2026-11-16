"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Video: OMAR Julie's Aria at Lyric Opera of Chicago
The aria draws on Julie's memory of her father's Muslim faith and a shared history with Omar.
Kearstin Piper Brown performs Julie's Aria, "My Daddy Wore a Cap Like Yours," from OMAR in a video from Lyric Opera of Chicago. The opera is by Rhiannon Giddens and Michael Abels.
In the aria, Julie remembers her father's Muslim faith and finds common ground and a shared history with Omar. The opera tells the true story of Omar ibn Said, a 19th-century Muslim scholar.
Lyric is presenting the company premiere of the Pulitzer Prize-winning work, with performances through October 28. As previously reported, OMAR is a Lyric co-commission inspired by the memoir of West African Islamic scholar Omar ibn Said.
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