Video: Katrina Lenk & More in ADIRONDACK CHAIR CIRCLE at Steppenwolf Theatre

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A new VIDEO for ADIRONDACK CHAIR CIRCLE offers a look at the world premiere comedy now playing at Steppenwolf Theatre. The production is staged in the Ensemble Theater, which Steppenwolf describes as an in-the-round space, and features a backyard setting built around the title's circle of chairs.

The play follows a group of suburban moms who arrive with pickleball paddles and hard kombucha, ready to take on the school board. Their goal is to ban controversial books from their children's school library, but the question driving the story is whether this trusted inner circle is aligned. Steppenwolf describes the work as a comedy about books, birds and the hypocrisy of the causes people claim and the company they keep.

ADIRONDACK CHAIR CIRCLE is written by Chicago playwright Stephanie Alison Walker and directed by Pam MacKinnon. The cast features Steppenwolf ensemble member Caroline Neff with David Darrow, Katrina Lenk, Wendy Mateo and Sadieh Rifai. Performances were extended by popular demand and now run through December 13.

Additional coverage of the production is available, including BroadwayWorld's review of the production, which describes the play as a satirical take on a group of wealthy conservative Chicago moms dedicated to their cause.

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