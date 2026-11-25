Video: 'I Diamanti Presto Presto' from DON PASQUALE at Lyric Opera of Chicago
The Lyric Opera Chorus orders bonnets, furs and carriages in an Act Three scene from Donizetti's comedy.
A new clip from Lyric Opera of Chicago's DON PASQUALE features "I diamanti presto presto," a scene from Act Three in which the Lyric Opera Chorus calls for bonnets, fur, flowers and carriages to be ordered, sending the miserly title character into a tailspin over his new wife's spending.
Donizetti's Bel Canto comedy is set in Rome and follows the elderly bachelor Don Pasquale, who plans to disinherit his nephew Ernesto for refusing an arranged marriage. Ernesto loves the young widow Norina, and the scheming Doctor Malatesta introduces her to Pasquale disguised as his demure sister. Once they are married, she turns into an extravagant and domineering wife, until the deception is revealed and Pasquale blesses the young couple.
Lyric's production, originally created by director Mariame Clément for Glyndebourne, is conducted by Music Director Enrique Mazzola. The cast features Misha Kiria in his Lyric debut as Don Pasquale, Ying Fang as Norina, Alberto Robert as Ernesto and Ian Rucker as Dr. Malatesta, with sets and costumes by Julia Hansen and lighting by Bernd Purkrabek. DON PASQUALE, returning to Lyric for the first time in more than a decade, runs through November 27 at the Lyric Opera House. It was announced as part of Lyric's 2026/27 season.
Lyric will next present Massenet's HÉRODIADE in concert in February.
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