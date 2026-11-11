My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Video: Meet the Cast of A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Goodman Theatre
Cast members, both returning and new, describe the production's place in their holiday season.
Goodman Theatre shared a cast interview video for its annual production of A CHRISTMAS CAROL, featuring both returning and new company members discussing why the holiday staple holds meaning for them. The production is set to begin performances November 13 at the Chicago theatre.
Cast members in the clip describe what draws them to the show and why the production has become a seasonal tradition for performers and audiences alike.
The 2026 staging marks the 49th annual Goodman production of Charles Dickens' story. It plays in the 856-seat Albert Theatre from November 13 through December 31, with opening night on November 23. The story follows the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge as ghostly intervention transforms his holiday disdain into delight over one fateful Christmas night.
The company for the 49th annual production was detailed in BroadwayWorld's cast announcement. Tim Hopper joins as a new Scrooge, with Rom Barkhordar playing the role for 10 performances. BOLD Artistic Producer Malkia Stampley directs for her second year. Sanjana Suraj makes her Goodman debut as Tiny Tim, and the new ghosts are Rae Gray (Ghost of Christmas Past), Lachrisa Grandberry (Ghost of Christmas Present) and Gavin Lawrence (Ghost of Jacob Marley). Other new company members among the 34-member cast include Chad Bay, Sunnie Eraso, Joryhebel Ginorio, Jyreika Guest, Jourdan Lewanda and Amy Vargas Rivera. Young performers Austin Hartung and Rio Lewis make their Goodman debuts, joined by returning young performers Ella Boparai, Viva Boresi and Henry Lombardo.
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