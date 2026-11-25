Video: 'Humble Cot' From A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Goodman Theatre
The clip marks Thanksgiving as the Goodman stages its 49th annual production of the Dickens story.
Goodman Theatre marked Thanksgiving with a new clip, "Humble Cot," from its 2026 production of A CHRISTMAS CAROL, the Chicago holiday staging that the theatre says has played to audiences for 49 seasons.
Adapted by Tom Creamer from Charles Dickens' story, the production follows the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge, whose disdain for the holidays gives way to delight after a night of ghostly visits on Christmas Eve. Malkia Stampley directs the 49th annual staging.
As previously announced, Tim Hopper stars as Scrooge, with 11-year-old Sanjana Suraj making her Goodman debut as Tiny Tim. Rae Gray joins as the Ghost of Christmas Past and Lachrisa Grandberry as the Ghost of Christmas Present, with Gavin Lawrence also among the spirits. Returning and new company members discussed what the show means to them in a cast interview video released ahead of the run.
A CHRISTMAS CAROL runs through December 31 in the Goodman's 856-seat Albert Theatre at 170 N. Dearborn in Chicago.
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