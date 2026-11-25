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A new clip from Lyric Opera of Chicago's DON PASQUALE features "I diamanti presto presto," a scene from Act Three in which the Lyric Opera Chorus calls for bonnets, fur, flowers and carriages to be ordered, sending the miserly title character into a tailspin over his new wife's spending.

Donizetti's Bel Canto comedy is set in Rome and follows the elderly bachelor Don Pasquale, who plans to disinherit his nephew Ernesto for refusing an arranged marriage. Ernesto loves the young widow Norina, and the scheming Doctor Malatesta introduces her to Pasquale disguised as his demure sister. Once they are married, she turns into an extravagant and domineering wife, until the deception is revealed and Pasquale blesses the young couple.

Lyric's production, originally created by director Mariame Clément for Glyndebourne, is conducted by Music Director Enrique Mazzola. The cast features Misha Kiria in his Lyric debut as Don Pasquale, Ying Fang as Norina, Alberto Robert as Ernesto and Ian Rucker as Dr. Malatesta, with sets and costumes by Julia Hansen and lighting by Bernd Purkrabek. DON PASQUALE, returning to Lyric for the first time in more than a decade, runs through November 27 at the Lyric Opera House. It was announced as part of Lyric's 2026/27 season.

Lyric will next present Massenet's HÉRODIADE in concert in February.

The race is on for the Chicago Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 JAGGED LITTLE PILL James Lumber Center for the Performing Arts - College of Lake County 8% 2 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL RVC Starlight Theatre 6% 3 SEUSSICAL St. James Theatre 5% 4 RENT Summer Place Theatre 5% 5 BONNIE & CLYDE Stage Coach Players 5% Best Play 1 A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM RVC Starlight Theatre 15% 2 A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE Stage Coach Players 8% 3 STEEL MAGNOLIAS Spotlight Arts Collective 8% 4 PRODIGAL SON JK Entertainment 6% 5 HAIL MARY/MARIA Nova Entertainment 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 RVC Starlight Theatre 12% 2 Oak Lawn Park District Theater 7% 3 Spotlight Arts Collective 6% 4 Stage Coach Players 6% 5 Theatre 121 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Imogen Brady - THE WIZARD OF OZ RVC Starlight Theatre 5% 2 Aaron Hill - SOMETHING ROTTEN! RVC Starlight Theatre 4% 3 Austin Hendricks - RENT Summer Place Theatre 4% 4 Audrey Ballard - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL RVC Starlight Theatre 4% 5 Morgan Tolentino-Siazon - ROCK OF AGES Theatre 121 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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