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Kearstin Piper Brown performs Julie's Aria, "My Daddy Wore a Cap Like Yours," from OMAR in a video from Lyric Opera of Chicago. The opera is by Rhiannon Giddens and Michael Abels.

In the aria, Julie remembers her father's Muslim faith and finds common ground and a shared history with Omar. The opera tells the true story of Omar ibn Said, a 19th-century Muslim scholar.

Lyric is presenting the company premiere of the Pulitzer Prize-winning work, with performances through October 28. As previously reported, OMAR is a Lyric co-commission inspired by the memoir of West African Islamic scholar Omar ibn Said.

The race is on for the Chicago Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 JAGGED LITTLE PILL James Lumber Center for the Performing Arts - College of Lake County 9% 2 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL RVC Starlight Theatre 7% 3 RENT Summer Place Theatre 5% 4 RAGTIME Beverly Arts Center 5% 5 BONNIE & CLYDE Stage Coach Players 5% Best Play 1 A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM RVC Starlight Theatre 15% 2 STEEL MAGNOLIAS Spotlight Arts Collective 8% 3 A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE Stage Coach Players 8% 4 PRODIGAL SON JK Entertainment 6% 5 HAIL MARY/MARIA Nova Entertainment 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 RVC Starlight Theatre 13% 2 Oak Lawn Park District Theater 7% 3 Spotlight Arts Collective 7% 4 Stage Coach Players 6% 5 St james theatre 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Imogen Brady - THE WIZARD OF OZ RVC Starlight Theatre 5% 2 Aaron Hill - SOMETHING ROTTEN! RVC Starlight Theatre 5% 3 Audrey Ballard - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL RVC Starlight Theatre 4% 4 Austin Hendricks - RENT Summer Place Theatre 4% 5 Jack Zabilka - GREASE Oak Lawn Park District theater 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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