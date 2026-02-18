Video: First Look at DEAR EVAN HANSEN at Paramount Theatre in Aurora

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Paramount Theatre has released video highlights from its Chicago regional premiere of DEAR EVAN HANSEN, now on stage in Aurora. Performances run February 4 through March 22, with opening night held February 13 at 7 p.m.

The contemporary musical follows Evan Hansen, an anxious high school senior who invents a starring role for himself in a tragedy he did not earn. What begins as a coping mechanism—writing daily letters to himself at his therapist’s suggestion—leads to a well-meaning lie that spirals into a web of untruths. The production explores themes of anxiety, connection, and the desire to be seen.

DEAR EVAN HANSEN features a book by Steven Levenson and music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. The six-time Tony Award-winning musical, including Best Musical, Best Book, and Best Original Score, also received the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.

The cast includes Cody Combs as Evan Hansen, Megan McGinnis as Heidi Hansen, Isabel Kaegi as Zoe Murphy, Jake DiMaggio Lopez as Connor Murphy, Bri Sudia as Cynthia Murphy, Devin DeSantis as Larry Murphy, Pablo David Laucerica as Jared Kleinman, and Elaine Watson as Alana Beck.

Jessica Fisch, winner of the 2024 Jeff Award for Director-Musical, directs the production in her Paramount debut. “The show explores the boxes we put ourselves in: the emotional, the metaphorical, and the digital ones we post, like and share,” said Fisch. “My sincere hope is that this show brings together a multigenerational audience who feel inspired to discuss with one another how anxiety, loss, and technology have shaped their own lives.”

Paramount Theatre is located at 23 E. Galena Blvd. in downtown Aurora. Performances are Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Thursdays and Fridays at 7 p.m.; Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sundays at 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. (No matinee Wednesday, February 4.)