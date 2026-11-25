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Goodman Theatre marked Thanksgiving with a new clip, "Humble Cot," from its 2026 production of A CHRISTMAS CAROL, the Chicago holiday staging that the theatre says has played to audiences for 49 seasons.

Adapted by Tom Creamer from Charles Dickens' story, the production follows the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge, whose disdain for the holidays gives way to delight after a night of ghostly visits on Christmas Eve. Malkia Stampley directs the 49th annual staging.

As previously announced, Tim Hopper stars as Scrooge, with 11-year-old Sanjana Suraj making her Goodman debut as Tiny Tim. Rae Gray joins as the Ghost of Christmas Past and Lachrisa Grandberry as the Ghost of Christmas Present, with Gavin Lawrence also among the spirits. Returning and new company members discussed what the show means to them in a cast interview video released ahead of the run.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL runs through December 31 in the Goodman's 856-seat Albert Theatre at 170 N. Dearborn in Chicago.

The race is on for the Chicago Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 JAGGED LITTLE PILL James Lumber Center for the Performing Arts - College of Lake County 8% 2 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL RVC Starlight Theatre 6% 3 SEUSSICAL St. James Theatre 5% 4 RENT Summer Place Theatre 5% 5 BONNIE & CLYDE Stage Coach Players 5% Best Play 1 A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM RVC Starlight Theatre 15% 2 A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE Stage Coach Players 8% 3 STEEL MAGNOLIAS Spotlight Arts Collective 8% 4 PRODIGAL SON JK Entertainment 6% 5 HAIL MARY/MARIA Nova Entertainment 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 RVC Starlight Theatre 12% 2 Oak Lawn Park District Theater 7% 3 Spotlight Arts Collective 6% 4 Stage Coach Players 6% 5 Theatre 121 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Imogen Brady - THE WIZARD OF OZ RVC Starlight Theatre 5% 2 Aaron Hill - SOMETHING ROTTEN! RVC Starlight Theatre 4% 3 Audrey Ballard - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL RVC Starlight Theatre 4% 4 Austin Hendricks - RENT Summer Place Theatre 4% 5 Morgan Tolentino-Siazon - ROCK OF AGES Theatre 121 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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