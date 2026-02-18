Video: DEAR EVAN HANSEN at Paramount Theatre

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Paramount Theatre is now presenting the Chicago-area premiere of Dear Evan Hansen, the Tony Award-winning musical with music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and a book by Steven Levenson. The production runs now through March 22, 2026 at Paramount Theatre in Aurora, Illinois. Get a first look at the production in this all-new video.

Directed by Jessica Fisch, Dear Evan Hansen follows Evan, a lonely high school student whose daily letters to himself unexpectedly lead to a small lie that spirals into something much bigger. The story explores themes of connection, belonging, and what it means to truly be seen.

The cast features Cody Combs as Evan Hansen, Megan McGinnis as Heidi Hansen, Isabel Kaegi as Zoe Murphy, Jake DiMaggio Lopez as Connor Murphy, Bri Sudia as Cynthia Murphy, Devin DeSantis as Larry Murphy, Pablo David Laucerica as Jared Kleinman, and Elaine Watson as Alana Beck.

The artistic team includes choreography by Kasey Alfonso, music direction by Kory Danielson, scenic design by Andrew Boyce, costume design by Stephanie Cluggish, lighting design by Greg Hofmann, sound design by Adam Rosenthal, projections design by Anthony Churchill, and wig, hair, and makeup design by Katie Cordts.

Paramount Theatre notes that the production contains mature and potentially triggering content centered on mental health issues and teenage suicide.

Dear Evan Hansen is playing at Paramount Theatre, located at 23 East Galena Boulevard, Aurora, IL 60506. Tickets are available through the Paramount Theatre box office and online.